Column: The Best Books Club, "A Redbird Christmas," by Fannie Flagg

Cynthia Perry faces new charge following death of John David PerryCynthia Perry now faces charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter relating to the death of her ex-husband, John David Perry. John David Perry died Thursday, Nov. 30, from injuries sustained on Saturday, Nov. 25, in the parking lot of the...
NBA champ Branch presents at chamber of commerce event Branch discusses accountability, being a team playerFormer NBA player Adrian Branch served as the guest presenter for the First Friday Coffee event hosted by Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 1. He has been a motivational speaker for the last 30 years. "In your life, you're never born a...
Man found guilty of sex crimes against 12-year-old2A Cape Girardeau County jury has found a man guilty of various sex crimes against a then-12-year-old victim. A release from the Office of Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker says Joseph L. Jones was found guilty after a three-day...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Dec. 4 2023Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4 City Hall Items for discussion n Appoearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Consent Agenda Review Consent agenda n Approval of the November 20, 2023, City Council Regular Session Minutes. n...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12-4--23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Nov. 27, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
U.S. House votes to expel Santos1WASHINGTON (AP) The House voted on Friday to expel Republican Rep. George Santos of New York after a blistering ethics report on his conduct heightened lawmakers' concerns about the scandal-plagued freshman. Santos became just the sixth member in...
Perry dies from injuries sustained Saturday night; police allege ex-wife struck him with vehicle3John David Perry died Thursday, Nov. 30, from injuries he sustained Saturday night, Nov. 25, in the parking lot of the Eagles Club in Cape Girardeau. Family members shared the news on social media. Police allege that his ex-wife, Cynthia Perry, ran...
Woman charged in running over ex-husband at center of 2011 'Castle Doctrine' stabbing death4Two of Cynthia Perry's ex-lovers have died a violent death following an altercation. The second occurred Thursday, Nov. 30, when John David Perry died from injuries he sustained Saturday night, Nov. 25, when police allege Cynthia Perry ran over him...
Community meeting provides update on sheltering homeless1Cape Girardeau community members participated in a virtual meeting Thursday, Nov. 30, hosted by the United Way of Southeast Missouri to give input on how to provide funding and volunteers for the temporary overnight sheltering of the homeless during...
Symposium presenter says x-factors key to economic futureEconomic futurist Andrew Busch presented about economic trends as the keynote speaker at the Southeast Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Symposium (SEEDS) on Thursday, Nov. 30. "As a futurist, I'm not going to give you the future," Busch...
Old Town Cape announces Parade of Lights winnersLast weekend, participants from area schools, businesses, clubs and organizations were decked out in their best gnome wear during Old Town Cape's annual Downtown Parade of Lights. However, some entries outshined others. Old Town Cape announced the...
'Gnome place like home for the holidays'The 31st annual Parade of Lights' theme of "Gnome Place Like Home for the Holidays" was used to a T in this float along Broadway on Sunday, Nov. 26, in downtown Cape Girardeau. Old Town Cape has chosen winners from the event, which can be seen on...
Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri to hold holiday fundraiserCommunity Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO) will hold a wine-ter wonderland fundraiser Friday, Dec 8. The fundraiser will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. at 3270 Hwy. 177 in Cape Girardeau. The event will include wine tasting with charcuterie for...
Police: Woman stabbed door in attempt to reach victim1A Cape Girardeau woman was booked into Cape Girardeau County jail Thursday, Nov. 30, on two charges of domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Micah Lynn Boyd, 23, is alleged to have engaged in an argument with two victims, the second of whom...
Ex-wife of injured man arrested, charged with armed criminal action6Cape Girardeau Police Department detectives have arrested the ex-wife of a man who was found last week with life-threatening injuries. Cynthia Perry, 45, of Frohna, Missouri, was taken into custody Wednesday, Nov. 29. She was charged with...
