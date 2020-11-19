Catholic Principals Day at Guardian Angel School

Thursday, November 19 was set to be the day to celebrate Catholic principals. At Guardian Angel School in Oran, everyone was ready to surprise Mrs. Katrina Kluesner at that perfect moment. The students and teachers had put together a Spiritual Bouquet for Mrs. Kluesner. On each flower was printed the children's names from that class. A card was created to give to her that showed that each class will say a different prayer for her throughout the day. After all, everyone needs prayers and appreciates any prayers bestowed upon them.

Shortly after Mrs. Kluesner had led the prayers, the Pledge of Allegiance, and did the announcements that morning, the students and teachers all came out in the hallway to wish her Happy Catholic Principals Day. The spiritual bouquet was presented to her by fifth graders, Rylie Priggel & Adisyn Seabaugh. Father Joseph Kelly came over after Mass and said a special blessing over Mrs. Kluesner. She was also presented a Christmas ornament that had "World's Best Boss" on it. On the marquee we put up "Happy Catholic Principals Day We Love You Mrs. Kluesner". We hope she had a very nice day and that all the prayers will be a blessing to her.