Community Cookbook: Fruitcake Recipe, by Sue Jones from Jackson

Cynthia Perry faces new charge following death of John David PerryCynthia Perry now faces charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter relating to the death of her ex-husband, John David Perry. John David Perry died Thursday, Nov. 30, from injuries sustained on Saturday, Nov. 25, in the parking lot of the...
NBA champ Branch presents at chamber of commerce event Branch discusses accountability, being a team playerFormer NBA player Adrian Branch served as the guest presenter for the First Friday Coffee event hosted by Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 1. He has been a motivational speaker for the last 30 years. "In your life, you're never born a...
Man found guilty of sex crimes against 12-year-old2A Cape Girardeau County jury has found a man guilty of various sex crimes against a then-12-year-old victim. A release from the Office of Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker says Joseph L. Jones was found guilty after a three-day...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Dec. 4 2023Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4 City Hall Items for discussion n Appoearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Consent Agenda Review Consent agenda n Approval of the November 20, 2023, City Council Regular Session Minutes. n...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12-4--23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Nov. 27, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
U.S. House votes to expel Santos1WASHINGTON (AP) The House voted on Friday to expel Republican Rep. George Santos of New York after a blistering ethics report on his conduct heightened lawmakers' concerns about the scandal-plagued freshman. Santos became just the sixth member in...
Perry dies from injuries sustained Saturday night; police allege ex-wife struck him with vehicle3John David Perry died Thursday, Nov. 30, from injuries he sustained Saturday night, Nov. 25, in the parking lot of the Eagles Club in Cape Girardeau. Family members shared the news on social media. Police allege that his ex-wife, Cynthia Perry, ran...
Woman charged in running over ex-husband at center of 2011 'Castle Doctrine' stabbing death4Two of Cynthia Perry's ex-lovers have died a violent death following an altercation. The second occurred Thursday, Nov. 30, when John David Perry died from injuries he sustained Saturday night, Nov. 25, when police allege Cynthia Perry ran over him...
Community meeting provides update on sheltering homeless1Cape Girardeau community members participated in a virtual meeting Thursday, Nov. 30, hosted by the United Way of Southeast Missouri to give input on how to provide funding and volunteers for the temporary overnight sheltering of the homeless during...
Symposium presenter says x-factors key to economic futureEconomic futurist Andrew Busch presented about economic trends as the keynote speaker at the Southeast Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Symposium (SEEDS) on Thursday, Nov. 30. "As a futurist, I'm not going to give you the future," Busch...
Old Town Cape announces Parade of Lights winnersLast weekend, participants from area schools, businesses, clubs and organizations were decked out in their best gnome wear during Old Town Cape's annual Downtown Parade of Lights. However, some entries outshined others. Old Town Cape announced the...
'Gnome place like home for the holidays'The 31st annual Parade of Lights' theme of "Gnome Place Like Home for the Holidays" was used to a T in this float along Broadway on Sunday, Nov. 26, in downtown Cape Girardeau. Old Town Cape has chosen winners from the event, which can be seen on...
Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri to hold holiday fundraiserCommunity Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO) will hold a wine-ter wonderland fundraiser Friday, Dec 8. The fundraiser will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. at 3270 Hwy. 177 in Cape Girardeau. The event will include wine tasting with charcuterie for...
Police: Woman stabbed door in attempt to reach victim1A Cape Girardeau woman was booked into Cape Girardeau County jail Thursday, Nov. 30, on two charges of domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Micah Lynn Boyd, 23, is alleged to have engaged in an argument with two victims, the second of whom...
Ex-wife of injured man arrested, charged with armed criminal action6Cape Girardeau Police Department detectives have arrested the ex-wife of a man who was found last week with life-threatening injuries. Cynthia Perry, 45, of Frohna, Missouri, was taken into custody Wednesday, Nov. 29. She was charged with...
