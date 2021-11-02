*Menu
Halloween Carnival Held at Guardian Angel School

User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Tuesday, November 2, 2021
Ashtyn Pobst, Everett David, Kambrie Seabaugh and Andrea Pobst wait on the bench for their turn to go through the haunted house.

The Guardian Angel Home & School held their Halloween Carnival on Friday, October 29. It is an annual event, but was not held in 2020 because of COVID. This year's event was well attended by many families in the school gym. There were skeletons, super heroes, princesses and numerous other costumed children, as well as a few adults in costume. The children enjoyed playing a variety of games, such as ring toss and bean bag toss, and filled their bags with candy. Everyone also filled their stomachs with chili, chicken noodle soup, nachos, hot dogs, and desserts. Instead of a hayride, due to a rainy evening, the Jr. Beta sponsored "A Nightmare on Church Street" as a fundraiser. They created a haunted house in the school library with spooky music and a variety of very scary creatures. The children were led through a dark trail by an adult with a flashlight. It must have been scary because when the children exitted, there were many teary eyed and frightened children. The 2021 Halloween Carnival was a great success!!

Maverick Seabaugh & Jameson Levan purchase their tickets for the haunted house from Ms. Ann Whistler, a Junior Beta Club sponsor, as Denise Dirnberger waits for her next group to be taken through the haunted trail.
Kinsley Dunivan & Amelia Kyle pose for a picture as other children play the games behind them Lane Seyer is preparing to play ring toss. Mae Roper finished her game of ring toss and is heading to fill her bag with candy.
Gibson & Brooks Curry enjoy the carnival food in between playing games & going through the haunted house.
Elaina & Tucker Hahn and Teagan King have their tickets to the haunted house in hand and wait for their turn to enter.

