Thankful People: Living through two tragedies
KFVS meteorologist Brian Alworth is on TV. Storms are coming.
Kian Sutter's wife, Sara, who works overnight hours, asks if she should go now toward Sikeston, Missouri, where she works, to beat the storm.
Yes, Kian says. Go now.
Tornado is spotted just west of Glen Allen.
Lights flicker, then disappear. Darkness envelopes the place. Then the sounds. Kian sends a text to Sara.
Tornado.
Sutter grabs his dog, Molly. Squeezes her in his arms. They huddle in the bathtub. He tells Molly he loves her and that he is sorry. The air whooshes through the bathroom door and out the window. Sutter feels pieces of debris like sand pelt his skin. He hears pops and snaps. He thinks this might be his last night.
The wind stops.
The noise subsides.
Silence.
He assesses the damage. The front porch has been pushed into the living room. The outside is a mess. Roof damage. Broken windows. But the house is standing.
The tornado took five nearby lives that night, but Sutter and Molly were spared. Then began the arduous aftermath.
Kian and Sara, pushed through. Day by day, they made progress. They moved into the apartment space above the garage, while they cleaned up the main living areas. It was a struggle to live in a damaged and scattered house. Eventually, they moved things back to the main part of the house.
They worked through the insurance claims and hired a contractor to install a new black roof and gutters. The community, likewise, was collectively finding its legs. The town came together. Tragedies tend to do that.
A few days after the roof was rebuilt, Kian and Sara are in Colorado, enjoying some time away. Ever an outdoorsman, Kian loves going to Colorado. He and Sara enjoy visiting the mountains. They have friends there.
Sara's phone buzzes. It's a neighbor. It's the middle of an August night. A Sunday. Sara answers.
Water is raging.
Five feet of water surrounds the Sutters' house.
The neighbors show a video. A truck bobs through the darkness.
The garage door is pushed open. Water pours into the garage, where tens of thousands of dollars of tools are stored. Water pushes inside. It rises quickly.
Glen Allen is under nature's attack again. Eight inches or more of rain has fallen in the overnight hours. A nearby creek berm has given way. There is no defense against this flash flood. Some neighbors crawl to safety onto kitchen counters until rescuers arrive.
As the messages come, Kian: You have got to be kidding me.
The town is evacuated.
Morning comes. It's a soul-crushing second act.
The tornado was nature's bomb. It ripped the town from one end to the next, its violence plucking trees and ripping roofs. The flood, though, was radiation. Sludge seeped into every crevice. The flood finished what the tornado started. Clothes were ruined. Furniture. Carpet. Drywall. Papers. All of it mudsoaked. None of it salvageable. Houses were stripped to studs.
The response teams were fewer, but the volunteers were appreciated beyond measure.
Residents were offered buyouts, thanks to pressure from U.S. Congressman Jason Smith. It was needed, due to the uncertainty of the berm that gave way. Almost everyone took the buyout.
Most of the houses are shells. Some homeowners keep their doors open with fans running inside. Kian's house was broken into recently. He had to board up doors, and put in new locks and cameras.
The destruction has given way to new opportunities.
Kian tends to be more sentimental than before. In the middle of this nightmare of a year, his first grandchild, a boy, was born in July, before the flood hit on Aug. 14. He calls his grandson, Braxton Overy, his best friend. Kian calls his daughter almost daily to see how the boy is doing and to spend time with him.
The Sutters are living in a small house in Cape Girardeau. Kian acknowledges he is more fortunate than many of his neighbors. First, he and Molly survived the tornado. Five others were not so fortunate. He's thankful to be alive. Plus, he said, he is not financially strapped like many who lived in the gravel-road neighborhood off Highway 34. An investor and former salesperson with an oil company, Kian absorbed the financial hits better than most.
Kian is currently working at Cape Bicycle, helping manage the store owned by his friend.
