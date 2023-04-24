News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 4-24-23
Lord Jesus, thank you for grace and the gift of eternal life through you. Amen.
More to explore
-
Rep. Jason Smith: Republicans, Democrats need to negotiate on debt ceiling1U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, chairman of the influential House Ways and Means Committee and a lawmaker who has represented 28 Southern Missouri counties since 2013, said both parties must get to the negotiating table to head off a federal debt limit...
-
Cape Girardeau librarian set to retire in May after 22 yearsAfter more than two decades of shaping young minds by providing books, storytimes and showing her love through different reading programs, Sharon Anderson will retire from Cape Girardeau Public Library in May. Anderson has worked as the Youth...
-
Carter County staff moves next week to new courthouseVAN BUREN, Mo. Officials who once occupied the historic Carter County Courthouse a cobbled-rock building dating back to 1871 have been displaced since the historic flooding of the Current River in April 2017. Next week, they will leave the...
-
Photo Gallery 4/23/23Delta HS Prom 2023
-
Three Cape police officers honored for man's rescue4Three Cape Girardeau police officers were honored at an awards ceremony Thursday, April 20, for lifesaving efforts to the trio undertook during a rescue a few months ago. Cpl. Will Rogers, Brian McCain and Joel Koesterer were recognized by the...
-
Popular YouTuber Blippi to perform at Show Me Center7Blippi will be coming to the Show Me Center Wednesday, April 26, from 6 p.m. until midnight. "Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour" will allow guests to dance, sing and learn with Blippi and his special guest, Meekah. Together they will discover what...
-
-
Volunteers 'Get on the Bus' to help area not-for-profitsSeveral volunteer-minded individuals boarded a Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority bus Thursday, April 20, for a tour around Cape Girardeau to visit organizations seeking helping hands. This was one of three "Get on the Bus" tours, sponsored by...
-
Cape teen charged with murder in road rage incident6A Cape Girardeau teenager has been charged by the Jackson County (Missouri) Prosecuting Attorney's Office with second-degree murder for allegedly killing a man in a road rage shooting Wednesday, April 19. Charles Smith Jr., 18, was arrested after a...
-
Muddy River Marathon returns next weekendThe 2023 Muddy River Marathon will return Saturday, April 29, on a course that winds through the streets of Cape Girardeau. In a news release, Brandon Hahs, race co-director, said he estimates approximately 500 runners will participate this year....
-
Roadway fatalities trending downward statewideTraffic deaths this year on roads in the 25-county Southeast District of the state Department of Transportation have totaled 30 as of April 21. A year ago, 30 people had perished on state roads by March 26. Seven Southeast counties have seen three...
-
-
-
Cape man pleads guilty to gun crime6A Cape Girardeau man pleaded guilty to a gun crime in federal court Wednesday, April 19, in connection with 2022 traffic stop. Trenier Roosevelt Jackson, 22, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm while on probation for a felony unlawful use of a...
-
House donated to Air Force veteran in Scott City11Air Force veteran Justin Barkley followed his daughter, Iva, who was shouting with joy, as she ran from room to room through their new home in Scott City. On Thursday, April 20, Barkley was handed the keys to the house by representatives of Bank of...
-
Cape County deputies looking for SUVThe Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office is looking for information related to the owner of this vehicle. According to a sheriffs office Facebook post, information on this vehicles owner is wanted in connection with the alleged theft of an...
-
-
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged fentanyl possessionA Cape Girardeau man was arrested for alleged drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance Wednesday morning, April 19. Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's deputies, Drug Enforcement Agency agents and...
-
Highway Patrol arrest Cape Girardeau teen for alleged road rage shooting1Missouri State Highway Patrol have arrested a Cape Girardeau teenager in connection with a Wednesday, April 19, shooting on Interstate 70 near Oak Grove, Missouri, that left one man dead. According to a tweet from Highway Patrol Troop A, Charles...
-
Gordonville house fire leaves one animal deadA Wednesday night, April 19, house fire in Gordonville resulted in the death of one animal. Fire chief Michael Gentry of the Gordonville Fire Protection District said crews responded to a house at Red Hawk Ridge around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The back...
-
Woman treated for gunshot wound at Cape Girardeau hospital1One woman was treated at a Cape Girardeau hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound Wednesday, April 19. Cape Girardeau police officers responded to Southeast Hospital around 8 p.m. Wednesday to speak to the victim. Robert Newton, Cape...
-
-
Photo Gallery 4/21/23Next Reception
-
Frank Nickell donates personal history archive to Kellerman Foundation1The archives of retired historian Frank Nickell have been turned over to Cape Girardeau's Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation. Nickell taught at Southeast Missouri State University from 1969 until his 2013 retirement. "I have 22...
-
Cape Girardeau to expand urban deer hunt this year11Hunters participating in the Cape Girardeau's effort to safely cull the deer population next season will have more hunting areas available. Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously Monday, April 17, to approve the first reading of an...
-
Caruthersville barge, casino riverboat moved nearby to SEMO PortLarry "Cowboy" Proemsey has taken possession of the former Century Casino riverboat in Caruthersville, Missouri, along with the boat's landing barge and two pedestrian bridges, and all are now for sale in Cape Girardeau. Proemsey, owner/operator of...
-
SEMO Marching Band invited to perform at regional competitionThe Southeast Missouri State University Marching Band has been invited to perform during a Bands of America Super Regional Championship on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Bands of America annually hosts three Super Regional...
-
Low-interest loans available for disaster victimsLow-interest federal disaster loans are available to Missouri businesses and residents affected by severe storms, tornadoes, hail and straight-line winds that occurred April 5, according to a news release issued Friday, April 14, by the U.S. Small...
-
-
Most read 4/19/23South Side Farms final development plan approved by Cape Girardeau City Council1Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to approve the first reading of the final development plan of Phase 1 for South Side Farms at their meeting Monday, April 17. The plan will be voted on again as part of the consent agenda at the...
-
Most read 4/19/23Gun stolen from Cape located in Iowa5A gun reported stolen from Cape Girardeau was discovered in a high school in Iowa. Authorities confiscated a loaded gun Friday, April 14, at Ames High School in Iowa. The 9 mm handgun was found in a backpack. The school district announced Tuesday,...
-
Most read 4/17/23After 44 years, search for Cheryl Scherer continues1It's been 44 years since Cheryl Anne Scherer disappeared while working the daytime shift at a Scott County gas station, and law enforcement and her family are making their strongest plea for anyone with information to come forward. "It's time for a...
-
Most read 4/17/23Inaugural Hot Air Balloon Festival set to take off in June in Sikeston7SIKESTON, Mo. This summer, Sikeston will host a unique community event: its first-ever Hot Air Balloon Festival from Friday, June 16, to Sunday, June 18. "This is going to be an event unlike anything Sikeston has ever seen," committee chairwoman...