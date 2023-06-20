Pets in Pain: Recognizing and addressing pet pain

Did you know pets are masters at hiding their pain? They will often hide their pain for as long as possible, often until their owners notice something is wrong. While hiding pain used to serve as a survival mechanism in the wild, it now makes it harder for owners to notice when something is wrong. This month, we want to discuss what pain is, how to spot it in your pet and how to manage that pain.

Pain is commonly thought to come from injuries, but it can also be caused by chronic conditions such as arthritis. Scientists now believe animals feel pain similarly to humans. Aside from the obvious signs of pain, such as when your pet undergoes a surgery or has an injury, here are the other, often hidden, signs to look for in your pet:

 Avoiding stairs, jumping and being handled or picked up

 Decreased activity

 Struggles to stand up, lay down or get comfortable

 Whimpering or being more vocal than normal

 Limping, stiffness or moving more slowly than normal

 Changes in personality, such as becoming more anti-social or becoming uncharacteristically aggressive

A common pain treatment for pets is nonsteroidal anti-inflam-matory drugs (NSAIDs). NSAIDs interrupt the bodys production of substances released when cells are damaged, which prevents pain and swelling. In more extreme cases, such as pain from surgeries, serious injuries or severe cancer, veterinarians may prescribe other pain relief medication, such as opioids.

It is very important to always call your veterinarian before administering over-the-counter medication or any pain medication left over from other injuries or pets. What works for one pet may not work for another and, in fact, may cause more harm.

You should never give your pet human medication unless explicitly prescribed by your veterinarian. Plus, you will want to find out from your vet how much over-the-counter medicine to give, if the doctor agrees the pet may take it.

Above all, if you notice any of these signs or think your pet may be experiencing pain, book an appointment with us, so we may work together to form a treatment plan.