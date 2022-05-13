Pre-planning final wishes with Ford & Sons Is the smart and caring decision

Arranging the details of your funeral and cemetery services sounds difficult, but having a plan in place is smart and caring. It allows your loved ones to celebrate your life without the added stress of planning during an already-difficult time.

Whether considering a traditional funeral, cremation services or a service that represents your unique interests, pre-planning guarantees your memorial is done your way. You also have the chance to freeze prices, saving your family money in the future.

Ford & Sons was recently recognized by the communities they serve. Last fall, they were voted No. 1 in the Southeast Missourian Peoples Choice Awards for the 15th consecutive year. In January, the Cape Chamber of Commerce awarded Walter Joe Doc Ford, previous president of Ford & Sons, the Drury Family Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award.

Ford & Sons continues to improve to better serve the community. This spring, they will complete a year-long renovation project for its Perryville location. The Cape Girardeau locations will soon undergo updates to better care for the families in the surrounding areas.

We show our dedication with our years of experience and lives honored, and wed be honored to serve you and your family, said Josh Ford, vice president of Ford & Sons.