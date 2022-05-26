Use stem cells donated after healthy live births to increase healing in joints, spine

Joint and spine pain account for billions in medical treatment every year. One of the reasons is traditional medical treatment doesnt fix the problem that caused the pain in the first place. Medications, steroids and surgeries are like a Band-Aid that cover up the problem. Wouldnt it be better if you fixed the problem that is causing the pain?

You can, in two steps. Step one: Improve the function. If everything in your body is functioning properly, you dont have pain or symptoms; it is only when something stops functioning properly that damage occurs. So, in step one, we improve the function, which will reduce or eliminate the damage from occurring.

Step two: Increase healing. Your body has a limited amount of healing potential every day. If your body is creating more damage than it can heal, you will consistently be in more and more pain. What if you could increase your bodys healing response?

Regenerative medicine focuses on increasing your bodys natural healing response. In our clinical setting, we see that regenerative medicine products, including stem cells, help patients get better quicker by improving their natural healing and tissue growth processes.

The stem cells used by PC Medical Centers are donated by healthy mothers after a healthy live birth, are processed in a clean room to reduce or eliminate infection risk, and are FDA-cleared.

We have seen patients avoid joint surgery, improve spinal function and heal quicker with the use of regenerative products, Dr. Pursley said.

PC Medical Centers mission is to improve patient outcomes without using chronic medications, steroid injections or surgeries. When asked why, Dr. Pursley said, People are looking for permanent solutions with less risk. Medications stop pain but dont improve function, steroids stop pain but weaken any tissue it touches, and surgeries create scar tissue and are far more invasive. We want to give patients options and help them improve function naturally.