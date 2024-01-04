Prayer 1-4-24

More to explore
Jackson school district shows huge gain in state report5Jackson School District scored 85.5% on the state annual performance report for the 2022-23 school year. That was an almost 10% increase over the previous year. The state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released its report Dec....
Historic Rose Garden undergoes name change as project finishes2Capaha Park's Rose Garden renovation is complete, and it has a new name. Along with a new look, the garden is now called Capaha Park Garden. City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation director Doug Gannon said the reason for the name change is...
Jackson aldermen approve body camsThe Jackson Board of Aldermen authorized agreements for police body cameras and civic center construction during its Tuesday, Jan. 2, meeting. The board accepted a $144,778.50 bid from Fronabarger Concreters of Oak Ridge for the city's Civic Center...
Did You Know? Ways to stay active1The New Year has started and so have our New Year's resolutions. One of the most common resolutions people make is to be more active or to lose weight. If you choose a resolution such as this and want to keep it, here are some great ways to stay...
Missouri legislators hope to fully lift felony drug ban from food assistance programA decade ago, Missouri lawmakers passed legislation that was celebrated as lifting the lifetime ban from food stamp benefits for people with a drug felony on their record. But that legislation created a host of restrictions and requirements to be...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1-4-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Dec. 28, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
When Pigs Fly indoor barbecue contest returns to Cape GirardeauFor the fourth year, the Smokin Brothers are bringing the barbecue indoors. The Cape Girardeau-based wood-pellet grill manufacturer is sponsoring the When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Show Me Center in...
Police: Perry County woman set fire to house with 3 cats inside, kicked jailer5A Perry County woman is accused of setting a house on fire with three cats still in the building and later kicking a jailer in the stomach. Rhonda Ann Zahner faces charges of second-degree arson, first-degree property damage and fourth-degree...
Document: Arrested Cape Girardeau County jailer said he pointed gun at victim; father refused to make written statement4A Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office employee who works in the county jail admitted to officers he pointed a gun at the victim after a physical altercation had occurred. Christopher N. Johnston was arrested following a skirmish on the afternoon...
SB I-55 in Ste. Genevieve, Perry, Cape Girardeau counties impacted for signage workSouthbound Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve, Perry and Cape Girardeau counties will have reduced shoulders while contractor crews install new signage on the right of way. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work...
Programs to help keep New Year's resolutions happening in Cape GirardeauA common New Year's resolution is to start eating healthier and exercising more frequently, and local organizations have programs that aim to help people keep with it. The Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 Clark Ave., is launching a special series...
Cape Girardeau County jail employee faces weapon, domestic assault charges3A Cape Girardeau County jail employee was arrested as a result of a domestic altercation on New Years Eve, according to a news release issued by the sheriffs office. Christopher N. Johnston, an employee of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs...
Caruthersville man dies in Charleston shooting early New Year's DayCHARLESTON Police are investigating the shooting death of a Caruthersville man early New Year's Day in Charleston. About 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, the Charleston Department of Public Safety was notified a person had been shot in the 500 block of West...
Most read 12/30/23An Italian, a Latina and a mechanic walk into a building ...2I wish I had a good punchline to go along with the headline, but this is simply the true story of how my recent visit to Mario and Angela's Italian Eatery in Jackson unfolded. If you're local, you've probably been nostalgically awaiting the return...
Leaders We Lost in 2023: Betty HearnesSoutheast Missouri lost both a political leader and a beloved musician and public servant Dec. 19 with the passing of Betty Hearnes. She served as first lady of the state of Missouri from 1965 to 1973 while her husband, Warren E. Hearnes, served as...
Leaders We Lost in 2023: Maurice SandfortMaurice Sandfort, known as Moe, enjoyed a long career in banking and community involvement before passing away Nov. 26. Sandfort held the position of president at multiple banks throughout his career, but he also served on the boards of Saint...
Mall project, health care, natural disasters among top stories in region for 2023The top news stories in Southeast Missouri included both progress and tragedy in 2023. Here is a review of some of the top stories covered by the Southeast Missourian, in no particular order. One of Southeast Missouri's biggest news stories of 2023...
Egg-processing facility to take Tyson Foods' place in Dexter5Two months after Tyson Foods executives shuttered their chicken processing facility in Dexter, Missouri, it will be home to a new tenant. On Friday, Dec. 29, Cal-Maine Foods announced a $13 million investment to create an egg-processing facility at...
SEMO starts partnership with St. George's for pre-med, pre-vet students7Southeast Missouri State University and St. George's University (SGU), located in Grenada in the West Indies, entered an agreement this month to create a pipeline to medical and veterinarian studies for students. After completing four years of...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Jan 2, 2024City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, Dec. 18....
Cape Girardeau man, 20, faces two charges of sex crimes involving minor2A Cape Girardeau man is facing two charges involving sexual acts with a minor. Ari Yoel Cobix-Zacateco, 20, was charged Wednesday, Dec. 27, with the Class E felonies of fourth-degree child molestation of a child less than 17 years old and sexual...
County commissioners approve ordinance to help solar project4The Cape Girardeau County Commission approved an ordinance during its regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 28, to help the Lutesville Solar Project in the southern part of the county. The ordinance reads that the county can issue its taxable industrial...
Cape Girardeau Public Library says no pornographic or obscene materials in collection12The Cape Girardeau Public Library doubled down on its message that there are no pornographic or obscene materials in its collection. The library issued a statement Wednesday, Dec. 27, saying it is fully compliant with all state laws regarding...
Tennessee woman charged with assault following Cape County crash1A Memphis, Tennessee, woman was booked into Cape Girardeau County jail Wednesday, Dec. 27, on four felony charges, including two charges of endangering the welfare of a child following a two-vehicle traffic wreck on Interstate 55 near the 116-mile...
Most read 12/29/23Woman pleads guilty in murder of developmentally disabled manHeather Watson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 25 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for her role in the killing of Josh Taylor, a 32-year-old developmentally disabled man. Taylor was found by Bollinger...
Most read 12/28/23Cape Girardeau County Commission rejects medical examiner proposal6The Cape Girardeau County Commission rejected the sole proposal it received for a medical examiner during its Thursday, Dec. 28, meeting. We reviewed the proposal, Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said of the response it received from Cape...