He and his wife have been thinking about what's next. And there are opportunities they're considering that they might not have considered before the tornado and flood. They have some friends in Colorado who are looking for someone to manage their hostel property. Trips to Colorado have a way of soothing the soul. The next chapter awaits.
Thanksgiving for him and his family will be different this year. They usually host, but this year the family will be gathering at Golden Coral for a buffet dinner over the weekend. It won't be the same. But it will be remembered.
Comments
-
-
Thankful People: 'We know we're not alone': Nulls appreciate help after flooding, illnessMARBLE HILL, Mo. Karen Null has much to be thankful for in the wake of a flood that damaged her business and serious medical issues affecting her family. The owner of Sunset Floral & Garden Market in Marble Hill, Null said it took weeks "to feel a...
-
Cape officials to ask for property tax increase to fund police, fire salaries10Cape Girardeau officials are considering asking voters to approve a property tax increase to fund pay increases for police officers and firefighters. A release sent Tuesday, Nov. 21, quoted the city's mayor and three previous mayors advocating for...
-
Cape Central High School to use low tech to combat student cellphone use in classrooms4Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members have approved the implementation of a policy requiring students at Cape Central High School to place their cellphones in magnetically sealed pouches during school hours. The district already...
-
City of Cape Girardeau: Late mail no excuse for late payments2The City of Cape Girardeau is reminding its residents that just because a bill arrives late in the mail, that doesn't mean the due date has changed. Acknowledging that mail delays are "a headache for both residents and staff," the city issued the...
-
Holiday of Lights kicks off Thanksgiving eveThe Holiday of Lights display at Cape Girardeau County Park North will be lit up at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22. The display has been a continual holiday tradition since 1987. That first year featured 11 light displays. Cape Girardeau County park...
-
Jackson aldermen approve community development program contractDuring their regular meeting Monday, Nov. 20, the Jackson Board of Aldermen approved a $38,000 contract agreement with the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission to perform grant writing and administration services...
-
Thankful People: Cassie Gosche undeterred by injuries4Cassie Gosche never saw it coming. On the afternoon of July 27, the 15-year-old Benton, Missouri, girl was riding with her dad, Torey, on state Highway 77. They were returning from her enrolling in classes in the Kelly school district. She was...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council rejects funding for sheltering homeless in winter weather24Cape Girardeau City Council members declined Monday, Nov. 20, to fund a portion of a United Way-led program to provide shelter to homeless people in extreme cold weather. At a council meeting earlier this month, Elizabeth Shelton, executive director...
-
Kim's Toybox Run celebrates 25 yearsThis Sunday, Nov. 26, will mark the 25th year of the Toybox Run that takes place right before the Parade of Lights through downtown Cape Girardeau. Founded by Kim McDowell in 1998, the 1-mile "fun run or walk" race follows the same route as the...
-
Southeast Missourian to change print schedule for Thanksgiving weekThe Southeast Missourian will change its print publication schedule for one week because of the Thanksgiving holiday. The print newspaper will publish Wednesday, Nov. 22, and Saturday, Nov. 25. There will be no papers printed and delivered Tuesday,...
-
Jackson's annual Flip the Switch tradition coming this SaturdayJackson's traditional start to Christmas season, the Flip the Switch event, will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov.25, in Jackson City Park near Pavilion No. 1. Flip the Switch has been a Jackson tradition since 2015, kicking off Jackson's Holiday...
-
Cape Zonta Club honors women for achievements and service to community2The Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau honored Kathy Swan with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the groups annual Women of Achievement luncheon Friday, Nov. 17, at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. Swan is a commissioner on the state...
-
LFCS promotes mental health counseling2Lutheran Family and Childrens Services (LFCS) of Missouri announced the immediate availability of child and family counseling services at its Cape Girardeau location last week. The not-for-profit service organization, which in September...
