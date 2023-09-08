The Future of Education
Conversations with Cape and Jackson public school superintendents
Education is where it all begins where children learn skills that will translate into interests and blossom into careers after graduation. School districts are quite literally shaping tomorrows generation and workforce. It takes a number of people, and leadership, to make this happen.
B Magazine recently sat down with leaders from two of the largest public-school districts in the area, superintendents Dr. Scott Smith of Jackson R-2 School District and Dr. Howard Benyon of Cape Girardeau Public Schools, to discuss the future of education.
Dr. Scott Smith
The Future
of Education
Jackson R-2 School Districts superintendent Scott Smith sat down with B Magazine to discuss the future of the district, their priorities and how theyre navigating recent budgetary concerns. Responses and questions have been edited for clarity.
In April, the district proposed two tax increase propositions, Proposition I and N, which both failed to pass. How is the district moving forward in terms of finances and budgeting?
Since Ive been in the district, [were] really looking at our finances closely. We have made significant cuts throughout the district. We are at the phase now [of] making adjustments where its not impacting the students learning to a large extent.
As a district, we have to listen to our voters. I think our people still love us, they love their district, they want whats best for the district, but at this time, they werent able to support it. Our economy is not good. We know that. Were feeling it as a district, so what weve had to do is really look at our budget.
Were going to be good [financially] going into this year. Our concern is going into FY25. This year we still have extra federal dollars that have been pushed into school districts, so that will help us with FY24 [this year]. Were making plans for FY25. Were evaluating everything in the district that we can.
In what areas of the district are you making budget cuts?
A little bit of everything, honestly. Every building has taken a 10% cut on supplies. Every staff position that becomes available [after someone leaves or retires], we look at [and say], Ok can we make it without filling this position? So, were doing that.
Another example is Orchard Elementary. Each school opens an hour before school starts, so now Orchard will start at 8:30 a.m., but their doors will open at 7:30 a.m. Like East starts at 8 a.m., their doors open at 7 a.m. Small adjustment, but it still has a financial impact on the district. An extra 30 minutes.
We are really looking at every aspect of our district. Obviously, Proposition I, which was the operating budget, that was a very close election. And considering the number of registered voters in the district and those who came out to vote, it was very close.
[Editor's note: Last school year, Orchard Elementary started at 9 a.m. with this time adjustment. Smith said this was due to a shortage of bus drivers. Orchard was chosen as the school to start later due to its bus route.]
Does the district plan on approaching voters with another tax proposition in the future?
Right now, [its] still in discussion. We are still listening to our community. Were in that phase right now. Weve done a survey to our parents and our staff, as far as what they thought of our propositions, what they liked and what they did not like. We're also taking some time to make sure our community is heard before we make any decisions.
What has your response from the community been, in terms of what they believe the district can improve on?
I think one of the things is obviously we had a lawsuit, and I think the timing of that hurt. So, just overcoming that, and I think we just got to gain some trust back [in the community] and show that we are being financially responsible.
What Ive heard [from people] is just the economy is the no. 1 thing. People are struggling and they just didnt know if they could take on more [financial] burden. So, thats something we have to work through. The economy has had a huge impact on our district.
Across all industries, employee retention is a major issue. How is Jackson doing in terms of employee retention?
Our current retention rate is 86%, so we retained 86% of our staff last year going into this coming year. I think its pretty consistent [with years before]. With that, one thing we always try to do is listen to our staff. [Thats] something that I know weve done throughout my years here. We really want to work with our CTA, our teachers association. I work with the executive committee on a monthly basis. [I] just try to be available for staff and just encourage them. Really just focusing on what our existing teachers are saying.
Jackson is one of the biggest school district in the area, and youve also experienced substantial growth in the past decade. Could you tell me how this has affected the district?
Our growth in students is just continuing to increase every year and were very blessed that people want to be in Jackson. Our high school population has grown over the last five years by 300 students. We have done studies, as far as anticipated growth in the district, and weve surpassed every study. Everything weve surpassed and we dont see an end in sight.
We have filled our classroom spaces. Every space is full, so thats something we have to look at. More students means you need more staff to educate. So yeah, it has a [financial] impact.
We are funded mostly by local and state funds. The local [funds] primarily, because we dont have a very high poverty rate and that dictates a lot of your funding sources, so its different than surrounding areas. We are the largest district in the area, but we did not receive as much federal relief as other districts that are smaller than us.
