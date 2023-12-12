Year-end giving can make a big impact

-
Tuesday, December 12, 2023 ~ Updated 10:38 PM
As the holidays approach, the number of appeals from charity we receive in the mail and online increases significantly. Not-for-profit organizations see this time of year as a good time to encourage us to include charity as part of our holiday gift-giving and to remind us to take advantage of the charitable income tax deduction before the end of the year.
Although the season of giving is a perfect time to make gifts, it is also a critical time of year for charities to receive your generous support. Several area not-for-profit leaders recently discussed opportunities to make a difference at this special time of year.
"So many people are in need of assistance not only to make the holidays more joyous but also to provide for basic household needs," explained Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of the United Way of Southeast Missouri. "Many of the nonprofits we fund see increased demand for their services during the winter months simply to help folks meet critical needs. A year-end gift can help those we serve go beyond meeting basic needs and provide much needed joy to some of our most vulnerable citizens during what can be a very stressful time of year. Giving just a little more at year-end has a tremendous impact."
Judy Cantoni, East Region director for the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, suggested, "A very special way to do this is to contribute to a charity in honor of a loved one instead of purchasing a gift. Just think of a family member that is always difficult to shop for because he or she really doesn't need anything. What joy it brings to know that a favorite charity will benefit from a gift given in his or her name. It doesn't have to be big, simply a heartfelt gift can mean so much. And it is a great way to teach the next generation about the importance of philanthropy."
Current president of the Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service, Linda Puchbauer, added that giving is not only financial but can include gifts of time.
"Having worked side-by-side with volunteers on service projects, I know how important it is to simply 'show up' for others in our communities. Whether that is serving holiday meals to the needy or sharing the joy of the season through music at a senior center or delivering gifts to children who might otherwise miss the holiday spirit, your time makes a tremendous difference in the lives of others."
With the significant needs in our communities and the countless avenues available to provide support through monetary and non-monetary gifts, what is the best use of your finite resources? You may have charities you already support. Continue to support them. You may also be looking for other opportunities. Seek out those charities that support causes you believe in and make an impact in your community. A little research on the internet can also provide ideas and assure you of the quality of the not-for-profit you are considering. For example, each of the charities represented by the individuals I spoke with have earned the top rating (four stars) by Charity Navigator for many years.
"I'm extremely proud of the huge impact United Way of Southeast Missouri has in this region." Shelton shared. "While we continue to fund programs that support the areas we believe have the greatest impact on success education, income stability and health we use the power of our network and community connections to tackle big initiatives. For example, our most recent community survey confirmed that a lack of transportation remains a significant obstacle to employment. So we formed a Transportation Coalition and spent the last six months developing United We Work, a program that provides free transportation to eligible employees their first month on the job. But United Way doesn't just meet the need. We address what creates need. This program also includes a component to provide financial coaching on budgeting, savings, establishing credit, and planning for the unexpected. United Way donors help people who genuinely want to help themselves and do what it takes to become financially empowered and self-sufficient."
Puchbauer explained, "The Rotary Foundation has provided a broad range of support throughout the world since it was established over a century ago, thanks to the generosity of countless Rotarians and friends. However, I believe it is the power of what Rotary Foundation does in our own communities that is of utmost importance. Recently three of our local Rotary clubs joined together to obtain an Empowering Girls Grant. We worked in collaboration with Cape Public Schools to use these funds to provide feminine hygiene products to girls whose families can't afford it. By meeting this need, one that many of us take for granted, the students' self-esteem and academic success have improved."
This is just one example of how a relatively small amount can change a life. As Puchbauer says, "Show us a need and we'll find a way to meet it."
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is privileged to work collaboratively with individuals, families, businesses and not-for-profit organizations, both directly and through its affiliates in communities across southern Missouri.
"Our primary goal is to help you realize your philanthropic goals," Cantoni explained. "To this end, a unique opportunity offered by a community foundation like ours is a Donor Advised Fund or DAF, which can be a great solution if you determine that you want to make a charitable gift before year-end for tax planning purposes but haven't decided exactly which charities to support. By establishing a DAF, you can benefit from an income tax deduction in the year the gift is donated, maximizing the tax benefits to you, and then make grants to charities on your own timetable. In addition to DAFs, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks is happy to assist with more complex gifts, such as stock or real estate, to a charity or charities of your choice. If you are considering a larger contribution to one or more charities directly or through a DAF, we encourage involvement of your professional advisors."
Clearly, many exciting opportunities await as you consider your philanthropic plans, and there is still time for you to do so before the end of 2023. Sharing your resources with those in need, donating your time to a good cause, or simply giving the gift of kindness will make this special time of year even more magical for everyone.
If you are interested in becoming more educated about the work of not-for-profits in our communities, Southeast Council on Philanthropy (SECOP) is a group of charitable organizations seeking to advance philanthropy in Southeast Missouri through education of our communities as well as training and networking for not-for-profit staff and volunteers. Please visit https://www.secoponline.org, follow SECOP Southeast Council on Philanthropy on Facebook, and feel free to attend future meetings. Our next meeting will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.