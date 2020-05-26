Why I'm running for City Council Ward 3

I am Nathan Thomas, the current Ward 3 City Council representative. I was appointed to this position to fill the Ward 3 vacancy in fall 2019. I am honored and privileged to serve Cape Girardeau and my Ward, and I humbly ask for your vote on June 2 so I may continue serving.

I have three children in Cape Public Schools, one is a 2020 senior. My wife and I own a business and commercial real estate in Ward 3. I am a proud health care worker. You can imagine how the pandemic has made our lives interesting. Well, lets be honest  it turned it upside down for a period. I was furloughed and took a temporary position at SEMO Food Bank to support our community. Our daughter had to navigate unprecedented times during her senior year of high school. It was tough, but in many ways became a blessing we didnt expect.

We are stronger as a family, a community and as neighbors. People rose up and stayed home  in both instances to care for others. With so many negatives there have been equally many positives. I am so honored to live in this community and proud to serve as City Council representative.

A bit about me: I have a background in government relations, having worked in Washington, D.C., several years, and I understand policy. I am in support of sensible economic expansion that creates long-term opportunities. As a health care professional and member of several state boards and committees, I understand health policy and support the need for additional mental health resources and health education. I am committed to our schools  public, private and higher learning  as they are the very entities that develop our future leaders, business owners and family units. I am guided by Christian values and have a strong blue-collar work ethic. I am honest and rely on experience, research, shared logic with others and trust in human good for decision making. I am so proud to be the current City Council Ward 3 representative, and I work extremely hard to make the best decisions possible for our Ward and community.

There is an election date June 2, and I ask for your vote if you live in Ward 3. You can learn more about me by going to my website, www.NathanThomasForCape.com, and my Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NathanForCape. Or, simply give me a call and lets talk. I want you to know as much about me and my reasons for serving as possible. Call me at (573) 450-2631 or email at nathan@nathanthomasforcape.com.

Nathan Thomas,

Ward 3 Councilman, Cape Girardeau

