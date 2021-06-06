Take a Tour Of the OliverLeming House

-
Local News 6/7/21Dohogne family honors memory of fallen members with additions to Avenue of FlagsThe Dohogne family received five new flags to the Avenue of Flags at Cape County Park North this past Memorial Day, honoring members of the family who died after their time in the military. Members of the family who received flags: Emmett, Silas,...
Local News 6/7/21An infectious disease expert explains facts of COVID-19 vaccineAll of the COVID-19 vaccines currently available are safe and effective. This has been verified by the FDA, the CDC and numerous doctors, researchers and medical professionals. They've gone through a rigorous testing and clinical trial phase using a...
Smith says he has 'plenty of time' to decide on Senate run11Will he or won't he? U.S. Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri's 8th District said Friday he's in no hurry to say whether he will run for the U.S. Senate in 2022. Speaking to the Southeast Missourian Friday morning at a Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of...
Local mason to compete in blocklaying competition1Las Vegas is known for a lot of things: resorts, gambling, entertainment. But for Jackson native J.T. Payne, Sin City serves as a beacon of his one true passion -- masonry. Next week, Payne will compete in the Mason Contractors Association of...
Cape County opts into sales tax holiday2The Cape Girardeau County Commission voted Thursday to participate in the annual Back to School Sales Tax Holiday in Missouri, Aug. 6-8. By state statute, qualifying purchases of clothing, school supplies and personal computers will be exempt from...
Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting for 6-7-21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Public hearings n Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit for a 100 sq. ft. oversized attached sign in a C- 2 (General Commercial) District, at 2681 East Main Street, as...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for June 7Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentations n Cape Girardeau Public Library Board of Trustees Report n Coronavirus State and Local Recovery...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/7/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from June 3 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Get to know the 2021 ValedictoriansThis is the first installment of a feature story on the valedictorians from 18 high schools in Southeast Missouri. The rest of the 12 schools valedictorians will be featured over the next two weekends. Some schools have more than one valedictorian....
Airport board recommends sticking with SkyWest7The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board (AAB) has voted unanimously in recommending SkyWest Airlines continue as the airport's essential air service (EAS) provider. AAB's May 26 endorsement now goes to Cape Girardeau City Council on...
'Vaccine hesitancy' a detriment to achieving herd immunity in Cape County27Interest in receiving COVID-19 inoculations has unquestionably slowed in Cape Girardeau County, according to the county's health officer, Public Health Center director Jane Wernsman. Wernsman said 70% of a total population becoming vaccinated is...
Smith offers caution on Biden's 'two-state' Israel solution17U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8), in a statement Wednesday to the Southeast Missourian, said now is not the time to actively pursue a Palestinian state separate from Israel, as advocated by President Joe Bidens Secretary of State Antony Blinken. So...
Cape man sentenced on child pornography chargeA federal judge sentenced a Cape Girardeau man to more than 20 years in prison on a child pornography charge. U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel handed down the 270-month sentence to 29-year-old Justin Williams, who pleaded guilty in December to one...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/3/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from May 27 meeting Communications/reports other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Mehner leaving Cape Chamber after nearly three decades11A man who has led the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce longer than anyone before him, John Mehner, has announced he will step down as the organizations president and CEO later this year after nearly three decades on the job. Mehner made the...
Most read 6/3/21My Marie's brings the Caribbean heat to new location1At its new location at 2146 William St. in Cape Girardeau, My Marie's certainly did the job of catching my attention. I had heard of My Marie's before it moved but kept forgetting to check it out. Now, in its newly painted building, a brilliant...
Most read 6/3/21Five-vehicle crash closes northbound I-55 for three hours1A five-vehicle crash at the 96 mile marker of Interstate 55 shut down northbound lanes for several hours Tuesday afternoon. Sgt. Joseph Hann of Cape Girardeau Police Department said the crash occurred about 4:45 p.m. when traffic slowed in the area...
Most read 6/2/21Ste. Genevieve sanctuary rescues Tiger King tigerSte. Genevieve's Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary now houses a star-adjacent tiger. After a raid of Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Oklahoma, last month, one of the rescued big cats is at the sanctuary. The park became famous last year because of the...
Multivehicle crash closes I-55 northbound2A multivehicle crash before 5 p.m. Tuesday closed Interstate 55 northbound lanes in Cape Girardeau. Emergency crews were on scene, near the William Street interchange. The crash invovled a tractor-trailer and passenger vehicles. The roadway was wet...
Coffee house made of shipping containers to open in Marble Hill1It's not often a new coffee house opens in rural Missouri. It's even less often a coffee house constructed entirely of shipping containers opens anywhere. This July, 573 Coffee House is slated to open next to Pellegrino Park off Highway 34 in Marble...
