News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 3-27-23
O Heavenly Father, guide us along the paths of righteousness for your glory. Amen.
More to explore
-
Lowndes woman found dead in water recovery incident in Bollinger County2A Lowndes, Missouri, woman was found dead in a water recovery incident Saturday night, March 25, in Bollinger County. Debbie Barks, 70, was driving home on Route H, north of Zalma, Missouri, and did not see the road was covered with water,...
-
Three area students selected in top 100 in stateThree seniors from Cape Girardeau and Notre Dame Regional high schools have been selected as Missouri Scholars 100 for 2023, a statewide program honoring Missouri's top 100 academic students in the graduating class of 2023. Henry Rusten and Samuel...
-
-
Vehicle possibly damaged in shots-fired incidentA news release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says officers responded just before noon Sunday, March 26, to a shots-fired incident in the 500 block of South Middle Street. Officers found several shell casings at the scene and located a...
-
-
What's past is prologue - recalling a Cape Girardeau bank failureIt's been a rough March for the financial community. The Federal Reserve Board Wednesday raised interest rates for a ninth time in the latest attempt to curb inflation. Just two weeks ago, the nation received news of the failure of two banks: Santa...
-
Cape Girardeau physician gives rationale for settling case with feds14Cape Girardeau neurosurgeon Sonjay Fonn and Deborah Seeger, also of Cape, have released a statement via their attorney detailing why they settled a years-long lawsuit with federal officials. On Wednesday, March 22, U.S. Justice Department announced...
-
Suspect arrested following alleged shots firedOne Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody Thursday night, March 23, for alleged felony unlawful use of a firearm related to a shots fire incident in Cape Girardeau that evening. Cape Girardeau Police Department officers responded at 11 p.m....
-
Shots fired near Themis in Cape still under investigationNo arrests were made and no injuries were reported in connection with a shots-fired incident Thursday night, March 23 at the 500 block on North Silver Springs Road near Themis Street in Cape Girardeau. Robert Newton, public information officer for...
-
-
Cape man wanted for unlawful use after alleged heated argumentA Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody for unlawful use of a weapon after allegedly threatening a woman with a handgun during an argument March 18. Cape Girardeau Police officer William Sammut responded around 2 a.m., March 18, to a Woodlawn...
-
Cape patrol car temporarily stolen during incident investigation9A Cape Girardeau Police car was temporarily stolen during an incident investigation Thursday, March 23. According to a CGPD Facebook post, around 11 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of South Ellis Street for a report of shots fired in the...
-
-
Sports betting gets House OK though region's lawmaker balks11GOP state House Rep. Herman Morse, whose District 151 takes in southwestern Cape Girardeau County, voted with the minority Wednesday, March 22, on an approved bill sponsored by Warrensburg Republican Dan Houx legalizing sports betting in the Show Me...
-
Catholic food pantry named in Cape Girardeau1The new Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry in Cape Girardeau, which opened in October, has been named for Sister Lucille M. Zerr, who died Oct. 19, 2015. Edward M. Rice, bishop of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese since 2016, will be...
-
Cape Girardeau Council directs staff to take next steps with potential police substation11Cape Girardeau City Council members directed city staff at their Monday, March 20, meeting to proceed in working with a private developer on a potential police substation in midtown Cape Girardeau. Council members and the developer said they believe...
-
-
Hotshots liquor license hearing set for next weekAn appeal review on the suspension of Hotshots Bar and Grill's liquor license in Cape Girardeau will be held next week. The city moved to suspend the license of the downtown bar in the wake of a March 4 shooting that left five injured and three in...
-
Perryville Mayfest parade dates have been releasedPerryville Mayfest will be back in town Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13. This year's theme is a special one, 1923 -- A Perryville Origin Story. This will help celebrate the Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce's 100th anniversary and will...
-
Parade of Lights set for Thanksgiving weekend3This year, Old Town Cape will host its 31st annual Downtown Christmas Parade of Lights at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, in Cape Girardeau. The theme this year will be "Gnome Place Like Home For the Holidays!" Parade of Light chairpersons Kent and Vicki...
-
'Critical issues' close Cairo bridge2CAIRO, Ill. -- The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River at Cairo will be closed to traffic, according to a news release issued by the Illinois Department of Transportation. Critical issues were discovered during a routine inspection of the...
-
Alumni, students, faculty reflect on SEMO's milestone anniversaryHundreds of people turned out for the kickoff of Southeast Missouri State University's yearlong sesquicentennial celebration Wednesday, March 22, at the school's University Center in Cape Girardeau. Some attendees shared their thoughts on the...
-
President Carlos Vargas: SEMO committed to continued service to region6The Southeast Missouri State University Marching Band played "Happy Birthday" and confetti rained down on cheering celebrants as SEMO president Carlos Vargas pulled a ribbon to open a giant present filled with balloons and T-shirts to celebrate the...
-
A second SEMO sesquicentennial focused on teachersSoutheast Missouri State University will celebrate two sesquicentennials this year. SEMO's College of Education, Health and Human Studies, which houses the Educator Preparation program, is turning 150, as is the university. According to the...
-
-
La Croix Church votes to disaffiliate from United Methodist Church22Members of Cape Girardeau's La Croix Church voted overwhelmingly this week to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church, following hundreds of other congregations that have done so across the country in recent months. Members of the one of the...
-
Cape neurosurgeon, fiancee to pay $825K lawsuit settlement over alleged kickbacks5A Cape Girardeau neurosurgeon and his fiancee have agreed to settle a lawsuit relating to alleged illegal kickbacks for $825,000. Dr. Sonjay Fonn and his fiancee, Deborah Seeger, and their companies Midwest Neurosurgeons LLC and DS Medical LLC ...
-
Most read 3/22/23ALDI preparing for site prep work in Jackson5A long-awaited retail development is about to come to fruition as ALDI is expected to begin site development work for a new Jackson grocery next week at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd., adjacent to Alliance Bank. Surveyors from Cole & Associates in St. Louis...
-
New hotel planned near Exit 99 in Cape GirardeauMidamerica Hotels Corp. has entered into an agreement to bring a 92-room Tru by Hilton hotel to a parcel in front of Cape Girardeau SportsPlex and nearby to Acees convenience store, with ready access to Exit 99 of Interstate 55 between Cape...
-
Van Buren's The Landing expected to reopen in early April1VAN BUREN, Mo. The Landing is finishing construction on its rebuilt Rose Cliff Lodge next month. After more than a year of rebuilding, co-owner and family patriarch Tom Bedell expects the new and improved lodge to open in the first or second week...
-
Nations approve key UN science report on climate changeBERLIN -- Governments gave their blessing on Sunday to a major new U.N. report on climate change, after approval was held up by a battle between rich and developing countries over emissions targets and financial aid to vulnerable nations. The report...