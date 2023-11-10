*Menu
SRMO All District Junior High Band

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com.
User-submitted story by Bill Fischer
Friday, November 10, 2023
Hattie Versemann, 7th Grade, UCLS

The Southeast Missouri Music Educators Association recently held auditions for the SRMO All District Junior High Honor Band. Over 260 top Junior High Band Students from all over Southeast Missouri traveled to Jackson High School to compete in the audition. Hattie Versemann, 7th grade clarinet player from United in Christ Lutheran School in Frohna competed against approximately 60 other clarinet players from around the region. She was ranked as 19th best in this group. Hattie will perform with the All District Honor Band on Saturday, November 19th at the performing Arts Center at Cape Central High School in Cape Girardeau. Hattie is a member of United in Christ Lutheran Schools Band. Congratulations to Hattie.