20th annual Old Town Cape Downtown Holiday Open House this weekendOld Town Cape will host its annual Downtown Holiday Open House over two days this year, Friday, Dec. 1, and Saturday, Dec. 2. Guests are invited to visit downtown Cape Girardeau to experience the spirit of the holidays while supporting local...
Bell-ringers needed for Salvation Army red kettlesThe Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau is sounding the alarm on its need for bell-ringers as it struggles to find people willing to help. The organization is looking for in-person adult bell-ringers for six locations in Cape Girardeau County. "We...
McClanahan's Recipe Swap celebrates 25 years7Saturday, Dec. 2, marks the 25th anniversary of Susan McClanahan writing the food column "Recipe Swap" in the Southeast Missourian. McClanahan said the original plan for the column was for readers to have a place to swap recipes back and forth. "The...
NBA champion Adrian Branch to speak at First Friday CoffeeAdrian Branch, an ESPN college basketball analyst and 1987 NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, will present at First Friday Coffee on Friday, Dec. 1. His speech will be called a "Fourth Quarter Pep Talk". Branch had previously visited Cape...
'Importance of Being Earnest' coming to River CampusA production of the British farce "The Importance of Being Earnest" by Oscar Wilde, will open Wednesday, Dec. 6, at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus in Cape Girardeau. The play is set in 1895 Victorian London and follows two...
Cape Girardeau woman charged in stabbing incidentA Cape Girardeau woman has been charged with armed criminal action and second-degree domestic assault following a stabbing Monday, Nov. 27. According to online court documents, Dequilla Myishay Williams, 23, is accused of stabbing a man in the back...
Cape Girardeau man faces weapons-related chargesA Cape Girardeau man was booked into Cape Girardeau County jail Tuesday, Nov. 28, following six weapons-related charges. Bryan Depree was issued a $100,000 cash bond following charges of first-degree domestic assault; first-degree assault or...
Local News 11/29/23Volunteers needed for sheltering of homeless5An emergency virtual community meeting will take place at noon Thursday, Nov. 30, to discuss needed volunteers and donations to help provide temporary overnight shelter for Cape Girardeau homeless residents during extreme winter weather. An email...
Local News 11/29/23Donations needed to provide basic necessities for Christmas for the Elderly programThe Cape Jaycees Christmas for the Elderly program provides groceries, clothes, and other necessities to low-income seniors in the community. Tracy Haggerty, chairwoman for the program, said many seniors often struggle, particularly around the...
Most read 11/28/23Cape Girardeau police investigating after man found critically wounded11A Cape Girardeau man remains on life support after an incident in a parking lot left him critically injured Saturday, Nov. 25. Around 7 p.m. Saturday, officers and medical personnel were called to the 300 block of North Spring Avenue to assist an...
Photo Gallery 11/28/23Parade of Lights
Local photographer wins international awards5Some may say it was in Darlene Spells blood to become a professional photographer. Cameras have always been a part of her life. Her mother received her first camera, a Brownie box, when she was 9 years old in 1939, and her father started taking...
New Cape Girardeau hotel to be called Rockwood Inn2The boutique hotel in Cape Girardeau that used to be the Himmelberger House officially has a new name. Madawn Traxel and her husband, Ben, have named the 603 N. Henderson Ave. location Rockwood Inn after the street it's adjacent to...
New businesses apply for licenses in Cape GirardeauThe City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department reported two new business license applications recently. n Jacob Coleman of Marquand, Missouri, applied for Big Iron Auto LLC at 1000 Kingsway Drive on Nov. 16. The business would deal with...
Most read 11/24/23Thanksgiving tradition3
Most read 11/22/23Cape officials to ask for property tax increase to fund police, fire salaries58Cape Girardeau officials are considering asking voters to approve a property tax increase to fund pay increases for police officers and firefighters. A release sent Tuesday, Nov. 21, quoted the city's mayor and three previous mayors advocating for...
