Southern IL AIDS Holiday Project Needs Support

-
Annual Christmas Day meal offers relief to those in need1For some, the Christmas season is the most wonderful time of the year, but for others, it can be the most difficult. LendingTrees 2019 Holiday Spending Survey found 61% of Americans were dreading the holidays because of the extra spending and...
-
Yule Log Cabin Christmas store in Scott County closed because of coronavirus3The pandemic has caused a popular seasonal business to close but its owners vow to be back for Christmas in 2021. The areas surge in coronavirus cases forced Yule Log Cabin, 7634 Route N near Scott City, to shut down just prior to the...
-
Cape woman jailed after child dies of fentanyl overdose3A Cape Girardeau woman was arrested earlier this month after it was discovered a girl in her care died after ingesting a lethal amount of the drug fentanyl. Stephanie K. Durbin, 35, was taken into custody Dec. 11 by the Cape Girardeau County...
-
Local News 12/20/20Senior Moments: We'll all be home for ChristmasWith Thanksgiving all wrapped up and the Christmas and holiday season fast approaching, most high school seniors are facing a harsh truth our last normal Christmas at home has already passed. In years past, Christmas was a two-and-a-half week...
-
A couple of hymns: Sharps spread joy in Key of D9In a small extra room of their house, Judy and Ralph Sharp stand near microphones with a flute and a 12-string guitar in front of a cell phone to record a hymn almost every day for their "Key of D" Facebook page and Youtube channel. "It's a chance...
-
-
Coronavirus vaccine developments coming fast in recent days15In the early weeks of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, seemingly each passing minute brought a new development -- an event canceled, a school shut down, a travel ban ordered. The past week has felt similar, except most new developments...
-
Vargas says no 'coverup' of sexual assault claims at Southeast11In his report Friday to the Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Regents, president Carlos Vargas devoted his entire remarks to sexual misconduct allegations on campus highlighted in recent weeks on social media, particularly Facebook. "We...
-
Superintendent: Finances in good shape10Neil Glass has been with the Cape Girardeau Public Schools for a dozen years, the last four as superintendent, and he told the Board of Education Monday he sees a district "in good shape" financially. A recent financial audit of CGPS' $59 million...
-
-
-
Jackson announces holiday trash collection scheduleResidential trash collection in Jackson will be delayed next Friday, Christmas Day, and Jan. 1, New Year's Day, until the following Monday in both cases. "So if your garbage would normally be collected on Friday, Dec. 25, it will instead be picked...
-
Southeast students say school failing to address sex assault claims15Southeast Missouri State University has come under fire with some students accusing university administration on social media of dismissing and covering up sexual assault cases. Multiple female students at the university have come forward on the...
-
Area VA facility expecting COVID vaccine soonOfficials at John J. Pershing Veteran Administration (VA) Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, are expecting what is being termed "a preliminary supply" of COVID-19 vaccine doses as early as next week. The VA will inoculate its nursing home...
-
Video gaming at Cape Central having fun, learning life skills2Zoe Johnson is one of two girls in the boy-dominated 30-person Game Club at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High School in Cape Girardeau. "The boys underestimate me sometimes, not often, but I'll joke with them and then try to beat 'em," said...
-
Lane wins inaugural SEMO football law enforcement award1When Nason Lane went to work at Weaver Popcorn on Wednesday in Malden, Missouri, he had no idea his life was about to change dramatically. Lane, 28, was surprised at his place of business by Southeast Missouri State University head football coach...
-
County commissioners put cap on HVAC, dispatch projectsCape Girardeau County commissioners Thursday voted to initiate a certificate of completion for a $4 million project repairing and replacing HVAC and other infrastructure, and purchasing new equipment for dispatchers. "The county issued 2020 COP...
-
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter arrested for violating bond conditions2A Jonesboro, Arkansas, man who was charged with involuntary manslaughter in February has been arrested again for violating bond conditions. Fabian Thomas, 42, was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Detention Center just after noon Wednesday for...
-
Building People: Missouri Vocational Enterprises transforms lives1When David Love speaks about the process of woodworking, its clear he loves what he does. Love, who is incarcerated at the Southeast Correctional Center (SECC) in Charleston, Missouri, has been employed through the U.S. Department of Labor at...
-
-
One City accepting applications for minority police academy scholarship6One City, a not-for-profit organization in Cape Girardeau, has begun the application process for a scholarship created to fund a minority candidates tuition to the Southeast Missouri State University Law Enforcement Academy beginning in January....