How important is transparency for a school district, and what has Jackson done to increase transparency?
Well, I think transparency in any organization [is important], but especially when youre dealing with peoples children. I have an open-door policy. I've met with many groups just to listen, get their perspective on the district, but we have started something we call Coffee Conversations. In addition, last year we held some open forums in the evening when people in the community were given the opportunity to come and share their thoughts about the district. And then weve done a variety of surveys during my time, we try to give open responses where people can actually write their thoughts most of [the surveys] are internally shared, just like with our parents, and we report to our board of education.
[Editors Note: Coffee Conversations are monthly and will start back up in September.]
What is the districts focus over the next couple years?
We have a lot of priorities based off our strategic plan. First of all, we have to keep our focus on our students. All decisions have to be based on whats best for our students. our strategic plan really came back with [a focus on] recruiting and retaining high quality faculty and staff. That means teachers and regular non-certified. All staff members. Another one is safety. Really continue to make sure we look at all aspects of safety. The physical things we do in our buildings to the mental health side.
Those are really three of our big ones. If I was going to put a fourth one in there, [its] to really continue to focus on our businesses and community. Making sure that we are doing what we need to do to recruit and retain [talent in the area], but also for our students to be career and work ready.
Could you expand on what you hope to get out of your strategic plan?
We [Jackson R-2] say were good, but why? What do we do to support it? [We are] really looking at the programs now, really looking at our academics and how we can improve. How can we grow and take that next step? Just meeting the needs of our students in a variety of ways. Just really listening to our community. Thats big. And how can we continue to grow?
Since COVID-19, it really split the world, so now were working as leaders. How do we build back together and how do we help? I think weve made great strides. I think the future of Jackson is bright, I think were going to do some great things. I think that we are now ready to move forward past the last few years of struggles and we are going to succeed.
What is a school districts role in a community?
Ive said this numerous times the district is a representative of the community. So, I feel like our role is to be out, highly involved and listening to the different voices in a community. Making sure the needs of the community are being met. Trying to partner with local businesses as much as we can. [Last year], we set up booths, kind of like a job fair, but a little bit more advanced. We had about 40 businesses that came from all different industries. Some students were hired that day, went to work, which was awesome. This year, well do that [job fair] and then students will fill out [what] theyre interested in then we want to partner with those businesses, so individuals can spend a day and job shadow and get the opportunity to learn.
We want to think outside of the box. We want to make sure we continue to look at the horizon for our students.
Dr. Howard Benyon
Cape Girardeau Public Schools superintendent Howard Benyon sat down with B Magazine to discuss the districts continuous improvement plan, what it means to be an urban school district and what hes bringing from his prior experience into this new role. Responses and questions have been edited for clarity.
Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic a lot of schools are struggling financially. How is Cape doing in a financial sense?
Financially, we are very strong. Were coming out of COVID-19 in a strong way, but we also have to be very mindful cause were still in recession. So, as a superintendent, we have to be fiscally responsible as well. On top of that, its important to us to make sure were competitive salary wise for our teachers and our staff. Not just our teachers, but our entire staff.
Across all industries, employee retention is a major issue. How is Cape doing in terms of employee retention?
Weve been keeping track of our retention rates. This year our rate went from, I think it was, close to 70% to about 84% retention rate this year. So, thats a great gain from one year to another. We want to continue that momentum and really doing enrichment activities with our staff. Bringing them into the fold on decisions were making in the district. That started with our continuous school improvement plan [CSIP], which is on our website, that [the community] can start seeing what were doing and what those objectives are.
What are you doing to ensure your staff feels supported?
That is a big push for our district. We have lead teacher mentors that go around for all of our new staff that work with our new teachers. We invite them [new teachers] to our educator connect program. We have different events three times a year where our new teachers can come and be part of that.
We are talking about this year, going out and being more present in the buildings, another piece of the relationship. Providing lunch for them. We have a mobile smoker that were thinking about having a food truck. The administration staff will be going to different buildings and cooking for our different teachers. Whats really important is that we have a really good relationship with our CTA, so we meet monthly with our CTA to talk about different issues in our district, so were getting one voice.
What classifies a school district as urban, what does that mean? Is Cape an urban district?
