Meet the Experts: Downsize Your Home Successfully with Jane Clark, realtor at Century 21

With nearly three decades of experience in the Southeast Missouri housing market, Jane Clark has helped numerous couples find their dream home to raise their children in and then, later, find their dream home to retire in. She says working at Century 21, which she did at the start of her career for 17 years before working for Bridgeport/Berkshire Hathaway for 10, feels like coming home.

Here, Clark shares three of her tips for the process of downsizing so empty nesters can feel that sense of home, too:

1. Make sure it makes financial sense to downsize.

Clark says the first step in deciding to downsize is talking with your financial adviser to make sure you are comfortable with the process. Downsizing can often mean a smaller mortgage payment, as well as more affordable insurance, lower taxes and cheaper utility bills, money saved that can be used for travel or other hobbies you want to pursue, Clark says. A smaller property can also mean less time and money spent on maintenance inside the home and on the lawn.

Clark says although the housing market is not as fast-moving as it was a year and a half ago, now is a good time to sell if you have your current home paid off, because houses are still selling at higher prices.

2. Know the features youre looking for.

It makes sense when downsizing to look for a home that does not have stairs and that has a stormroom on the same level as the rest of the house. Clark says this is where a realtor can be helpful; they will talk with you to identify your priorities and then connect you with houses that might be a good fit based on their knowledge of the market. Its all about what makes sense for your lifestyle now, Clark says.

Many people hesitate [with downsizing], because they say, Oh, Ive raised my children in this home; I dont really want to leave the memories, Clark says. But I always tell them, you take your memories with you.

3. Think about location.

Many people want to move inside city limits when downsizing, to be closer to hospitals, grocery stores and drugstores, Clark says. The main goal, though, is to work together with your spouse and realtor to find your happy place; Clark says this is what she enjoys about the process.

I love working with people, Clark says. I love getting a home for someone that I know is going to be their happy place.