Community Cookbook: Fruitcake Recipe, by Sue Jones from Jackson
Sue Jones spent her childhood on a farm located off of Highway 72 in the Fruitland/Jackson area. Those years on the farm were full of wholesome adventures: Jones rode horses, gathered persimmons from the fruit tree next to the driveway and heated up water for baths by setting a metal tub out in the summer sun.
In the winters, Jones says her family took the bathtub inside, and her mother heated water on the stove; they were the good ole days, but Jones wouldnt want to go back. She appreciates the convenience of modern amenities.
[On the farm], we had a big cistern and had water brought in by truck. Once a year, itd be cleaned out. That was just another time and place, Jones says.
When she was 9 years old, Joness family sold the farm and moved into a new house they built; they moved again when she was in the seventh grade, and her father opened up a restaurant and filling station called Johnsons Service Station along the highway.
At the filling station, her father and brother changed oil and greased cars, while she helped her mother cook and serve food in the restaurant. On Fridays, her father kept the filling station and restaurant open all night to accommodate travelers and trucks coming down from St. Louis.
Jones says cars that stopped by on Friday nights would pull up, and people would start emerging from the cars, one after the other. There would be so many people in one car, Jones says she would think theyd never stop coming.
Jones worked those nights and Saturday mornings with her mother, helping cook and serve breakfast while her father was asleep after working all night.
I was more interested in running around town than I was working, Jones says.
Jones went to the movies, park and all kinds of places with her high school friends, whom she is still close with today. The group of 10 women refer to themselves as the coffee girls; she says most people know who they are when they hear that name.
After she graduated from Jackson High School in 1959, Jones married Dean Jones, who was working for her father at the filling station when they met. They have one son together, and now they also have one grandson and two great-granddaughters.
Jones loves traveling and has gone all across the country and world with her friend Mary Klaproth. The pair has been traveling together for more than 50 years. One of the most memorable places Jones says they have visited is Cairo. In Egypt, they stayed in a hotel across the street from the pyramids of Giza, went on a cruise down the Nile River, saw Mount Sinai and visited a shop with ornate, hand-woven rugs.
Jones is active in her community; she goes bowling with a group on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and she has been part of the local Town & Country Extension Club for decades. She joined New McKendree United Methodist Church in 1981 and started singing in the churchs choir before becoming a member.
She used to work at New McKendree United Methodist Church as a financial secretary, secretary to the pastors and receptionist. Jones says she wore a lot of hats at her church job before retiring in 2014.
[Singing] relaxes me, cause [when] I worked at the church and was at the computer, my back would hurt up in my shoulders, and wed go rehearse [for church choir], and it was gone. So, it was a stress reliever, Jones says.
Fruitcake often gets a bad rap in popular culture, but Jones enjoys the traditional holiday dessert. She has been making it for more than a decade and says she likes the combination of fruit and nuts together in the dessert. Jones says even her husband likes the fruitcake she makes, and this is a big accomplishment, since she says Dean is a picky eater.
I guess its one of those things, you either like it, or you hate it, Jones says. People have different tastes.
Fruitcake
Recipe from Favorite Recipes from Country Kitchens: Desserts cookbook, written as Mammas White Fruitcake, with adjustments by Sue Jones
1⁄2 pound butter
1 cup sugar
5 large eggs, well-beaten
2 cups pecans (In original recipe: 4 cups pecans)
1 package fruitcake mix (In original recipe: 3⁄4 pound glazed cherries, 1 pound candied pineapple)
13⁄4 cups cake flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
3 teaspoons lemon extract
3 teaspoons vanilla extract
Cream butter. Add sugar gradually, creaming until fluffy. Add eggs. Blend into a creamed mixture. Chop nuts and fruit (if not using a fruitcake mix). Mix fruit with part of flour, coating each piece. Sift remaining flour and baking powder together; fold into egg and butter mixture. Add extracts, and mix well. Fold into fruit and nuts. Pour batter into a greased and lightly-floured tube pan. Bake at 250 degrees for 2 hours. Cool in a pan or serve on a cake rack. Keep well-wrapped. Yields about 20 servings.