Group playing weak hand in high-stakes casino game9In what sounds like a high-stakes poker game, an investment group in the Lake of the Ozarks region is betting at least one casino in Missouri possibly Century Casino Cape Girardeau will cash in its chips and fold in the near future, opening a...
Take a Tour Of the OliverLeming House
Whether youve lived in Cape Girardeau your whole life or even just a few years, chances are, you have fallen in love with the beauty, culture and history of Southeast Missouri. To some, its a small town. To others, its big. Regardless of size, the community continues to thrive, expand and develop. But even as it does, there seems to be a mutual respect for the past, the people and the places that were established before us and a desire to preserve history for future generations.
In Cape Girardeau County, there are more than 50 properties and districts listed on the National Register of Historic Places because of their rich ties to the development of the town. The Oliver-Leming House, also known as The Flag House, joined that list on September 12, 1980. While ownership of the home has changed throughout the years, the need to care for it and remain authentic to its history has not.
Built in 1895 by J.B. Legg, an architect from St. Louis, the home was owned by the late State Senator, R.B. Oliver, and his wife, Marie Watkins-Oliver, who occupied the home for the next 45 years. During their residency, it was Marie Watkins-Oliver who designed and created the Missouri state flag, making the home an important historical landmark for Missouri. The large front columns in front of the house were added around 1915, in order for the Home of the State Flag to have a much grander entrance.
After the death of Mrs. Oliver in 1994, the house was sold to lumberman M.E. Leming Jr. who lived there with his wife and children. The Leming family occupied the home for the next 45 years, until it was purchased by Drs. Bert and Mary Ann Kellerman in November 2002.
Both professors, Dr. Bert Kellerman worked in the College of Business and served as chair of the marketing department, while Dr. Mary Ann Kellerman developed the interior design program at Southeast Missouri State University. For the next 10 years, the home remained untouched, but big plans for restoration were in the works.
While no furnishings came with the house, the Kellermans had access to the original blueprints and two copies of the typed specifications and have followed them during the restoration of the home. The mortar mix, roof color and even the light cream bathtub have been replicated.
Using photographs, baby photo albums and Mary Anns own experience with teaching the history of architecture, the Kellermans determined the style and layout needed for the home. They also gained a wealth of knowledge from speaking with members of the Oliver family throughout the years, who knew what the home looked like during the time of the Oliver residence.
What you see is very close to the way it was in 1895, Kellerman says. We have pictures of [the Olivers] at the dining room table, and it looks just like this.
Inside the home, the wood is mostly cypress, with some oak scattered throughout. All the flooring, tile, mantels, millwork, fireplaces, doorknobs and locks are original. The claw-foot bathtub on the upper floor (which the Kellermans still use today), the stained glass windows on the stairs and even a family height chart remains intact on the wall, a tribute to the years the Leming family spent in the home.
Artwork, furniture, lighting and décor were collected throughout 10 years from a variety of locations, including St. Louis; Memphis, Tenn.; and Europe. According to Mary Ann, Theres a story to every piece. A painting of Marie Watkins-Oliver at the age of 17 hangs in the back parlor. The music room still resides in the front of the house. Beloved treasures and trinkets are scattered among every room.
While updates and renovations have been made to the home throughout the years, all of the previous owners, including the Kellermans who have lived at the residence on and off since 2014 have stayed true to their commitment to remain pure to the original design.
Theres something special about these old houses, says Bert, who grew up in an old farm house in Illinois. I can appreciate it.
Bert admits getting older has given him a deeper love of history and the desire to preserve it. The Oliver-Leming House is his favorite of the properties they own, and now that both he and his wife are retired, they are even more focused on pouring into the community so the legacy and history live on.
The Kellerman Foundation, which the Kellermans founded in 2012, has been instrumental to the success of their restoration projects. And while the Oliver-Leming house is not currently part of the Foundation, it will eventually become a house museum. For right now, the Kellermans are working to create a permanent Oliver collection, as well as a Charles Rhinehart museum, which will be associated with the Clark Kellerman House in downtown Cape. The Clark Kellerman House, also known as The Fountain House, a 19th Century home built by George Boardman Clark, a Major in the Confederate Army. It was the first historic building Bert and Mary Ann purchased together, back in 1971. This June, they will celebrate 50 years of owning this property, which began their journey and commitment toward historical preservation.
Mary Ann is passionate about telling the story of Marie Watkins-Oliver, who, according to Kellerman, had to be tough to have designed and created the state flag during a time when women had very few rights. Of course, all of this takes time, resources and community support, both of which the Kellermans have felt very fortunate to be a part of for so many years.
The town really helped us, Mary Ann says. Kindness and good friends.
It was true back then and remains true today. Southeast Missouri is a community that rallies and supports their people. Preserving history is possible because of those who believe in it. And while its important to look back and remember our past, stories like these help us know we can also look forward and hope for our future.