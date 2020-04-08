Age Spots: Is This Something to Panic About?

I am sure you are all overloaded on coronavirus information. However, since seniors are a high-risk group, I thought I would go over some basics. What exactly is the coronavirus is a question many people are asking right now. COVID-19 is a novel or new version of a coronavirus. Coronaviruses were first identified in the 1960s, and according to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are several types that have been transmitted between animals and humans. Some illnesses are mild like the common cold, and others are more severe such as SARS, which made news in the early 2000s. This current outbreak has been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization, meaning this virus is spreading globally.

COVID-19 is still very new, and not everything is known about it. We do know the symptoms usually include a fever, cough and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Some people may have mild or no symptoms and others have developed pneumonia. There have been deaths associated with this illness. This illness appears to affect seniors and those who already have medical issues such as high blood pressure, cancer, diabetes, heart disease and lung disease, more seriously. As I write this article, there is no vaccine for COVID-19, so everyone needs to take precautions.

Protecting yourself from COVID-19 requires some very basic steps that we should be doing all the time: wash your hands often with soap and water. This is basic hygiene but very effective for preventing illnesses  COVID-19 and the flu included. If you cannot wash your hands, you can use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer to kill off some germs between washing. Always wash your hands after using the restroom and before touching food.

Also, avoid touching your face. Even with great handwashing, our hands pick up many germs from various surfaces. Germs can be transferred to the eyes, nose or mouth, and the virus can then enter the body. When you cough or sneeze, please cover your mouth and nose. Everyone should do this by default, but coughing and sneezing sprays germs all around you.

And most importantly, if you are sick, you need to stay home as much as possible. The more you are around people, the more likely you are to spread whatever illness you have. Also, give people personal space; social distancing is now all the rage. It is recommended that you stay at least three feet and preferably six feet away from someone who is sneezing or coughing. Try to avoid crowds and places that are high-traffic areas. Many schools and sporting events have been cancelled or postponed during this pandemic.

This virus appears to spread from person to person through close personal contact, shaking hands or hugging. It can also spread through people sneezing or coughing on you or on an object that you touch, with germs then transferred to your face. Symptoms can begin two to 14 days after exposure.

Currently COVID-19 is getting lots of media coverage and is causing concern about how bad things could get. The key is that we do not panic. Be cautious and take precautions. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) activated a statewide public hotline for citizens or providers needing guidance regarding this novel coronavirus. The number is 1 (877) 435-8411. The hotline is being operated by medical professionals and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.