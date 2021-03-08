"A Great Story for Southeast Missouri"
When Jerry Ford met Four-Star Gen. Seth McKee for lunch one day in Phoenix, he had no idea the exchange would lead to a nearly five-year-long writing project, culminating in the publication of the book Seth: The Life and Journey of General Seth Jefferson McKee by the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation in 2020. But sometimes, thats how life goes.
It was 2015, and Ford was in Arizona for a jazz festival. Throughout the years, he had been in contact with McKee, who grew up in Whitewater; Ford expected their lunch to last for an hour or so, after which he would be on his merry way. But thats not how it happened.
Instead, It was a four-hour entreatise by him on three wars and seven presidents and me without a tape recorder, Ford recalls. It was such an interesting time and a historical time for me, listening to him.
When Ford came back to Cape Girardeau, he saw Dr. Frank Nickell by happenstance, and told him about his visit with McKee. Nickell mentioned McKee was the only four-star general in the Air Force who hadnt yet had a book written about him. That was when Ford knew they were the people to write it.
Gen. Seth McKee, Ford says, was the highest-ranking and longest-living survivor of D-Day. As they wrote, Ford learned that McKee participated in the development of transforming the Army Air Corps into the modern-day Air Force. Serving under six presidents, McKee logged more than 8,000 hours in the air, flew 130 different airplanes and was the first to drop a bomb from a Lockhead P-38 Lightning aircraft, as well as the first to fire a 75-mm cannon and rocket bombs from an aircraft. McKee won 26 major awards from countries around the world, including the Legion of Honor from France, the countrys highest award.
At the core of it all, though, Ford says, McKee loved his hometown of Cape Girardeau. He graduated from Cape Central High School and attended Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) for three years before joining the National Guard in 1935 and then the Army Air Corps in 1938. One of his sons graduated from SEMO, as did several of his grandchildren. While visiting relatives in Cape later in life, Ford says McKee enjoyed eating at local restaurants.
Hes a local person, but hes also a national person, Nickell says of why it was important for he and Ford to write this book. Hes national with his role with the military; hes an international person because during the Vietnam War, he was in charge of a whole Pacific Ocean area, and at the time of the Pueblo which the North Koreans still have in their possession, he was the center person. He was right in the middle of what could have become World War III, and he didnt let that happen. Hes a major military person.
The book is organized into three parts: Memories, Military Service and The Amazing McKees. The first part, about McKees childhood growing up on a farm in Whitewater and his college years at Southeast Missouri State University, is told in first person by McKee himself, who spoke into a recorder to tell his stories before he passed away at the age of 100 in 2016. For the second and third parts of the book that detail McKees military career and the story of his wife and three sons, Ford and Nickell conducted interviews with McKees relatives, did research in family scrapbooks and asked McKees sons to contribute short essays. The book also includes a collection of 56 photos of McKees life in the U.S. and abroad. Ford calls the work not only a collaboration between himself and Nickell, but also a collaboration with McKees family.
Inspired by the McKee family as he wrote the book, Ford wanted to honor them in another way: through song. When he discovered McKees youngest son Tom who graduated from SEMO was one of the founders of the Air Force Memorial in Washington, D.C., Ford wrote a poem about it and put it to music, as a tribute to McKees wife Sally, their three sons and those who serve in the Air Force. The lyrics to the song are included in the book.
Nickell says McKee is not the only person from Southeast Missouri to have found success through the military; in fact, its an avenue multiple people from the region have pursued with major success in order to make their way in the world.
One of the things I always tell people about this region is that life was always tough here, Nickell says. It was always difficult to make a living in Southeast Missouri. It was the frontier for a long time, stayed longer as a frontier than almost any place from the Midwest on to the Pacific Coast. And one way to deal with that is for young people to move away and go into the military, go into music or go into sports. Those are kind of the vehicles to make progress.
Nickell notes that for children who grew up on farms throughout the region, mothers played a key role. This is why he and Ford had the McKees sons write short essays about their mother, which they included in the book.
I was born and raised on a tenant farm, and the crucial person in that experience was my mother. And that was true for these boys, Nickell says. Their mother was a dominant factor in encouraging them to succeed and to achieve. And so, thats an important part of the story, its an important part of the book, and its an important part of life in Southeast Missouri the role of women and mothers in helping their youngsters survive and prosper.
He hopes the book helps people from Cape Girardeau and beyond learn more about the region.
Its a great story for Southeast Missouri, and for the people of humble origins in the United States, Nickell says. Heres a man born into a family that literally had nothing material but became very successful. Its a good book for understanding Southeast Missouri.
-
Local News 3/8/21Missouri bicentennial: Kindergarten's 'mother,' Susan BlowThe likeness of Susan E. Blow (1843-1916), sometimes called the "Mother of the Public Kindergarten Movement," is on one of the panels of famous Missourians found today at the Cape Girardeau waterfront. A native Missourian, Blow was born to a...
-
Local News 3/8/21Cape Girardeau woman releases first book of historical romance trilogyElizabeth Armstrong developed a passion for writing when she was in second grade from listening to her grandmother's stories. Now she is a published author working on a planned trilogy of historical romance novels. Armstrong's new book, "Guardian of...
-
Dock project could boost Cape Girardeau's river tourism9Cape Girardeau is missing the boat -- literally. To be more accurate, Mayor Bob Fox and others say Cape Girardeau is missing many boats every year because it lacks a riverfront dock. "This is something that could really benefit downtown," Fox told...
