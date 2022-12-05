*Menu
Donations help Shop with a Hero Provide for Needy Children

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Valerie Wondrick
Monday, December 5, 2022
Pam Boyd of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary #3775 presents Johnny Spencer, President of the Cape Regional Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 51, with a donation in the amount of $2000 for the annual Shop with a Hero event held at the Cape Walmart Supercenter. The funds will allow needy children to shop with a local hero who may be a law enforcement officer, firefighter, or first responder.

Johnny Spencer, President of Cape Girardeau Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 51, receives a donation of $1000 from Susan Russell of the Cape County Private Ambulance Service which allows needy children to participate in the annual Shop with a Hero event at Cape Girardeau Walmart Supercenter. The funds will help reach the goal of providing 100 children with $150 each to shop at Walmart.