-
Most read 12/17/20Questions and Answers about COVID vaccine process in Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri14Applause has been breaking out around the area as the first COVID-19 vaccine doses are received, opened, prepared and injected. In a modern miracle, the vaccines were developed with historic speed while not cutting any safety corners, say health...
-
-
SoutheastHEALTH employees receive first COVID-19 vaccine doses in region22Five front-line health care workers became the first in Southeast Missouri to receive doses of a vaccine to fight COVID-19. Shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, three nurses and two doctors, employees of SoutheastHEALTH, took their first dose of the...
-
Local reaction mixed to COVID-19 vaccination29Will you take a COVID-19 inoculation when it becomes available in Southeast Missouri? Some say "yes," others "no," while it seems a smaller group is undecided. A Gallup poll released Dec. 8 found 63% of those surveyed plan to accept a vaccine dose....
-
Four more deaths in area attributed to coronavirus4Area health officials reported four COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday and Wednesday Two of the deaths involved Scott County residents, and one death was reported in each Stoddard County, Missouri, and Cape Girardeau County. The most recent numbers of...
-
Cape schools to spend $400k on student devices3The Cape Girardeau School Board voted unanimously this week to purchase 1,540 new Chromebooks at a cost of $400,370.66 for students at Central High School and the district's alternative school, Central Academy. A Chromebook is a laptop or tablet...
-
Photo Gallery 12/17/20Jaycee Toybox deliveries 2020Toybox changed their collection and delivery process during their 46th year of delivering toys because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Santas were required to wear face masks when delivering bags of toys to the door of recipients and only went...
-
Photo Gallery 12/17/20Alma Schrader Elementary dresses up for ChristmasEmployees of Cape Schools Assistant Superintendent Josh Crowell as Mickey Mouse, Principal Julia Unnerstall as Elf on the Shelf, Psychological Examiner Stephanie Craft as a Christmas tree and Superintendent Dr. Neil Glass as Buddy the Elf greeted...
-
Most read 12/16/20Cape health care facilities begin coronavirus vaccinations10Two Cape Girardeau health care facilities began COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday. SoutheastHEALTH gave the first of its vaccine doses to health care workers, and Broadway Long Term Care Pharmacy began its role in providing vaccine doses to those in...
-
Most read 12/16/20Cape man wanted for drug trafficking in custody1A Cape Girardeau man wanted for multiple drug-related felonies was apprehended Monday afternoon by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office. Thomas Jordan, 40, was arrested after information about his whereabouts developed on charges of...
-
Most read 12/15/20District Judge orders reduction of punitive damages in dicamba case19District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. ordered Nov. 25 that punitive damages awarded to Bader Farms Inc. in its lawsuit against Monsanto Co. and BASF Corp. be reduced. Limbaugh originally ordered Feb. 15 that Monsanto and BASF pay $250 million in...
-
Most read 12/15/20Area man votes in the Electoral College6Mike Homeyer said for months hes been telling most everybody he meets in Missouris 8th Congressional District the very same thing. I tell them Ill be casting your presidential vote for you, said Homeyer, a Realtor from Salem, Missouri, who was...
-
Most read 12/12/20Cape community college concept moving forward16More than a decade after it was first proposed, the idea of establishing a two-year community college in Cape Girardeau is once again moving forward. A letter of intent was submitted Tuesday to the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education...
Southern IL AIDS Holiday Project Needs Support
Southern Illinois AIDS Coalition Needs Family Sponsors & Donations for Holiday Project
The Southern Illinois AIDS Coalition is once again sponsoring low-income households impacted by HIV / AIDS in the 19 southern-most counties of Illinois. Additional help is needed to help meet their needs.
The project currently has 10 households whose needs have not been met. Two households each in Jackson, Johnson, and Saline Counties, plus a single household in each of Franklin, Gallatin, Wayne, and White Counties. Households that still need to be sponsored vary in size from 1 to 6 people.
To sponsor a household, call or text 812-480-0204, email SIAIDSCo@gmail.com or message the Southern Illinois AIDS Coalition on Facebook. A wish list that includes clothing sizes will be given to you.
Donations are also needed to help purchase grocery store gift cards for all the low-income households impacted by HIV / AIDS that we are sponsoring. Donations can be made online at TSAGL.org/donate.html OR sent to the Southern IL AIDS Coalition, PO Box 3595, Carbondale, IL 62902.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.