Its the issues. You have a very diverse population. So, its just a different environment. You have a high poverty rate here in Cape. Were a CPE 100% free and reduced lunch, were probably around 70% [of kids qualifying for] free and reduced. But once you meet a certain threshold, you can qualify as 100%, which we wanted for all our kids. So, they get a free breakfast and lunch, and we pay the additional 30%, or whatever it is, for our community. Tulsa (where Benyon previously worked) was about in the 80 to 85% free and reduced lunch. They couldve qualified for the 100%, but they were a high poverty area, too.
But thats kind of some of the things that you look at [when classifying schools as urban]. And you have some of those same trauma events that happen here [in Cape] that you see in bigger cities, as well. Our diversity here [in Cape] is awesome. Its so powerful, so many different cultures here, which makes this kind of a melting pot where everybody feels welcome in this community and thats whats so powerful about our community here.
While principal at Jones Elementary in Tulsa, Oklahoma, you experienced vandalism at the school due to local gang issues. How did you approach that situation?
I had a conversation with a parent that helped me. It was a parent that was known in that community. [Gang members] were tagging and tearing up our property and doing some other things that werent appropriate, so I had a conversation with that person. I had a relationship with him where I could have a conversation and say, Hey, were having some of these problems. Theyre tearing up our only playground that we have in this area.
He had made some phone calls but we never had another issue. Thats part of the relationship building piece, communicating with people that this is our home. This is your kids home. We dont want it to be torn up. We want it to be a great place for them to come, a safe place for them to come.
I think thats the most important piece that were doing right now with our CSIP plan, its just communicating with people. When I opened up Jones Elementary, they did not want Jones Elementary there, but we went out and talked to the community, we went out and went door-to-door and had an event. We had a barbecue before school started, an open house so they could see what our school was about and meet some of the teachers. Thats part of that communication piece and just being open to having those conversations.
With your Continuous School Improvement Plan [CSIP], what is the districts focus for the next few years?
Learn, lead and elevate are our overarching umbrellas, so we have objectives under each one of those. Its on our district website, but that is really our five-year road map.
We had an independent organization called EGL and they came in and actually did the evaluation piece of it. [They] did surveys. They met with individual leaders in this community. They met with teachers. I think we had 76 teacher groups that they met with. Teacher groups, community members, our board was part of that process. We got a lot of information, a lot of data, and then, they came up with objectives that we were going to use for our district moving forward. Were trying to finish that up. Weve submitted it already to DESE and theyre going to give us feedback We still have some community involvement committee meetings that we need to have.
What you see with these school improvement plans is its done sometimes just at the top and not really getting the feedback that needs to happen from our community and staff. It just fizzles out. But when you engage everyone as part of it, its not going to fizzle out. Its going to charge forward.
During Capes search for superintendent, there were concerns about transparency with that process and the Sunshine Law. What are your views on that and how important is transparency to you?
I think it [the process] has always been transparent. I dont know if that was actually accurate. I think that we listened to a small group of people. I think that the board made a decision and that needed to be decided that that was the direction they were going to do it and recruit for that position. I wasnt involved with it [the search process], so I dont know exactly all the conversations.
The people that Ive worked with in this district know that Im a very transparent person. I think its an important piece for moving our district forward. It doesnt always mean that were going to agree with things, but we need to be able to have the conversation.
Is there anything the district is doing in terms of transparency?
Were going to be looking at surveys that we do. Were going to be transparent on what those surveys came up with. [That information] is going to be interactive on our website. To me, thats probably the most transparent way you can do it. Every time we get data, were going to be uploading it into that system and making it live, so people access it. Thats how were planning on using our continuous school improvement plan. For me, thats an important piece cause transparency is important to me.
Were doing a variety of community events. That came from our board. Were going to have community events where its going to be an open forum and discussions throughout the year. Well have board members there, as well. Thats being open and communicating and engaging our community.
What is a school districts role in a community?
Its a big role. So, I think that we really are the place for opportunities. How can we provide as much opportunities, not only for our students, but for our staff, our parents, our community? The way we do that is were engaging families in our school district our partnerships with [Cape Parks and Recreation Department] is probably one of the strongest partnerships right now, because of our elementary athletic program that were building. Youre connecting all these different entities around supporting the school district. Its really exciting.
The future is going to be really exciting for Cape Public Schools, cause were coming out of COVID-19 and were ready to go. There are some things that we need to work on, absolutely, there are always things we need to work on, but as a whole, connecting everyone together and moving forward.
