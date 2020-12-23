Collecting Cape Girardeau: Collector Bonnie Kipper shares Old Town Cape ornaments
Bonnie Kipper says she isnt quite sure what keeps her collecting. Maybe its the joy it brings her or the thrill of adding one more piece to the puzzle.
Shes collected a piece of Cape Girardeau every year since 1996: a Christmas ornament, designed to represent a place significant to the towns history. Theyre part of the collection of ornaments Old Town Cape releases each year around the holidays to adorn locals and visitors trees.
Kipper says she hasnt missed a year in the two and a half decades the ornaments which are unique each year have been released. She owns every ornament, from a miniature depiction of the Bill Emerson Bridge in 2003 to the Mississippi River Tales Mural in 2015.
We have so many wonderful buildings in Cape that have different stories and different architectural interests, she says. She admires the beauty of the distinct architecture of Cape Girardeau as the ornaments decorate her home.
She hangs the delicate ornaments in rows on a bulletin board in her kitchen so she can admire them year-round. Kipper admits shes running out of room and is looking for a new location to display them in her Cape Girardeau home. An avid collector of holiday items, Kipper says shes considering moving the ornaments to their own Cape Girardeau-themed Christmas tree.
When thinking back to when she first moved to Cape Girardeau from the east coast several decades ago, Kipper describes her initial awe of downtown. She loved the old buildings and the idea of a central hub; it reminded her of home. She grew up in a small town where Main Street was the heart of the community, something she says downtown Cape resembles.
This year, Old Town Cape introduced a new ornament based on the historic Ivers Square in downtown Cape. The first ornament, launched in 1996, features the original clock and courthouse in Cape Girardeau. Its one of Kippers favorites.
Old Town Cape assistant director Sarah LaVenture leads the annual ornament series and has overseen the project for the past three years. She says it began as a holiday fundraiser by the Downtown Merchants Association, led by Judith Anne Lang. When Old Town Cape merged with the downtown business group in 1999, the ornaments remained a Christmas tradition.
Each ornament is handcrafted and hand-painted by Hestia Creations out of Marblehead, Mass. Intricate details such as delicate garland on the 2009 Glenn House add a special touch to the Christmas collectables.
Yearly designs are created by Old Town Capes organization committee, one of the four volunteer-led committees at the organization. The process to create a holiday ornament starts in January with a discussion and photos of the landmark, LaVenture says. Shell work with an artist year-round to ensure every scale photo, sketch and prototype fits the committees vision by the time its released in November.
If she could design an upcoming ornament, Kipper says shed pick the new Common Pleas Courthouse downtown once its completed. She says shes excited to see the building integrate into downtown Cape and says it would be a wonderful addition to her collection.
The most rewarding part of this project is being able to capture places in Cape Girardeau that mean something to somebody, LaVenture said.
She says its that personal connection to Cape Girardeau landmarks that makes the yearly ornament release so special. She often has conversations with the individuals who visit the Old Town Cape office to purchase ornaments, and she says many people choose an ornament based on favorite memories.
It might be a first date at Port Cape or memories of exploring downtown as a family; whatever the significance might be, LaVenture says they hope to capture it in an ornament.
It really is a tradition that people from Cape really enjoy, LaVenture says, noting that visitors also love to bring home the ornaments as a souvenir.
The ornaments are considered a collectors item, and only 250 are available each year, LaVenture says.
Ornaments are available year-round at Old Town Capes office at 338 Broadway in limited supply. One ornament costs $25 or $30 with a stand. For more information, or to order an ornament to be shipped to your home, visit Old Town Capes website at http://www.downtowncapegirardeau.com/holiday-ornaments/.
-
Daily average of vaccine doses administered falls slightly4As more vaccine doses have become available federally, the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in Missouri has somewhat slowed. According to the state Department of Health and Senior Services, the average number of vaccine doses given per day in the past...
-
Jackson School Board candidates address COVID, community growthFour candidates two incumbents and two challengers are vying for a pair of three-year terms on the Jackson School Board in the district's April 6 board election. Current board members Kelly Waller and Sheila King are being challenged for their...
-
2021 Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo entertainment lineup announcedSIKESTON, Mo. The entertainment lineup is official for the 2021 Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo. Rodeo chairman Jeremiah Quick announced the performers Friday afternoon at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Grounds for the 69th annual event. The...
-
Most read 3/22/21Educator, physician, business owner plan retirements4In my column this week, I want to acknowledge several imminent retirements -- that of a long-time educator, a local physician and a businesswoman whose retail career spanned nearly 40 years. Speaking at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce March...
-
Friends remember Grant Gillard as Jacksons pastor, inspiring2As the Rev. Karen Dumey approached the podium at First Presbyterian Church in Jackson on Sunday morning, she said there was a "somber" feeling in the church as a "stunned" congregation lined the pews. The Rev. Grant Gillard, Dumey's predecessor who...
-
-
-
Teachers, school administrators line up for vaccineTeachers, school staff and other people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine received their first dose Friday at Cape Girardeau Central High School during a clinic organized by the school district and local pharmacies. Persons employed in critical...
