Pre-planning final wishes with Ford & Sons Is the smart and caring decision
Friday, May 13, 2022
Arranging the details of your funeral and cemetery services sounds difficult, but having a plan in place is smart and caring. It allows your loved ones to celebrate your life without the added stress of planning during an already-difficult time.
Whether considering a traditional funeral, cremation services or a service that represents your unique interests, pre-planning guarantees your memorial is done your way. You also have the chance to freeze prices, saving your family money in the future.
Ford & Sons was recently recognized by the communities they serve. Last fall, they were voted No. 1 in the Southeast Missourian Peoples Choice Awards for the 15th consecutive year. In January, the Cape Chamber of Commerce awarded Walter Joe Doc Ford, previous president of Ford & Sons, the Drury Family Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award.
Ford & Sons continues to improve to better serve the community. This spring, they will complete a year-long renovation project for its Perryville location. The Cape Girardeau locations will soon undergo updates to better care for the families in the surrounding areas.
We show our dedication with our years of experience and lives honored, and wed be honored to serve you and your family, said Josh Ford, vice president of Ford & Sons.