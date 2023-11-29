Shop Local: Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation

We all want the excitement of the holiday season to carry over with fun events to look forward to. Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation plans to deliver just that with the Penguin Party. This evening is filled with great bands and food to raise funds to provide additional support for the students and staff.

Join your fellow supporters of the Cape Girardeau Public School District on Sat., Feb. 10, 2024, at the Drury Plaza and dance to the music of Awkward Timing and Dr. Zhivegas. Enjoy the silent and live auctions and come away with great memories and purchases for a good cause.

And know that you are helping the foundation fund multiple programs to support students' health and educational programs by supporting our district, staff, and students.

Purchase tickets online at

www.foundation.capetigers.com or by contacting Amy McDonald, Executive Director, Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation, 301 N. Clark, Cape Girardeau, 573-651-0555, foundation@capetigers.com.