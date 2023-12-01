Shop Local: Tis the Season for PAW-SOME DEALS at Busch Pet Products

Busch Pet Products is back at it this year with their 12 (+1) Days of Christmas! Thats right, theyre bringing you 13 days of unbelievable deals for the pets and pet lovers on your Christmas list.

Monday, December 4: Buy any Nootie shampoo, get a spritz FREE

Tuesday, December 5: Spend $20 (pre-tax) and get a FREE Lupine key chain

Wednesday, December 6: BOGO ALL Fussie Cat pouches

Thursday, December 7: BOGO Cat Toys *no limit, free product is of equal or lesser value

Friday, December 8: BOGO ALL Koha dog food cans

Saturday, December 9: Progressive bath package special:

 Buy Package A, get one additional bath FREE

 Buy Package B, get two additional baths FREE

 Buy Package C, get three additional baths FREE

Sunday, December 10: Buy any bag of dry cat food, get a can of Fussie Cat goat milk gravy FREE

Monday, December 11: $8 OFF all Northwest Naturals dog/cat food; $4 OFF all treats, toppers, and frozen necks

Tuesday, December 12: 25% OFF ALL pet clothing, including Gold Paw

Wednesday, December 13: 25% OFF ALL dog and cat bedding, including Molly Mutt covers, mattresses, blankets, and Cat Trees

Thursday, December 14: Buy any size bag of NutriSource or Pure Vita, and get a Pure Vita wet food box for FREE

Friday, December 15: 30% OFF ALL pet-lover gifts including human apparel, stickers, water bottles and candles

Saturday, December 16: 30% OFF ALL Christmas dog and cat toys

Stop by the store to stock up during the 12 (+1) Days of Christmas and take advantage of a variety of month-long specials, including gift cards! Buy a $25 card, get $5 free; buy a $50 card, get $10 free; buy a $100 card, get $25 free!