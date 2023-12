Shop Local: Americare Senior Living offers a person-centered approach

As we grow older, it’s important to incorporate community and social activities into our day-to-day lives.

From exploring new hobbies and pastimes to volunteering time to embracing new challenges, brain-boosting leisure activities keep us physically active; they also boost brain health and protect the cognitive skills critical to quality and length of life.

Research has shown that brain health is a component of a healthy body – reducing the severity and frequency of chronic health conditions, lowering rates of depression and increasing overall lifespan.

Examples of brain-boosting leisure activities are:

• Playing cards or board games

• Activities that keep you moving, such as dancing or biking

• Embracing your inner musician by singing or playing an instrument

• Discussing world news and current events with others

