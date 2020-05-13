Prayer 5-13-20
Thank you, O Lord God, that you are a shield around us. Amen.
Federal grand jury indicts Proffitt for Islamic Center fire1Nicholas J. Proffitt, 42, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Cape Girardeau for his involvement with the April 24 fire at the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau. According to a Tuesday news release from the U.S. Attorneys Office, the...
In lieu of Night Out, Flourish magazine hosts virtual lunches next weekFlourish Night Out, an annual event typically drawing hundreds of visitors, was set for Thursday, but this year, itll look a bit different. Flourish, a magazine for Southeast Missouri women produced by rustmedia, will host an entire week of...
Area fitness centers plan changes to accommodate distancing, cleaningBy now, everyone is familiar with the term social distancing, but have you heard of cardio distancing and social fitnessing? Those are two of the trademarked concepts Planet Fitness will be promoting when it reopens its Cape Girardeau...
Group looks at coronavirus social service needs in Southeast MissouriDisasters often happen quickly. A tornado or earthquake, for instance, can strike within a matter of minutes. Floods, on the other hand, can last for weeks and sometimes longer. But an economic disaster, such as the one stemming from the COVID-19...
Local Airbnb hosts deal with coronavirus pandemic travel freezeTwo Cape Girardeau Airbnb hosts are coping with the coronavirus-fueled freeze in travel bookings in different ways. Realtors Elizabeth and Bobby Gray say their property at 639 Perry Ave., near Southeast Hospital, was enjoying solid business since...
Coronavirus cases inch upward in regionCOVID-19 cases inched up in the region Tuesday, with several counties reporting new patients. Cape Girardeau County (50); Scott County (82); Perry County, Missouri (46); and Alexander County, Illinois, (7) each reported one new case of the...
Cape preschool broken into, vandalized one day before reopening2One day before Christian School for the Young Years planned to reopen, a man allegedly broke into the local preschool and vandalized the facility. Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann stated the man was found inside the preschool at about 10 a.m....
Missouri Senate candidates Swan, Rehder differ on use tax6Two Republican state lawmakers from Southeast Missouri, each elected to the Missouri House in 2012, and who both are co-owners of small businesses in similar industries, will square off for the same Senate seat in less than three months. As similar...
No cutting corners: Downtown stylist trims risk of virus exposure with sanitation policies2After weeks sheltering in place, clients of Kismet Hair Studio are so ready for a haircut that stylist Carrie McClard said she is booked up for the next several weeks, and for now, is not accepting new clients. McClard, owner and sole stylist at...
Storybook Trail pairs literacy, exerciseThose who walk, run or bike on the Cape LaCroix Recreation Trail may have noticed signs pop up last Thursday with pages from Sweet Dreams, Curious George, a childrens book by Margret and H.A. Rey. The signs are located near the Osage Centre in...
Southeast to reopen next week as semester endsPhase I of Southeast Missouri State Universitys reopening is scheduled to begin Monday, with employees, including essential student workers, expected to return. Each university division and department, according to a university-wide email from...
Jackson begins flush of city's water systemThe Jackson Public Works Department began its annual flush of the citys water system this week and wants people to know that while the process may cause water to appear cloudy or discolored, it doesnt affect water safety. The work started...
B-2 stealth bomber flies over Cape GirardeauTipton family members, from left, mother Ashley, 7-year-old Sydney, 10-year-old Madison and father Jeff, all of Jackson, watch as a B-2 stealth bomber flies over Cape Girardeau on Friday, as seen from a parking structure at Southeast Hospital. ...
Sixth Scott County resident dies of coronavirus1One additional death attributed to COVID-19 was reported in Scott County on Monday. Six Scott County residents have died from the disease caused by the new coronavirus. A new case of the virus was also reported by county health authorities,...
Charges filed in New Madrid guns incidentNEW MADRID, Mo. -- A New Madrid man is facing charges after an argument ended with gunshots Friday evening. According to a probable cause statement from Sgt. John Dubois of the New Madrid Police Department, he was patrolling at 5:15 p.m. Friday when...
