Shop Local: Americare Senior Living offers a person-centered approach

As we grow older, its important to incorporate community and social activities into our day-to-day lives.

From exploring new hobbies and pastimes to volunteering time to embracing new challenges, brain-boosting leisure activities keep us physically active; they also boost brain health and protect the cognitive skills critical to quality and length of life.

Research has shown that brain health is a component of a healthy body  reducing the severity and frequency of chronic health conditions, lowering rates of depression and increasing overall lifespan.

Examples of brain-boosting leisure activities are:

 Playing cards or board games

 Activities that keep you moving, such as dancing or biking

 Embracing your inner musician by singing or playing an instrument

 Discussing world news and current events with others

At Americare Senior Living, we know that seniors today face many challenges that are out of their control. Thats why we focus on offering a person-centered approach that makes a difference in the lives of our residents and their families  including a full calendar of both on and off-campus activities and outings designed to work around each residents physical or cognitive limitations.

Learn how you can live your best years at Americare Senior Living by visiting us at www.americareusa.net or calling 573-826-4991.