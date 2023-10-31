Investing in Regional Economic Development

Saint Francis Healthcare System actively supports and participates in regional economic development, recognizing that the well-being of the community and its economic prosperity are intrinsically linked.

With nearly 3,000 colleagues and more than 300 providers, Saint Francis plays a vital role in this regions economy. The Healthcare System generates significant employment opportunities, providing jobs to a diverse workforce ranging from medical professionals and support staff to administrative personnel.

The presence of a robust healthcare infrastructure not only reassures residents, but also draws newcomers, ultimately leading to increased property values, new construction projects, and tax revenues, all of which contribute to the economic development of the area, said Justin Davison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Saint Francis actively engages in community outreach and partnerships, collaborating with local businesses and organizations to address health disparities, promote preventive care, and enhance overall well-being.

In essence, our regional Healthcare System sees itself as an integral part of the broader economic ecosystem, added Davison. With this vision, Saint Francis does and will continue to support efforts by our regional Chambers of Commerce, municipalities, state and local officials to sustain and build into the future.

-Justin Davison

President and Chief Executive Officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System

One of the many challenges communities are facing today is the importance of sustainable economic growth.

When business owners are considering expanding or relocating, they often look for an area that has strong regional economic development. Improved quality of life for employees and citizens should be a major goal for our region.

People need to have a level of comfort that the community they are living in has a sustainable economic development strategy for programs such as affordable childcare, education, health care, and public safety, to name a few. Regional economic development can significantly enhance the well-being and prosperity of a community by creating opportunities, improving services, and fostering a sense of local pride and resilience.

SEMO Industrial Park is excited to be one of the many new economic development projects in southeast Missouri. We look forward to working together with SE MO REDI to achieve sustainable economic growth by supporting our local business and welcoming any new industries or businesses, which will bring a better quality of life to our region.

- Gregg Erb

Co-Owner, SEMO Industrial Park

Welcome To SEMO Industrial Park

Located in Scott City, Missouri.

SEMO Industrial Park is in a designated industrial and commercial portion of Northern Scott County, adjacent to Cape County. This ideal location allows businesses and manufacturers easy access to resources such as infrastructure, transportation, utilities, and a strong work force. This park will promote economic growth and attract new manufacturing, logistics, office/warehouse, flex space, retail, distribution, and hospitality services to the region. Additionally, the industrial park provides added economic stimulus for developers to create retail and housing near the business park for the benefit of current and future workers in the area.

By attracting a diverse group of businesses, the SEMO Industrial Park will help create a variety of employment opportunities in the region. To learn more, please visit www.semoip.com.

The City of Scott City has worked very closely with the Semo Industrial Park to create Economic Development and Industrial opportunities for Southeast Missouri. We are delighted to partner with them.

-Dustin Whitworth, City Manager, Scott City