-
Virus numbers continue significant drop44COVID-19 numbers continue to drop significantly in the region. In Cape Girardeau County, the total number of coronavirus cases stood at 9,315 Friday, but in the past seven days, health officials have tallied an average of only two new cases per day,...
-
Pastor steps down as outrage builds over sermon10MALDEN, Mo. -- The lead preacher of First General Baptist Church of Malden is taking a leave of absence after learning in a very public way that hell hath no fury like women scorned for being fat, stinky and living life sans makeup. The Rev....
-
Juvenile arrested for allegedly lighting grass fires in Cape Girardeau [video]1A juvenile was taken into custody by the Cape Girardeau Police Department on Thursday night for allegedly starting two grass fires in the city. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, Cape PD and the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a report of a...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3/8/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from March 4 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
-
River & Rails Project: Developer plans renovations to 'ugly' warehouse in downtown Cape21A century-old warehouse in downtown Cape Girardeau, described by its owner as "the ugliest building" on the south end of Main Street, will be repurposed as retail and restaurant space, pending approval of tax abatement incentives by the city that...
-
Cape County Archive Center announces new hoursThe Cape Girardeau County Archive Center announced new hours Thursday afternoon. The archive center, 112 E. Washington St. in Jackson, will now be open Mondays, according to a news release from director Marybeth Niederkorn. The center's new hours...
-
State unveils new vaccine program1Gov. Mike Parson announced a new COVID-19 vaccine channel Thursday and also signaled a shift in geographic allocations of vaccine doses. Parson announced a plan to send 15% of the state's weekly vaccine allocation to pharmacies across the state....
-
From Southeast Missouri to the governor's office: Robert Knodell1From Carter and Butler counties in Southeast Missouri to the state capital and the governor's office, Robert Knodell has made the journey about serving others. "There is a tremendous opportunity to help people when you get involved, and if you have...
-
-
Appreciating local agriculture during Thank a Farmer WeekThe Cape Girardeau County Farm Bureau, with approximately 2,000 members, has been spotlighting the American farmer each day on its Facebook page during Thank a Farmer Week, which began Sunday. Laura Nothdurft, CGCFB president since August, believes...
-
Southeast expanding private room options for fall semesterDemand is growing from Southeast Missouri State University students who desire to live alone on the university's main campus and Southeast is making accommodations. Debbie Below, university vice president of enrollment management and student...
-
Not-for-profits face fundraising challenges in coronavirus eraFundraising has been a challenge for not-for-profit organizations over the last year because of COVID-19. Face-to-face efforts have moved to telephone conversations and events have had to adapt in order to raise money these entities rely on to help...
-
Pandemic 'no problem' for Jackson chamber banquet2Members of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce werent about to let social-distancing requirements caused by the COVID-19 pandemic cancel their annual dinner. But instead of gathering for the event at a banquet hall or similar venue, they held it...
-
Cape County meets two of three criteria to eliminate face-covering order14For the first time since last fall, Cape Girardeau Countys COVID-19 data shows the county meets two of three criteria of several necessary for health officials to eliminate the countys face-covering order. According to information provided by the...
-
Weekend petition event to oppose Cape deer ordinance5A five-person petition committee aiming to force a referendum on the newly approved Cape Girardeau managed deer hunt will be looking for signatures Saturday. A mass signing has been scheduled for 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Christ Church of the...
-
Veterans vaccine clinic set Monday in Poplar BluffVeterans Affairs patients in Southeast Missouri may be able to receive a first-dose COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the VA hospital in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host an extended-hours vaccination clinic from 1 to...
-
Saint Francis holds event to recruit nursesSaint Francis Healthcare System will hold a Nurses Night career event later this month as part of its effort to actively recruit nurses Nurses Night will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. March 15 at Saint Francis Medical Center, Entrance 1, in Cape...
-
Suspect in car chase with Cape PD in custody1A suspect who fled from Cape Girardeau police on foot following a car chase Tuesday afternoon was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. Deundra Laray Moore, 21, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested on felony charges of resisting arrest, and...
-
Cape PD responds to two reports of shots fired, no evidence found2Cape Girardeau police officers responded to two reports of gunshots fired Tuesday night, but no evidence was discovered. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, just before 9 p.m., officers received reports of multiple gunshots fired in the area of East...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3/4/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from March 1 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
Route NN in Perry County reduced for pavement workRoute NN in Perry County, from County Road 820 to County Road 822, will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. According to a news release, the work will take...
-
Most read 3/3/21Jackson man's self-built plane at Cape Airport for test flights7For the past seven years, Mike Kahle has been working on a project to take to the skies. Today, the Kitfox airplane Kahle has been constructing for nearly a decade will be hangared at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport where it will undergo 40 hours of...
-
Most read 3/1/21Becking seeks seat on Public Health Center trustees20Eric Becking, a doctor of chiropractic, a sole proprietor with family practice clinics in Cape Girardeau and Dexter, Missouri, is seeking a full four-year term. A business owner, husband and father to five adopted daughters who attend the Cape...
-
Most read 3/1/21Bailey family: Flavoring wine and spirits for four generations6If you've ever enjoyed a glass of Buffalo Trace bourbon, or wines from the vineyards of Robert Mondavi or Francis Ford Coppola, there's a chance it was aged in a barrel created out of American oak from within a 75-mile radius of Perryville,...
-