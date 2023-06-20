June 19, 2023

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO - At a time when quality childcare is becoming harder to find, Johns Pharmacy is providing a solution for their employees. With hopes of improved recruiting and employee retention as well as a better work-life balance for employees, Johns pharmacy will open their own childcare facility in July of 2023.

Pharmacists and owners of Johns Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau, John McMullin and Abe Funk wanted their employees to have access to good, quality childcare to improve the lives of their employees and to aid in employee retention and recruitment.

We know it is hard for parents to leave their children so they can work. Finding any childcare is hard. Finding high-quality childcare is even harder, said Funk. For years, weve had a problem with our staff not being able to find adequate, and appropriate childcare for their children. After losing great employees and having to pass on promising new hires due to childcare and scheduling issues, we have had enough.

Johns Pharmacy Kids will be open for children of Johns Pharmacy employees from newborn to kindergarten ages and the cost of care will be subsidized by Johns Pharmacy.

We would have loved to have seen the legislature pass the governors recommendations for tax credits, said Funk. That would have been a huge help, not just for our childcare facility but for all the childcare facilities and to allow more to open. Even without the additional tax credits, the cost to own and operate the facility will be significant. We consider it a worthwhile investment in our team and our culture, continues Funk. Family has been and will always be important to us. This includes the families of our employees.