U.S. 61 at Center Junction to close overnight WednesdayConstruction of the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson continues with an overnight closure planned Wednesday, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news...
Coronavirus cases increase slightly Sunday5Several new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Sunday by state authorities in Missouri and Illinois. Cape Girardeau Countys positive cases grew by two, to 50. Scott Countys total increased by one to 80. In Illinois, Union County reported...
Most read 5/11/20Crawfish boilhouse to open in JacksonA Jackson family is bringing a bit of Cajun culture to Southeast Missouri through SEMO Crawfish Co. Boilhouse & Market, set to open later this month. For more than 20 years, AmyJo and Ben Hunter have farmed and sold crawfish from their Sikeston,...
Most read 5/11/20From the (Home) Business Desk ... Future uncertain for J.C. PenneyJ.C. Penney has been part of the business community in Cape Girardeau for nearly a century, but its future here could be in doubt because of the company's uncertain financial picture. According to published reports, the company is planning to file...
Cape Girardeau man charged with fleeing, attempting to disarm an officer3After allegedly fleeing from police in mid-April, a 24-year-old Cape Girardeau man now faces additional charges for attempting to disarm an officer and resisting arrest. The first set of charges against the suspect, Deion Phillips, stem from an...
Photo Gallery 5/11/20House fire at 40 North Henderson Ave.Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a house fire at 40 North Henderson Ave. on Monday, May 11, 2020, in Cape Girardeau. According to a media fact sheet prepared by deputy fire chief Randy Morris Jr., the structure was occupied...
Physician: Ending handshaking is 'good advice' in virus age5The chief medical officer of the Saint Francis Health System agrees it would be better if people don't shake hands after the current COVID-19 pandemic runs its course. Thomas Diemer, M.D., also president of Saint Francis Medical Partners, thinks...
Cape WWII veteran reminisces about V-E Day2John Dragoni Sr. of Cape Girardeau turned 95 Saturday and he admits his memory isn't what it used to be. He recalls with complete clarity, though, where he was on V-E (Victory in Europe) Day 75 years ago. "I was on (the island of) Tinian in the...
Three new coronavirus cases in Union County, Illinois; new cases also reported in Stoddard, Scott countiesCOVID-19 cases in Union County, Illinois, grew by three Saturday. Illinois state health department reported 62 cases in the county. One person has died in the county from the virus. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website...
Most read 5/9/20Two more coronavirus deaths reported in Scott CountyTwo more Scott County residents have died because of COVID-19. According to the county's Health Department, five county residents have died from the virus. The county's positive cases total 78. Union County, Illinois, reported two new cases Friday,...
Photo Gallery 5/9/20Surprise-birthday parade for Collin StephensCollin Stephens of Cape Girardeau was the man of the hour at his surprise-birthday parade Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Shawnee Park in Cape Girardeau. Collin marks his 10th birthday Sunday and his mother, Michaela Stephens, said she had the idea to...
Most read 5/8/20Cape's historic Glenn House to appear on A&E's 'Ghost Hunters'2A&Es Ghost Hunters production crew paid Cape Girardeaus historic Glenn House a visit to investigate disturbing paranormal activity, and the results of that visit are set to air on the channel May 20. The episodes title, The Glenn Family...
Most read 5/7/20Rude Dog Pub and The Library transition to smoke-free in downtown Cape2As many businesses in Cape Girardeau work to reopen while navigating social-distancing guidelines, two popular downtown bars have focused on a different public health concern smoking. Rude Dog Pub and The Library both announced changes to their...
Most read 5/7/20Coronavirus cases grow by more than 50 percent in Union County, Illinois1Officials with several counties in the region reported new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with cases in Union County, Illinois, jumping more than 50 percent. Southern Seven Health Department, which includes Union and Alexander counties in Southern...