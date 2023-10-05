Prayer 10-5-23

More to explore
New Scott City police chief Chris Griggs addresses staffing, protecting community1Chris Griggs is heading a police department less than 10 miles from where he grew up. A Chaffee, Missouri, native, Griggs, 47, was named Scott City's interim police chief Sept. 5. Mayor Norman Brant and City Council members removed the interim tag...
NPR correspondent speaks on career, politics during KRCU eventDon Gonyea, a political correspondent for National Public Radio, spoke at a fundraising breakfast for KRCU Public Radio on Wednesday, Oct. 4, on the Southeast Missouri State University campus in Cape Girardeau. Gonyea spoke about his years reporting...
Local BBB offers advice on scams targeting seniors1Sydney Waters, regional director of the Cape Girardeau-based office of Better Business Bureau (BBB), has created a 30-slide PowerPoint presentation warning senior citizens of scam attempts. Waters, who assumed the BBB role in June, shared her...
Underberg House Concerts to bring in Dusty Bo on SaturdayA last minute cancellation for St. Louis. A new act for Cape Girardeau. Dusty Bo and the Contraband will be performing Saturday, Oct. 7, at Underberg House Concerts, 1122 Patricia St. in Cape Girardeau. Dusty Bo is a native of Louisville, Kentucky,...
Cape Girardeau woman charged in drug case2A Cape Girardeau woman has been arrested for allegedly keeping or operating a public nuisance in relation to suspected narcotics. A probable-cause statement provided by Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker says law enforcement...
Cape Girardeau firefighters respond to residential fireThe Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday night, Oct. 3, at 547 S. Pacific St. in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau firefighters arrived around 10:30 p.m. to find smoke showing from the front side of the 1 1/2-story...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 10/5/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct, 5 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Oct. 2, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail and...
FEMA to conduct nationwide alert today1WASHINGTON -- FEMA, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) today, Oct. 4. The national test will consist of two...
Jackson 2024 aldermanic election scheduledFour seats on Jackson's Board of Aldermen council come up for election Tuesday, April 2. In the last two election cycles in the Cape Girardeau County seat community, voters turned out long-term incumbent aldermen. In 2022, Michael Seabaugh defeated...
Local participants to be inducted into Special Olympics Missouri Hall of Fame1Special Olympics Missouri announced Tuesday, Oct. 3, that two longtime Cape Girardeau participants, an athlete and a coach, will be inducted into the Special Olympics Missouri Hall of Fame in November. Daniel Fultz and Stan Smith were surprised by...
Jason Smith discusses Kevin McCarthy's ouster14Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith, an ally of Kevin McCarthy, did not mince words Tuesday, Oct. 3, following the ouster of the California Republican as speaker of the House. In a lengthy statement released by the House Ways and Means...
A Cretaceous caper: Bollinger County solves dinosaur theftMARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Sometime over the summer, a dinosaur disappeared from the front of a bank in Marble Hill. On Tuesday, the Bollinger County dinosaur larceny was solved. The case involved an informant, a high school principal, the chamber of...
Grant to fund marketing for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport1Cape Girardeau City Council members Monday night, Oct. 2, approved an ordinance authorizing the city manager to execute a grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to fund air service promotion and marketing at Cape...
La Croix at the Movies sermon series to inspire faithThe first worship service of La Croix Church was held in a movie theater and this Sunday the church will bring movies into its worship service. La Croix at the Movies will be a series of sermons starting Sunday, Oct. 8 through Sunday, Oct. 29, where...
Roadside work to reduce SB I-55 in Cape CountySouthbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County, from mile marker 101 to mile marker 100, will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform roadside work. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation...
Round II of school safety grants awarded; Jackson receives maximum fundingThis article is updated and expanded to note additional schools. Jackson School District will receive a $300,000 school safety grant as part of a $50 million second round of funding announced Friday, Sept. 29, by the state Department of Elementary...
Cape Girardeau officials approve portions of West Park Mall redevelopment; final action still to come22Cape Girardeau City Council members overwhelmingly supported most of a West Park Mall redevelopment plan at their meeting Monday, Oct. 2. In a combination of final and initial action, the group endorsed River City Centre LLC's $104 million project...
La Croix Church celebrates 35 years with bands, bubbles, baptisms2The congregation of La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau celebrated its 35th anniversary Sunday, Oct. 1. Senior Pastor Ron Watts, during his sermon Sunday morning, talked about how La Croix first began. He said he and his wife, Linda, moved from St....
City of Cape Girardeau gets its own board game6Cape Girardeans can now play a game modeled after Hasbro Inc.'s classic Monopoly based in their own city. Late for the Sky Production Co., a Cincinnati-based developer, released Cape Girardeau-opoly on Sept. 20. Copies arrived at the city's Walmart...
SEMO Chamber, University choirs to present concertThe Southeast Missouri State University Department of Music will present the first choral concert of the 2023-24 season Thursday, Oct. 5, at the River Campus. The Chamber and University choirs will perform "Our Own Heart's Core", a concert of music...
Route NN in Cape County closed for drainage work; NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge maintenanceRoute NN in Cape Girardeau County between Route N and County Road 260 near Advance, Missouri -- will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will...
Photo Gallery 10/2/23Sunday at the park with bands, bubbles and baptisimsLa Croix church of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 35th anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 1 at Cape Girardeau County Park North with live music, food trucks, and a giant bubble machine. 35 children and adults were baptized as a new generation to take on...
Most read 9/30/23Treasurer resigns from Perry County trustees board; Hutchison demands access to closed meeting records1PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- On the final countdown before Perry Memorial Health System was to be absorbed by the Mercy system, a meeting in the basement of Perry County Memorial Hospital demonstrated a divided community over the direction of the local...
Most read 9/29/23SoutheastHEALTH's $50 million renovation project complete1Wielding a gigantic pair of scissors, Ken Bateman and Lauren Thomas cut through a pair of ribbons Thursday, Sept. 28, symbolizing the completion of SoutheastHEALTH's renovated 1708 Lacey St. building in Cape Girardeau. Bateman, SoutheastHEALTH's...
Most read 9/29/23Fraternal Order of Police says five arrested in Cape Girardeau19Five people were arrested in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, Sept. 27, after an alleged vehicle theft. According to a social media post from Missouri Fraternal Order of Police-Lodge 51 -- an organization comprised of Cape Girardeau police officers --...
Officials address homeless people camping along LaCroix Trail15Homeless people camping near Cape Girardeau's walking trail is an infrequent but steady issue being addressed by the city. For example, the Cape Girardeau Police Department on Tuesday, Sept. 26, found an individual camping near the trail, and simply...
Picture this: New selfie studio coming to Cape Girardeau2A new business in Cape Girardeau aims to be the first of its kind in the region. Selfie Street, located at 1606 Independence St., will open Sunday, Oct. 1. The business is a self-guided selfie experience where customers can pose for photographs with...
Most read 9/27/23Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board approves funding for completion of indoor athletic facility1The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education authorized superintendent Howard Benyon to negotiate a contract with Brockmiller Construction for the completion of the final phase of the indoor athletic facility at the Cape Central High School...