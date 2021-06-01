S. M. WILSON PROMOTES ANNA EISENBATH TO ASSISTANT PROJECT MANAGER

S. M. Wilson & Co. has promoted Anna Eisenbath to Assistant Project Manager. As Assistant Project Manager, she will be coordinating the activities of a project to ensure schedule, financial management, document control and quality standards are met and projects are completed safely, on time and with approved budgets.

Eisenbath joined S. M. Wilson five years ago as an intern and has worked on a variety of complex projects playing a significant role in their success, including projects for clients such as Ladue School District, Nestle Purina PetCare and Target. Most recently, Eisenbath has taken on management of multiple in-store remodels for the Target Corporation throughout the region.

Eisenbath is a highly respected and regarded construction team member within the Target Corporation. S. M. Wilson is one of Targets preferred providers of construction services nationally, having worked on hundreds of stores throughout the country.

Eisenbath holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology and is OSHA 30 certified. She is also actively involved in the community including being a member of the United Services for Children Playmakers Young Professionals Group.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, and celebrating its 100th year of serving the community, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.