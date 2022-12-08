FRESH Healthy Cafe specializes in delicious, healthy, and nutritious meals including wraps, salads, paninis, smoothies, and freshly squeezed juices. At FRESH, everything is made to order using only natural ingredients of the highest quality. Looking for alternatives to meet your dietary needs? FRESH offers a variety of gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options.

A fast-casual restaurant, FRESH Healthy Café offers customers a large, healthy menu, a convenient drive-thru, an outdoor patio seating area, and seating for indoor dining. There are also options for carryout, delivery, and online ordering.

Need to cater an event this holiday season? FRESH offers delicious catering options including salads, box lunches, trays, and more. Dont forget to give the gift of health with a FRESH gift card!

In addition to the first location next to Fitness Plus at Saint Francis Medical Center, FRESH has a new location in the recently developed Mount Auburn Center located at 1707 North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

If health and wellness is your focus for the holidays and into the New Year, take time to visit FRESH Healthy Cafe!

FRESH Healthy Café at Mount Auburn Center is open seven days a week and orders may be placed in-person, online or with the convenient FRESH APP or by calling 573-803-2321.

www.freshcapegirardeau.com

www.facebook.com/Freshhealthycafecapegirardeau

FRESH Saint Francis



150 S. Mount Auburn Rd | Cape



573-803-1674

FRESH Mount Auburn Center



1707 N. Kingshighway | Cape

573-803-2321

Download the app!

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/fresh-healthy-cafe-us/id1510615807

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ordrslip.fresh.healthy.cafe.st...