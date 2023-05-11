Advanced Pest Control recognized as top pest control company by Peoples Choice Award

Owners Gary and Penny Schuessler take pride that their company, Advanced Pest Control Systems, has been recognized as the number one pest control company by the Peoples Choice Award for the past 14 years, as voted on by residents of Cape County.

Advanced Pest Control Systems has been serving Cape, Scott, New Madrid, Wayne, Butler, Mississippi, Perry, St. Genevieve, Iron, Madison, Alexander and Union County residents for over 40 years.

Advanced Pest Control offers the most effective and environmentally safe methods for treating your home and commercial property for every possible pest and termite problem. Gary is also active in several pest management associations to stay up-to-date on new products, and bring you the most consistent, safe and effective service.

Call Advanced Pest Control for all your pest control needs.