-
Spanish Street project to begin soon in Cape Girardeau4The City of Cape Girardeau will launch a $1.6 million Spanish Street improvement project March 29, weather permitting, according to the city's transformation manager, Anna Kangas. The 15-week downtown project is divided into nine work zones,...
-
River rising, floodgates closing on Cape RiverfrontExcessive rainfall along the mid and upper Mississippi River basin coupled with recent snow and ice melt upstream has led to minor flood conditions in the Cape Girardeau area. A week ago the river gauge at Cape Girardeau was at 26 feet. But starting...
-
Bishop lifts dispensation for area CatholicsEdward M. Rice, bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, issued a pastoral letter dated Friday regarding worship attendance in diocesan churches. "The Dispensation from the Obligation to Attend Holy Mass on Sundays and...
-
Local BBB office says don't post vaccination cards on social media2Whitney Quick speaks of a disturbing trend, particularly on Facebook, of people posting photos of their vaccination cards in their news feeds. "Everyone is doing it, unfortunately," said Quick, regional director of the Better Business Bureau of...
-
Two Cape County Sheriff's officers receive CIT awardsTwo officers with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office received awards from state and regional Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Councils. Sgt. Ed Curtis was named officer of the year by the Missouri CIT Council, and deputy Arman Clark was named...
-
Oak Ridge schools name SEMO alumnus as new superintendentBethany Deal will succeed Adrian Eftink on July 1 as superintendent of the Oak Ridge R-VI schools, the district has announced. Eftink, who has served in administrative roles for nearly 20 years at Oak Ridge, is departing to become superintendent of...
-
Cape Girardeau man appointed to MU Board of Curators1Gov. Mike Parsons announced the appointment of Keith Holloway to the University of Missouri Board of Curators on Friday. Holloway, of Cape Girardeau will have his appointment to the board's Eighth District slot submitted Monday to the Missouri...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3/22/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from March 18 meeting n Minutes from closed session of March 15 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an...
-
Cape Girardeau police vehicle struck during chaseA suspect who struck a patrol vehicle while fleeing from Cape Girardeau police officers was arrested Friday afternoon. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, officers attempted to arrest the suspect -- who was wanted on a felony assault warrant -- at...
-
-
Vaccine clinic to target teachers, school staff1Several pharmacies are jointly sponsoring a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday targeted at area teachers and school staff. Broadway and Park Pharmacies are joining with John's Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau and Jones Drug Store in Jackson for a mass...
-
Vaccine clinics have unfilled appointments24SoutheastHEALTH will host a COVID-19 first dose vaccination clinic Friday, in Cape Girardeau and in Dexter, and some appointments remained unfilled as of Thursday. Individuals eligible for this clinic include health care workers, high-risk...
-
Gov. Parson announces timeline for phases 2, 3Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday the next segment of the state's vaccination plan, Phase 2, will begin March 29. Phase 3, he said, will begin April 9. Phase 2 involves people in several employment and demographic categories -- chemical sector,...
-
Cape Girardeau's Seabaugh announces independent run at U.S. Senate seat17Rick Seabaugh, who was the guest speaker at Thursday's meeting of the Southeast Missouri Pachyderm Club, addressed his plan to run for a seat in the U.S. Senate to club members at Delmonico's in Jackson. Seabaugh -- owner of Catalina Custom Homes,...
-
Smith, Hawley back bill simplifying concealed-carry renewal16Prompted by a complaint lodged last year by an active-duty service member from southern Missouri, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8th Dist.) and the state's junior U.S. senator, Josh Hawley, have this week reintroduced a bill in their respective chambers...
-
New building spaces in the works for Catholic entities1Two Catholic entities are creating new spaces in Cape Girardeau. The Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry, part of St. Mary's Cathedral and Old St. Vincent's Church, is raising funds for a new building to serve their mission in Cape Girardeau...
-
-
NWS issues flood warning for Cape, Perry, Scott countiesThe National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, has issued a flood warning for the Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties in Missouri beginning at 12:17 p.m. Thursday through 8:13 p.m. Saturday, March 27. The Mississippi River's stage was...
-
Most read 3/17/21Local attorney, sports broadcaster, dies at 653Cape Girardeau attorney and longtime high school sports radio announcer Kevin Phillips died Saturday at Saint Francis Medical Center. He was 65 years old. His cause of death was not disclosed. A Cape Girardeau native, Phillips graduated from...
-
Most read 3/15/21Cape woman discovers birth father through ancestry kit3Ashley Roney of Cape Girardeau tells an epiphany story, a tale of a recent life-changing discovery, straightforwardly. "I'm 32 years old and for my whole life, I had not known who my biological father was," said Roney, a real estate salesperson and...
-
Most read 3/15/21'American Pickers' returning to Missouri"American Pickers" is returning to Missouri in May. Episodes of History Channel's hit television series are planned to be filmed throughout Southeast Missouri, according to Maggie Kissinger, associate producer for Cineflix Productions, which...
-
Most read 3/6/21Pastor steps down as outrage builds over sermon13MALDEN, Mo. -- The lead preacher of First General Baptist Church of Malden is taking a leave of absence after learning in a very public way that hell hath no fury like women scorned for being fat, stinky and living life sans makeup. The Rev....