Shop Local: Wish Boutique

Cape Girardeau man traveled world, met stars with airlineAs a reservation agent for United Airlines, Charles Pickett, 83, had the privilege of flying all over the world. Growing up in Cape Girardeau, Pickett said he never dreamed he'd get to see all the places he saw on movie screens. Sometimes he even...
Christmas Church Tour of Scott County set for next weekSIKESTON, Mo. Several local churches will once again take part in a Christmas church tour in Sikeston and Scott County. Individuals will have the opportunity in just two weeks to see area churches decked out for the Christmas season. The Christmas...
Woman arrested after alleged incident at SEMO residence hallA woman was arrested Saturday, Dec. 2, after an alleged incident Thursday, Nov. 30, at Merick Residence Hall on the Southeast Missouri State University campus. Brittany N. Murphy, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested after an investigation by SEMO's...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Dec. 4, 2023City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, Nov. 20 Financial...
Cynthia Perry faces new charge following death of John David Perry3Cynthia Perry now faces charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter relating to the death of her ex-husband, John David Perry. John David Perry died Thursday, Nov. 30, from injuries sustained on Saturday, Nov. 25, in the parking lot of the...
NBA champ Branch presents at chamber of commerce event Branch discusses accountability, being a team playerFormer NBA player Adrian Branch served as the guest presenter for the First Friday Coffee event hosted by Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 1. He has been a motivational speaker for the last 30 years. "In your life, you're never born a...
Man found guilty of sex crimes against 12-year-old5A Cape Girardeau County jury has found a man guilty of various sex crimes against a then-12-year-old victim. A release from the Office of Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker says Joseph L. Jones was found guilty after a three-day...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12-4--23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Nov. 27, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Dec. 4 20232Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4 City Hall Items for discussion n Appoearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Consent Agenda Review Consent agenda n Approval of the November 20, 2023, City Council Regular Session Minutes. n...
U.S. House votes to expel Santos9WASHINGTON (AP) The House voted on Friday to expel Republican Rep. George Santos of New York after a blistering ethics report on his conduct heightened lawmakers' concerns about the scandal-plagued freshman. Santos became just the sixth member in...
Perry dies from injuries sustained Saturday night; police allege ex-wife struck him with vehicle4John David Perry died Thursday, Nov. 30, from injuries he sustained Saturday night, Nov. 25, in the parking lot of the Eagles Club in Cape Girardeau. Family members shared the news on social media. Police allege that his ex-wife, Cynthia Perry, ran...
Woman charged in running over ex-husband at center of 2011 'Castle Doctrine' stabbing death4Two of Cynthia Perry's ex-lovers have died a violent death following an altercation. The second occurred Thursday, Nov. 30, when John David Perry died from injuries he sustained Saturday night, Nov. 25, when police allege Cynthia Perry ran over him...
Community meeting provides update on sheltering homeless2Cape Girardeau community members participated in a virtual meeting Thursday, Nov. 30, hosted by the United Way of Southeast Missouri to give input on how to provide funding and volunteers for the temporary overnight sheltering of the homeless during...
Symposium presenter says x-factors key to economic futureEconomic futurist Andrew Busch presented about economic trends as the keynote speaker at the Southeast Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Symposium (SEEDS) on Thursday, Nov. 30. "As a futurist, I'm not going to give you the future," Busch...
Old Town Cape announces Parade of Lights winnersLast weekend, participants from area schools, businesses, clubs and organizations were decked out in their best gnome wear during Old Town Cape's annual Downtown Parade of Lights. However, some entries outshined others. Old Town Cape announced the...
'Gnome place like home for the holidays'The 31st annual Parade of Lights' theme of "Gnome Place Like Home for the Holidays" was used to a T in this float along Broadway on Sunday, Nov. 26, in downtown Cape Girardeau. Old Town Cape has chosen winners from the event, which can be seen on...
Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri to hold holiday fundraiserCommunity Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO) will hold a wine-ter wonderland fundraiser Friday, Dec 8. The fundraiser will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. at 3270 Hwy. 177 in Cape Girardeau. The event will include wine tasting with charcuterie for...
Police: Woman stabbed door in attempt to reach victim1A Cape Girardeau woman was booked into Cape Girardeau County jail Thursday, Nov. 30, on two charges of domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Micah Lynn Boyd, 23, is alleged to have engaged in an argument with two victims, the second of whom...
Ex-wife of injured man arrested, charged with armed criminal action6Cape Girardeau Police Department detectives have arrested the ex-wife of a man who was found last week with life-threatening injuries. Cynthia Perry, 45, of Frohna, Missouri, was taken into custody Wednesday, Nov. 29. She was charged with...
20th annual Old Town Cape Downtown Holiday Open House this weekendOld Town Cape will host its annual Downtown Holiday Open House over two days this year, Friday, Dec. 1, and Saturday, Dec. 2. Guests are invited to visit downtown Cape Girardeau to experience the spirit of the holidays while supporting local...
Bell-ringers needed for Salvation Army red kettlesThe Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau is sounding the alarm on its need for bell-ringers as it struggles to find people willing to help. The organization is looking for in-person adult bell-ringers for six locations in Cape Girardeau County. "We...
McClanahan's Recipe Swap celebrates 25 years7Saturday, Dec. 2, marks the 25th anniversary of Susan McClanahan writing the food column "Recipe Swap" in the Southeast Missourian. McClanahan said the original plan for the column was for readers to have a place to swap recipes back and forth. "The...
NBA champion Adrian Branch to speak at First Friday CoffeeAdrian Branch, an ESPN college basketball analyst and 1987 NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, will present at First Friday Coffee on Friday, Dec. 1. His speech will be called a "Fourth Quarter Pep Talk". Branch had previously visited Cape...
'Importance of Being Earnest' coming to River CampusA production of the British farce "The Importance of Being Earnest" by Oscar Wilde, will open Wednesday, Dec. 6, at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus in Cape Girardeau. The play is set in 1895 Victorian London and follows two...
Most read 11/28/23Cape Girardeau police investigating after man found critically wounded11A Cape Girardeau man remains on life support after an incident in a parking lot left him critically injured Saturday, Nov. 25. Around 7 p.m. Saturday, officers and medical personnel were called to the 300 block of North Spring Avenue to assist an...
New Cape Girardeau hotel to be called Rockwood Inn2The boutique hotel in Cape Girardeau that used to be the Himmelberger House officially has a new name. Madawn Traxel and her husband, Ben, have named the 603 N. Henderson Ave. location Rockwood Inn after the street it's adjacent to...
New businesses apply for licenses in Cape GirardeauThe City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department reported two new business license applications recently. n Jacob Coleman of Marquand, Missouri, applied for Big Iron Auto LLC at 1000 Kingsway Drive on Nov. 16. The business would deal with...
