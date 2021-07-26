News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 7-26-21
Lord Jesus, thank you for grace that we can have eternal life through you. Amen.
More to explore
Grappling 4 Good: Cape Girardeau police, firefighters square off for Special Olympics MissouriThe inaugural Grappling 4 Good fundraising tournament had members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department and Cape Girardeau Fire Department going head-to-head, but for a good cause. Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, and creator of the event,...
Cape couple strives to help area's needy with Heart2Help not-for-profitAfter a nearly decade of ministry service, LaKishea Braxton has seen some of the neediest populations in Southeast Missouri. She's witnessed a family with children live in a car; a pregnant woman and her husband drive from shelter to shelter with no...
Local celebrities to dance it out in upcoming fundraiserLocal celebrities will dance for a purpose during the fourth annual Dancing with Show Me Stars fundraiser, hosted by the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO). Dancing with Show Me Stars will bring nearly 500 guests to the Drury Plaza...
Firefighter treated for heat exhaustion after battling blaze in south CapeA fire destroyed a house Sunday morning in south Cape and one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion while fighting the blaze. All units were called to the structure fire at 6:19 a.m. at 541 S Benton St., according to an incident report by...
Scott, New Madrid county health departments outline quarantine guidelinesNEW MADRID, Mo. With the school year quickly approaching and COVID numbers increasing, both the Scott County and New Madrid County health departments released quarantine procedures for county residents. According to the announcements, both...
Central Municipal Pool, equipment unharmed in weekend incidentCape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann said an incident occurred at Central Municipal Pool over the weekend but resulted in no monetary damage to the pool or equipment. Officers were dispatched around 10:45 a.m. Saturday to the pool at 1920...
Homecomers returns to Jackson after 1-year hiatus20After a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jackson Homecomers returns with five days festivities, starting Tuesday. The festival will feature carnival rides, food tents, beer gardens and entertainment. David Hitt, member of the...
Valedictorian wants to share her title10BELL CITY, Mo. -- Bell City High School Class of 2021 valedictorian Mia Dembowski wants to share her title. Dembowski is advocating for the school district to change its process of choosing the top senior student. She suggests the valedictorian...
PB native enjoying time in one of world's most isolated places1Poplar Bluff, Missouri, native Lara Christy arrived on Ascension Island from the United States in mid-April. After three months, it is safe to say she is enjoying life on the remote island in the south Atlantic Ocean...
500,000 visit vaccine incentive website41The goal of the state's COVID-19 vaccination incentive program -- MO VIP -- is to encourage Missourians to consider receiving the inoculation. According to state health officials, more than 500,000 people looked at the program's website in its first...
Smoke from western wildfires blankets region in hazeA haze blanketed Southeast Missouri on Thursday -- smoke from wildfires burning in the western part of the United States and Canada. Derrick Snyder, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, confirmed the source of the haze...
Cape Girardeau County seeks best uses for courthouse, other facilities11What is the best use of the old Cape Girardeau County Courthouse? That's one of the questions Cape Girardeau County Commissioners want answered as part of a facility review study they authorized Thursday during a brief County Commission meeting. The...
Artists to paint a series of murals in downtown PerryvillePERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Downtown Perryville is about to get a little more colorful. Leaders behind Perry County Heritage Tourism and the City of Perryville plan a series of four murals to be painted throughout downtown Perryville. Trish Erzfeld, director...
Arts Council to host 'Seeing Stars' quilt exhibitionBeginning Aug. 6, the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau will host the work of the region's best quilters in its exhibition "Seeing Stars: 2021 Regional Quilt Exhibition." "Seeing Stars" was developed to demonstrate the talent,...
Jackson Homecomers will require street closures next weekSeveral streets in uptown Jackson will be closed during part of all of next week to accommodate the 2021 Homecomers activities. Homecomers will begin Tuesday evening and run through July 31. However, some streets will close Sunday afternoon to allow...
Malden man found guilty in drug caseA Cape Girardeau jury found a Malden, Missouri, man guilty Thursday of distributing a controlled substance. A news release from Saylor Fleming, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, said Marcrease Farmer, 36, was found guilty of...
Photo Gallery 7/23/21EPIC Fun event teaches about reptiles and amphibiansThe Early Prevention Impacts Community (EPIC) hosted "EPIC Fun," an event with the Missouri Department of Conservation to teach the public about reptiles and amphibians. A naturalist for the Missouri Department of Conservation, Alex Holmes, showed...
Governor announces vaccine incentive program21Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday a $9 million program to encourage Missouri residents age 12 and older to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. We understand that some Missourians are hesitant towards getting the vaccine, but we must all take personal...
Brothers catch 101-pound catfish in Mississippi River near Ste. Genevieve7Brothers Carey and Greg Branham have fished since childhood. They didnt know when they set out last week on the Mississippi River theyd reel in the largest catch of their lives. During a drift fishing expedition on the Mississippi River near Ste....
Most read 7/22/21A Saturday morning sensation: Gravel Dogs BiscuitsI had big plans last weekend. A day trip to St. Louis with the objective of visiting a variety of establishments to feast on their culinary delights. My salivary glands kicked into overdrive, and my mouth watered as I daydreamed about the...
Walmart Wellness Day returns to stores throughout areaWalmart will have free health screenings and wellness resources, including immunizations, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday as part of its Wellness Day nationwide. Locations in Southeast Missouri will participate. The goal of Walmart Wellness Day is...
Perryville man sentenced to prisonA Perryville, Missouri, man received a 15-year-prison sentence Wednesday after pleading guilty to second-degree child molestation. Timothy Brandes, 50, was sentenced in the courtroom of Judge Scott Lipke in Perryville. According to a release from...
Cape man arrested in Bollinger CountyA Cape Girardeau man was arrested Wednesday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated in Bollinger County, Missouri. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Austin Larose, 18, was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated and speeding...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/22/21 meeting2Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from July 19 meeting Communications/reports other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Local News 7/21/21Island life: PB native finds work/life balance in one of world's most isolated places3Poplar Bluff, Missouri, native Lara Christy spent many years trying to find the right balance between work and life. Now it looks like she may have found it in the middle of the south Atlantic Ocean, on one of the world's most remote islands...
Most read 7/21/21Cape Girardeau County goes a year without a murder28Tuesday marked one year since the last murder in Cape Girardeau County. The number of murder cases filed by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor's Office have decreased slightly over the last several years, according to Cape Girardeau County...
Most read 7/21/21Jackson police investigating complaint against city employee10Jackson police are investigating an alleged incident Sunday in which a woman was reportedly assaulted by a Jackson Fire Rescue employee while responding to the woman's request for medical assistance. "We did receive a report, but it's still under...
Most read 7/20/21Jackson board asked to rescind Old McKendree landmark designation2Although it is one of the most historic sites in Cape Girardeau County, Old McKendree Chapel in Jackson will no longer have a "historic landmark designation" if the city's Board of Aldermen approves a request next month to rescind the designation....
Most read 7/19/21Local Facebook group for Blackstone griddle enthusiasts attracts international followingSocial media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are often sources for good story ideas. On average, I probably find one or two news "tips" every week on social media based on things people post. But every now and then, a social media...
Most read 7/17/21KFVS reporter Hanson wins Miss Illinois crown6After getting first runner-up in 2018 and the 2020 competition being postponed, Miss Northern Suburbs Isabelle Hanson was anxiously awaiting to hear her rank at the end of the Miss Illinois 2021 Scholarship Organization competition last month at the...