Sponsored Content: Help Your Loved Ones Feel Connected This Winter

Mother-daughter duo Shamela Armour and Holly Seyer have a combined experience of more than 43 years of working in various positions in retirement communities, including in administration. They wanted to bring the best aspects of each retirement community they have worked in to their home in Southeast Missouri, to create a licensed assisted living community they would want themselves and their aging family members to live in. Their philosophy is that assisted living communities should be connected and active, allowing residents to live an enriching life.

So, they created Newbridge Retirement Community, which opened to residents in July 2023. The facility is comprised of 83 private apartments, with a capacity for 94 residents.

Change is hard, so we always try to say we want to hold residents hands, because moving from their home to somewhere is not easy  its such a huge decision, Seyer says. Its not real estate to us, its a home, so thats why we try to really get to know that person because we see the benefit of a community.

At Newbridge, Armour, Seyer and their staff create meaningful events for residents, including baking and cooking classes, painting classes and a resident choir. Each morning, residents can attend a yoga, tai chi, strength training or cardio drumming fitness class.

Activities such as music therapy, baking classes, bowling and darts are also provided at the 36-unit memory care community Waterside, in 15-minute increments.

Seeing that social piece come together and how great the residents are interacting, it makes me kind of sad for people that are lonely or at home alone, Armour says. And so, I wish they could see the difference whenever they move into a community, and they have that socialization.

This winter, Newbridge Retirement Community offers a winter stay, where people can become a resident during the winter months, in order to combat the depression and loneliness that can accompany this time of year.

Here, Armour and Seyer share ways to ensure your loved ones stay connected to community during the wintertime:

1. Look for signs someone is lonely.

Any change in behavior such as not calling as often as usual or turning down invitations to leave their home can be a sign your loved one is struggling, Armour says. If you notice this, start wording invitations differently, Seyer says, such as by saying, Lets go to the store, instead of, Do you want to go to the store?

2. Call and visit.

Delivering food to an elderly neighbor or loved one can be a good reason to stop by someones home. While youre there, look through their kitchen to ensure theyre eating healthily, make sure its warm enough in their home, and check that they look physically and mentally healthy. If you live farther away, calling to check in on them can also help them feel connected.

3. Provide a resource list.

Make a list of businesses and organizations such as Aging Matters and Meals on Wheels your neighbor or loved one can contact if something like a maintenance issue, icy driveway or emergency arises. Giving them this list allows them to maintain their independence.

1205 S. Mount Auburn Rd.

Cape Girardeau

(573) 803-1863

www.newbridgeretirement.com/