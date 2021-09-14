Southeast Missourian file

The Shipyard Music Festival is returning for its third year this Friday and Saturday at Century Casino Cape Girardeau.

Attendees can expect there to be lots of music and food, but also amenities and activities beyond that.

"The idea of a shipyard is like dry docks or shipyards are places where broken boats, vessels come to be mended. So we kind of saw that as what Shipyard could be for a community -- as a place where different groups of people can maybe come together and be united through kind of the common goodness of food and music," festival organizer Jeff Rawson said.

There will a few differences at the festival this year, most noticeably the new location, which will offer lots more space than Ivers Square at the former Common Pleas Courthouse. Rawson said turf and tents will be installed throughout the parking lot of the casino, and attendees are invited to bring chairs and blankets.

The line up includes artists, local and from around the country, that perform country, blues, pop, rock and more. The whole festival skews more toward the American folk genre, according to Rawson.

This year's lineup will be The Wild Feathers, Son Volt, Southern Avenue, Betcha, Morgan Wade, The Unlikely Candidates, Hero the Band, Motherfolk, Dawson Hollow, Roanoke, Starwolf, Ivas John, Jason Heeter, Jordan Copeland, Evan Webb, Leight July, Parker Bond and Heather Hammers.

There will be two stages this time around. Artists from The Scout's "Scout Sessions" project will perform in between the main stage acts on a stage sponsored by Southeast Missouri State University.

Rawson said the event is made for all ages and is family friendly. There will be kid activities at the event, and children 10 and younger are admitted free with a ticketed adult.

Returning booths from local sponsors such as La Croix Church, United Airlines, Saint Francis Healthcare System and The Bank of Missouri will offer free coffee and root beer floats, free water, a recharging station, games, giveaways and more.

In terms of food, there will be a Bud Light beer garden and six local food vendors  the German Cook, Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse, Fuel Bar + Taco, Sushi by Angel, Speck and Sedona Bistro.

The event will go on rain or shine. While there will be shelter provided no matter the weather, rain gear may be brought onto the grounds.

Parking will be available on site, but the parking crew will direct any overflow to the nearest free public parking.

Rawson said volunteer applications are still being accepted and tickets are available for purchase online and will be also sold at the gate for a higher price. To buy tickets, see more information about the lineup and find out more about the festival, visit www.shipyardfest.com.