Watch those backpacks during Spinal Health Month

Back Pain is pervasive among American adults, but a new and disturbing trend is emerging among the nations youth.

Young children are suffering back and neck pain much earlier than in previous generations, and the use of cellphones and overweight backpacks are a contributing factor.

We have already touched on cellphones and text neck in this column, so lets talk about proper backpack usage now since October is Spinal Health Month.

The increase in back pain among youngsters isnt surprising when you consider the disproportionate amounts of weight they carry in their backpack, which are often slung over one shoulder.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

The majority of school-age children carry backpack loads too heavy or incorrectly. This can negatively impact a childs body during the developing years, resulting in harmful physical effects that can last for years or maybe even their lifetime.

So what can you as a parent do? Here are some simple tips:

* Make sure your childs backpack doesnt weigh more than 10% of their body weight. Too much weight causes the child to bend forward to support it.

* The backpack should never hang more than 4 inches below the waistline.

* A backpack with individual compartments helps in positioning the contents most effectively. Bigger is not better!

* Urge your child to wear both shoulder straps. Only using one strap can cause the disproportionate shift of weight to one side, leading to neck and muscle spasms as well as low back pain and possible scoliosis. Wide padded straps are also important.

Observe your childs posture. If they lean forward while walking, take shorter strides or use their hands to protect their shoulders, it is an indication the backpack may be too heavy or they are in pain. If they continue to complain of pain and strain from a heavy backpack, we urge you to get them checked and not ignore the early warning signs.