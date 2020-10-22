Got Knee Pain? mHCTT Treatment may be for you

Have you ever wondered how different your life would be if you could significantly reduce your knee pain? What if this therapy only took one 30-minute treatment?

Advanced live motion sonography allows us to pinpoint with extreme accuracy problem areas. Tiny transplant tissues are then prepared and introduced into your knee (or other affected joint) and allow your bodys own healing process to go to work. These transplanted cells and tissues include building blocks used by your body in nearly every type of tissue! Most patients describe the treatment as getting a shot at the doctors office and report little pain or discomfort.

Why does the body lose the ability to heal? Over time, due to age, injury and disease, our bodies lose their natural healing abilities and functionality. As adults, if we skin our shin, it takes longer for the mark to go away, unlike when we were children. This is a result of diminished healing ability. Fortunately, we are all born with building blocks capable of repairing and replenishing tissue. Through research and new understandings of these vital building blocks, we aim to optimize your bodys ability to heal itself.

Regenerative medicine is defined as aiding the bodys ability to heal itself. When regenerative medicine products like vital human cell and tissue products are administered, we are putting back in or supplementing things that naturally occurred in your body, aiding your bodys ability to heal itself.

If you wake up with knee pain, are limited in the activities you can do, have been told you need a knee replacement, take medication for knee pain or suffer from general knee soreness, you may be a good candidate for mHCTT treatment. Contact us at (573) 335-9188 to learn more about our upcoming free-of-charge seminar.

Its time to get back to pain-free living.