-
Chaffee teacher awarded best adviser by Missouri Association of Student CouncilsCHAFFEE, Mo. Morgan Swinford, Chaffee High School Student Council co-sponsor and math teacher, was named Student Council Advisor of the Year by Missouri Association of Student Councils (MASC) for the southeast district, on Wednesday, Nov. 15....
-
-
Shop small, win big on Small Business Saturday with Old Town CapeOld Town Cape will be celebrating Small Business Saturday a little differently this year. Every year, two individuals are awarded a $500 downtown shopping spree. This year participants will need a BINGO to win. Old Town Cape invites the community to...
-
Most read 11/20/23Mother, daughter open pet care store in Cape Girardeau1Briana Kelley and her mother Michele Berger are avid pet-lovers; between them, they have seven dogs. "Throughout the years our dogs have had certain difficulties or struggles with their health and we found that through nutrition we were able to fix...
-
Did you know? Jackson native Roy Thomas' comic book career with Marvel, DCStan Lee is a name familiar to many because of the comic book characters he co-created such as Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and the X-Men, but did you know his first successor as editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics was Roy Thomas of Jackson? Here are...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Nov. 20, 2023Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20 City Hall Items for discussion n Appearances by advisory board applicants n Planning and Zoning Commission report n Consent agenda review Consent agenda n Approval of the Nov. 6 City Council regular...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Nov. 20, 2023City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, Nov. 6 Financial...
-
Local News 11/18/23Jaycees to bring Christmas cheer to children, elderly this holiday seasonCape Girardeau Jaycees will be bringing holiday cheer to many children and elderly persons in need this Christmas season. Cape Jaycees Children's Toybox provides presents for hundreds of children each Christmas delivered personally by "Santa Claus"...
-
Local News 11/18/23Highway 51 in Bollinger County reduced for guardrail repairs; Guardrail repairs to reduce Route C in Perry CountyHighway 51 in Bollinger County reduced for guardrail repairs Highway 51 in Bollinger County, from County Road 930 to County Road 214, will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews make guardrail repairs. According to a Missouri Department of...
-
Commissioners OK funding for park projectsCape Girardeau County commissioners approved additional funding Thursday, Nov. 16, for a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The county had received $940,000 earlier and could apply for an...
-
Did you know? 7 dark/tragic moments in the life of author William Faulkner5Producers of the documentary "Faulkner: The Past is Never Dead" held a special screening of the film Tuesday night, Nov. 14, at Rose Theatre on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. SEMO's library hosts one of the...
-
United Way of Southeast Missouri announces new transportation program3United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) announced the creation Thursday, Nov. 16, of a new transportation program. United We Work, is designed to help entry-level employees overcome obstacles to employment and self-sufficiency. In a recent...
-
Most read 11/17/23Mark Abbott sentenced to more than 3 years in prison9Federal Senior District Judge Rodney Sippel sentenced Mark Abbott to 37 months in prison Thursday, Nov. 16, following Abbott's guilty plea for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Abbott, 53, of Cape Girardeau was indicted May 3, 2022. The...
-
Most read 11/17/23MoDOT receives input on potential US 61 plansThe Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) held a public meeting Thursday, Nov. 16, at South Elementary School in Jackson to let residents provide input on proposed construction projects along U.S. 61. MoDOT representatives displayed maps of...
-
Jackson student helps revive 3D Printing club1Brackin Kuessner had never thought much about 3D printers until his mom bought him one for his birthday this past summer before his sophomore year at Jackson High School. Once he started working with it, he said he was hooked and decided he would...
-
Trustee files petition against Perry County Hospital System over Sunshine LawA Perry County Hospital board of trustees member has filed a petition with the court to require the hospital system to release documents as required by Missouri's open records act. Joe Hutchison, an outspoken dissenter on the board of trustees,...
-
-
Most read 11/15/23Jackson High students gain life skills repairing district computers5A small group of Jackson High School seniors work as technicians repairing laptop computers and tablets brought in by students and staff. Jason Bruns is the administrator of Digital Underground, the in-house district computer repair shops located at...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.