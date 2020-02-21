Prayer 2-21-20

More to explore
-
Cape County sheriff candidates discuss careers, qualificationsAt Thursday evenings meeting of the SEMO Pachyderm Club presentations were given by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson and former Missouri Department of Public Safety director Charles A. Drew Juden III. Dickerson is a lifelong...
-
Spring flooding likely north of Cape GirardeauMelting snow in the upper Mississippi River valley coupled with soil that remains saturated from record flooding last year will likely result in a higher than normal flood risk along the river this year, according to the National Weather Service. ...
-
Cape junior high robotics team makes state in first yearIn its inaugural year, the Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High School robotics team is going to state competition in Linn, Missouri. Thats a pretty major achievement for a group of students who didnt even start building robots until September,...
-
Jackson's second police chief, Robert Clifton, dies at 90Robert Red Clifton, who served 16 years as Jacksons chief of police, will be remembered for helping transition the towns police department from a small, poorly-equipped group of officers into a modern, well-trained law enforcement agency....
-
Horn Happy: Two free concerts SaturdayA concert on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus Saturday afternoon is the grand finale to a daylong celebration of horns, organized by Nick Kenney, professor of applied horn and assistant director of bands at Southeast. Kenney said...
-
-
-
-
-
U.S. director of drug control policy discusses drug addiction while in Cape4As the nations director of drug control policy, James Carroll says one thing is clear when it comes to dealing with what he describes as the nations unprecedented crisis of drug addiction. Were not going to solve this in Washington, D.C.,...
-
'Fake news' headlines Kent Library lecture4Fake news is a contradictory term, and its also not new use of the term predates the United States. That was the subject of a lecture Wednesday, part of Kent Librarys Athenaeum Series, from Pam Parry, professor and chairwoman of the...
-
Local professional, student advertising campaigns recognized by AAFThe American Advertising Federation of Cape Girardeau hosted its annual awards ceremony Wednesday evening to recognize outstanding print, online and multimedia advertising in the region. Held at the Drury Convention Center, this marks the 27th year...
-
University earns military-friendly designationSoutheast Missouri State University was recently awarded the 2020-2021 Military Friendly Schools Silver Designation, ranking it among this years list of Better for Veterans institutions nationally, according to a news release. The university...
-
Retired Catholic priest who pastored several local churches arrested on sex crime charges2A retired Catholic priest was arrested Wednesday on a Stoddard County warrant for alleged sex crimes perpetrated while serving as the priest at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Advance, Missouri, according to information released by Stoddard County...
-
Construction milestone for behavioral health facility marked with beam signing1In partnership with Universal Health Services, SoutheastHEALTH held a beam-signing ceremony Wednesday to celebrate a construction milestone for its new free-standing behavioral health facility at 639 S. Silver Springs Road, scheduled to open by...
-
Jackson aldermen table B&B permitThe Jackson Board of Aldermen on Wednesday night tabled a special-use permit request for a bed-and-breakfast in a residential area when the aldermen decided to reduce the maximum number of parking spaces for the proposed B&B. Christine Pagano had...
-
One critically injured in accident involving Sikeston firetruckSIKESTON, Mo. -- An accident involving a Sikeston Department of Public Safety firetruck has left a woman in critical condition. According to Evelyn Aceves, Sikeston DPS public information officer, DPS Fire Division responded to a grass fire along...
-
Structure fire in 1900 block of Grandview Street in Cape2Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1900 block of Grandview Street on Wednesday. The working fire was dispatched at 8:14 a.m. as an all-station call and responding firefighters contained the bedroom...
-
-
27th annual American Advertising AwardsSTUDENT DIVISION AWARDS Print Advertising -- Single Bronze ADDY MK 443/AR 417 Group 1 Southeast Missouri State University for Gear Heads Newspaper Ad Credits: Kaity Davis Racheal Davis Ashlyn Kinman Sydney Poat Julia A. Helferstay Shania McGregory...
-
-
Most read 2/19/20UnitedHealthcare committed to providing Cape area residents access to quality, affordable health care10Editor's note: The Southeast Missourian invited UnitedHealthcare and Saint Francis Healthcare to share their perspectives on current negotiations. Here is UnitedHealthcare's update. At UnitedHealthcare, we have the privilege of serving more than 1...
-
Missouri House passes drug monitoring legislation; bill will move to Senate6Legislation that would establish a statewide prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP) was approved Monday by the Missouri House of Representatives. Missouri is the only state in the country without a statewide PDMP, an electronic database...
-
-
Judge Scott Lipke announces candidacy for 32nd Judicial Circuit seat1Associate Circuit Judge Scott Lipke has announced his candidacy for Circuit Court judge, Division 1, in the 32nd Judicial Circuit. On Friday, Gov. Mike Parson appointed the present seatholder, Judge Michael Gardner, whose term would expire Dec. 31,...
-
Cape City Council to vote March 2 on Capital Improvement Program for 2020-20251No comments were made during a public hearing at the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting Monday night to gather input on the current draft of the citys Capital Improvement Program for the next five years. The five-year program outlines the use of...
-
-
Most read 2/18/20Dicamba jury awards quarter billion in punitive damages7A federal jury in Cape Girardeau ruled Saturday that two of the worlds largest agribusiness companies, Monsanto Co. and BASF Corp., must pay $250 million in punitive damages to a Southeast Missouri peach farmer for damage to his orchards caused by...
-
Most read 2/18/20Business Notebook: New meal-prep, nutrition consulting services; Cape Central teacher recognizedA Cape Girardeau couple recently created a business designed to provide healthy meals for people who don't have time to cook for themselves, need a healthier diet or both. David and Tori Mincemeyer started their business, called Balanced Meal Prep,...
-
Most read 2/15/20Jury awards $15 million in dicamba case2A federal jury in Cape Girardeau ruled Friday the herbicide dicamba killed or damaged thousands of peach trees in Southeast Missouri and has ordered two of the nation's largest agriculture chemical companies to pay $15 million in damages. The jury's...
-
Most read 2/15/20Cape church celebrates two years -- and a vision for many moreDrive by the Osage Centre early on Sunday mornings and you will see a small army of volunteers putting up feather signage near the Kingshighway entrance and hauling equipment from two trailers inside the facility. It's not easy work, but each week...
-
-
Most read 2/14/20Former assistant principal sentenced to 2 years of probation3STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. A former assistant high school principal in eastern Missouri who was accused of having sex with a 16-year-old student has been sentenced to two years of probation. Elizabeth Giesler entered an Alford plea this week to one...