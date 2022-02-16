*Menu
Health Awareness Grant by Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com.
User-submitted story by Linda Puchbauer, President of Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Check presentation of $1,000 from Rotary Club to SEMO Food Bank

Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service was awarded a Health Awareness Grant through Rotary District 6060 for $1,000 and was given to Southeast Missouri Food Bank. These funds will buy produce and lean protein for Seniors with chronic health conditions participating in a Special Program at the Food Bank. From left Ellen Kirchdoerfer, Rotary Club member, Susan O'Connell, Rotary Club member, Linda Puchbauer, President of Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service and Lisa Church, representing the Southeast Food Bank. Ellen, Susan and Linda volunteer their time at the Food Bank packing food boxes.