20th annual Old Town Cape Downtown Holiday Open House this weekendOld Town Cape will host its annual Downtown Holiday Open House over two days this year, Friday, Dec. 1, and Saturday, Dec. 2. Guests are invited to visit downtown Cape Girardeau to experience the spirit of the holidays while supporting local...
Bell-ringers needed for Salvation Army red kettlesThe Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau is sounding the alarm on its need for bell-ringers as it struggles to find people willing to help. The organization is looking for in-person adult bell-ringers for six locations in Cape Girardeau County. "We...
McClanahan's Recipe Swap celebrates 25 years7Saturday, Dec. 2, marks the 25th anniversary of Susan McClanahan writing the food column "Recipe Swap" in the Southeast Missourian. McClanahan said the original plan for the column was for readers to have a place to swap recipes back and forth. "The...
NBA champion Adrian Branch to speak at First Friday CoffeeAdrian Branch, an ESPN college basketball analyst and 1987 NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, will present at First Friday Coffee on Friday, Dec. 1. His speech will be called a "Fourth Quarter Pep Talk". Branch had previously visited Cape...
'Importance of Being Earnest' coming to River CampusA production of the British farce "The Importance of Being Earnest" by Oscar Wilde, will open Wednesday, Dec. 6, at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus in Cape Girardeau. The play is set in 1895 Victorian London and follows two...
Cape Girardeau woman charged in stabbing incidentA Cape Girardeau woman has been charged with armed criminal action and second-degree domestic assault following a stabbing Monday, Nov. 27. According to online court documents, Dequilla Myishay Williams, 23, is accused of stabbing a man in the back...
Cape Girardeau man faces weapons-related chargesA Cape Girardeau man was booked into Cape Girardeau County jail Tuesday, Nov. 28, following six weapons-related charges. Bryan Depree was issued a $100,000 cash bond following charges of first-degree domestic assault; first-degree assault or...
Local News 11/29/23Volunteers needed for sheltering of homeless5An emergency virtual community meeting will take place at noon Thursday, Nov. 30, to discuss needed volunteers and donations to help provide temporary overnight shelter for Cape Girardeau homeless residents during extreme winter weather. An email...
Local News 11/29/23Donations needed to provide basic necessities for Christmas for the Elderly programThe Cape Jaycees Christmas for the Elderly program provides groceries, clothes, and other necessities to low-income seniors in the community. Tracy Haggerty, chairwoman for the program, said many seniors often struggle, particularly around the...
Most read 11/28/23Cape Girardeau police investigating after man found critically wounded11A Cape Girardeau man remains on life support after an incident in a parking lot left him critically injured Saturday, Nov. 25. Around 7 p.m. Saturday, officers and medical personnel were called to the 300 block of North Spring Avenue to assist an...
Photo Gallery 11/28/23Parade of Lights
Local photographer wins international awards5Some may say it was in Darlene Spells blood to become a professional photographer. Cameras have always been a part of her life. Her mother received her first camera, a Brownie box, when she was 9 years old in 1939, and her father started taking...
New Cape Girardeau hotel to be called Rockwood Inn2The boutique hotel in Cape Girardeau that used to be the Himmelberger House officially has a new name. Madawn Traxel and her husband, Ben, have named the 603 N. Henderson Ave. location Rockwood Inn after the street it's adjacent to...
New businesses apply for licenses in Cape GirardeauThe City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department reported two new business license applications recently. n Jacob Coleman of Marquand, Missouri, applied for Big Iron Auto LLC at 1000 Kingsway Drive on Nov. 16. The business would deal with...
Most read 11/24/23Thanksgiving tradition3
Most read 11/22/23Cape officials to ask for property tax increase to fund police, fire salaries58Cape Girardeau officials are considering asking voters to approve a property tax increase to fund pay increases for police officers and firefighters. A release sent Tuesday, Nov. 21, quoted the city's mayor and three previous mayors advocating for...
Column: The Best Books Club, "A Redbird Christmas," by Fannie Flagg
Within two years of my entering the primetime years aka the best years my youngest child left the nest, my husband passed away, my last surviving parent died, I weathered a major career change and moved from my hometown. Thrust into a new normal I despised, I longed for my old life, for its familiarity and the joy it had brought.
