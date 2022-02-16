News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 2-16-22
O Lord Jesus, may we love others as you have loved us. Amen.
Saint Francis president, CEO resigns5Saint Francis Healthcare System president and chief executive officer Maryann Reese resigned Tuesday afternoon, according to a release from the organization. Justin Davison, chief financial officer, will serve as interim president. No reason for...
Hand-held tablets for inmates coming to the Cape Girardeau County Jail2By mid-to-late April, the administrator of the Cape Girardeau County Jail expects nearly everybody incarcerated there will be given a hand-held tablet using a closed wireless system for accessing movies, music and reading material -- at the inmate's...
Hospital's adviser takes pointed questions at partnership forum3PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- The person who took the majority of questions and the brunt of frustration at a forum to discuss a hospital's future wasn't on the agenda. Monday evening's forum to discuss a potential partnership between Perry County Memorial...
Small fire reported outside St. Mary CathedralA small fire outside St. Mary Cathedral, 615 William St. in Cape Girardeau, generated a large emergency services response about 11 p.m. Monday. Firefighters quickly extinguished the small blaze on a concrete porch, which did not damage the structure.
Blanchard Elementary students raise money for charity, field trips through 'penny wars'Instead of cards or candy, Valentine's Day at Blanchard Elementary focused on charity. From Feb. 1 to Friday, students raised money through a "penny wars" competition with each class. Students were encouraged to bring in spare change to see which...
Hartzler targets transgender athletes in new campaign ad2U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler slammed transgender athletes in a video Monday as part of her campaign for U.S. Senate. Hartzler singled out Lia Thomas, a 22-year-old athlete on the University of Pennsylvania women's swim team. Thomas, a transgender woman,...
Southeast Arts Council to host Arty Gras festival March 5The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will host an "Arty Gras" festival from 5 to 8 p.m. on Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau. This will mark the first year the council will hold the festival, and it will celebrate French and Native American...
One year after Rush River Radio says listeners 'seem happy' with Limbaugh's successors5One year ago Thursday, radio talk show host and Cape Girardeau native Rush Limbaugh died at the age of 70 after battling stage 4 lung cancer. More than four months later, Limbaugh's syndicator, Premiere Radio Networks, debuted "The Clay Travis &...
SoutheastHEALTH addresses questions about potential partnership with Perry County MemorialPERRYVILLE, Mo. Dozens of area residents filled an events center Monday night to learn more about a potential partnership involving the local hospital and many of them had pointed questions. Some of the answers they received did not satisfy. The...
City extends former Broadway Theatre repair order to March2Nearly a year after a fire damaged the former Broadway Theatre building, efforts are still in the works to repair the historic structure. On Jan. 26, City of Cape Girardeau staff granted the building's owner a 45-day extension to repair the...
Fire reported at St. Mary1
City of Cape outsources sewer collection roles4Maintenance of the City of Cape Girardeau's wastewater collection mains and manholes will no longer be the responsibility of Cape Girardeau Public Works. Starting March 1, responsibilities of the city's sewer collection system division will be...
Cape Magnet gearing up to get word out about its strategic plan2Cape Girardeau Area Magnet, the not-for-profit established 30 years ago aimed at fostering strong economic development in the region, announced it will begin sharing a three-to-five-year strategic plan late next month with various "stakeholders" to...
SEMO presents 'Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella' for five-day run at River Campus1The timeless fairy tale of Cinderella will be told again this week. The performers who make up the cast of "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella," which will run from Wednesday through Sunday, are students in Southeast Missouri State University's...
'Disney on Ice' coming back to Show Me Center"Disney on Ice: Mickey and Friends" will return to the Show Me Center later this week. The seven shows will run Thursday through Sunday and feature characters from Disney films, including "Frozen," "Moana," "Toy Story" and "Inside Out," among other...
Most read 2/14/22T-Ravs Italian eatery to open in Jackson1This story is updated. T-Ravs Restaurant, an Italian eatery, will open this spring at 3582 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson in the 4,615-square-foot building formerly occupied by SEMO Crawfish. Jarod Handley, originally from Belleville, Illinois, will...
-
Amid historically low donations, producing artificial blood remains problematic3A local official of the American Red Cross pulls no punches when it comes to the current historically low blood supply levels in the U.S. "We've got less than a day's supply across the country in every blood type," said Jennifer Sokolowski,...
New Madrid to welcome chemical recycling facility1NEW MADRID, Mo. In a special meeting, the New Madrid City Council approved one ordinance paving the way for the opening of a new industry, while approval of two additional ordinances sets the stage for future industrial growth. Land along Route U,...
Blessing ceremony held for South Side Farms project3After two years of planning, research and community collaboration, the Saint Francis Healthcare System Foundation hosted a groundclearing and blessing ceremony for South Side Farms on Friday. The estimated $20 million project will bring an urban...
New business metrics about downtown Cape Girardeau1Old Town Cape executive director Liz Haynes told Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce First Friday Coffee attendees public and private investment in Cape's downtown business district exceeded $18 million in 2021. Haynes, who spoke at Century...
Smith announces campaign for Stoddard County prosecuting attorneyBLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- Sawyer Smith, a local attorney at Mayer Law Office in Dexter, Missouri, has announced he is campaigning for Stoddard County prosecuting attorney. The announcement came via social media. "The campaign I am announcing to you today...
Long-running lawsuit involving Jackson school district has left Total Electric COO bitter21FARMINGTON, Mo. -- Total Electric's office off the main drag is easy to pass by. The unassuming, small building sits among numerous other retail outlets on a busy street, but it's where chief operations officer Danny Miller has called his work home...
Casey's and Feeding America partner to fight hungerCasey's convenience stores will continue its partnership with Feeding America to provide meals to individuals facing hunger. The partnership between the two organizations began in 2020 during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has increased...
Jackson says 'no' again to special permit for in-home day care15For the second time in three months, Jackson's Board of Aldermen has voted to deny a special-use permit for a planned in-home day care. Monday's 8-0 vote to reject Little Buttercups LLC's request was in line with a previous decision from the city's...
SEMO professor receives 147k in grant funding for William Faulkner project1A federal grant will help Southeast Missouri State University students study William Faulkner. Christopher Rieger, director of the Center for Faulkner Studies and professor of English at Southeast, has received a Digital Humanities Advancement...
Most read 2/9/22Fox, Kinder advance in Cape mayoral race; Randle, Watkins emerge from Cape's Ward 2 primary election field6Incumbent Bob Fox and current Ward 6 Councilwoman Stacy Kinder will be Cape Girardeau's candidates for mayor in the upcoming April 5 general election. Tameka Randle and Steve Watkins will be on ballots for Ward 2. Unofficial election results show...
Most read 2/8/22Local women's groups assail NFL's planned Super Bowl entertainment19This story is updated. The Safe House of Southeast Missouri, the Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV) and the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau released a joint statement Monday expressing "disappointment and disgust" at the...
Most read 2/8/22Cape Council gives first-round approval to casino's hotel plan revision8Downtown Cape Girardeau may soon have a new hotel. For the past several months, Century Casino has worked on plans to develop a hotel at its location in Cape Girardeau. The City of Cape Girardeau held a public hearing Monday night on an amendment to...