I couldnt stop revisiting in my thoughts my childhood and the years when my own children were growing up. I daydreamed of a road trip of my life, starting in Long Beach, Calif., to zigzag around the country following the trajectory that had eventually brought me to Cape Girardeau, then away from here and back a few times, going to places wed lived or visited.
I remembered people who had once been an integral part of my life, but with whom I had, in the busy-ness of life and before social media, gradually lost contact. I thought of those I had wished to know better.
In the past 10 years, Ive been able to revisit some of those places and reach out to more than a few of those people. As you can probably guess and I should have known then the outcome was often not what I had anticipated.
A favorite getaway spot my childhood family and later my husband, children and I enjoyed visiting every few years is no longer the cute, bustling town oozing family values and peppered with locally-owned businesses. Today, it is a massive tourist attraction filled with chain restaurants, outlet malls and roads jammed with parking lot traffic, all under an umbrella of a glitzy, neon-lit commercialism.
Reconnecting with people has also brought a mixed bag of outcomes. Some new friendships have formed and old ones have been rekindled. Physical distance means that in large part, we communicate fairly regularly via social media, texts, phone calls and even a few in-person visits, and I meet for lunch once a month with a group of former classmates who live in the area. On the other hand, being rebuffed by the woman who I considered my best friend for more than 12 years smarted a bit. Learning what it means to be ghosted four times by the same person, no less! and being excluded from family events like a girls-day pedicure and weddings were initially downright painful.
We all deal with unrealized perhaps unrealistic to begin with expectations. I did so again when reading this months selection, A Redbird Christmas, by Fannie Flagg. (I bet you were wondering when I was going to get around to discussing the book!)
I chose the novel because I remembered it as an easy, uplifting novel that was a nice balance between engrossing and undemanding. Simply put, it was a book I could curl up with and sink into, yet easily lay aside when it was time to return to my lengthy holiday to-do list.
Unfortunately, it didnt meet my memory of it, and as a result, my expectations. But Im not blaming the book. Goodness knows, Ive read thousands of books in the more than 10 years since I first read A Redbird Christmas. The fact that it wasnt as I remembered isnt surprising!
And just as I enjoyed the now-glitzy getaway on its current merits and the new and renewed relationships with people from my past, I enjoyed A Redbird Christmas.
But I only enjoyed them once I let go of what was and appreciated what is now.
Join Jasmine and I for our monthly Facebook Live conversation at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, in The Best Books Facebook group when we discuss A Redbird Christmas. Some questions well consider:
1. Who were your favorite characters in the book and why?
2. Why do you think Jack, a redbird that is lets be honest a pest, so beloved by the townspeople? How does he serve the community of Lost River?
3. Consider how Oswald Campbell got his name, as well as the name of the community itself. How are both significant and/or symbolic?
4. Did you enjoy the book? Did you think it was, as some reviewers have claimed, too saccharine, or was it just right?
5. If you had been Flaggs editor, what suggestions if any would you have encouraged her to make before publishing the book?
Up Next
Our January selection takes us back to nonfiction, as we read The Ride of Her Life: The true story of a woman, her horse and their last-chance journey across America, by Elizabeth Letts. Ive just begun reading this story, set in 1954, of 63-year-old Annie Wilkins, who leaves Maine on a gelding named Tarzan and travels across the country to see the Pacific Ocean. And she does so without a map! So far, its a leisurely read perfect for dark winter evenings in a comfy chair with a mug of hot chocolate within reach.
This book is available at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, and the ebook is available through Libby, which is free for Cape Girardeau Public Library card holders. It is also available on Audio and, of course, at online and brick-and-mortar bookstores.
Patti Miinch, a resident of Cape Girardeau, is an author, mother and mother-in-law of two, grandmother of five and retired educator; while she has many loves, spending time with her family, sports, travel and reading top the list.