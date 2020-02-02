GET YOUR SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFIT STATEMENT (SSA-1099 / SSA-1042S)
Tax season is approaching, and we have made replacing your annual Benefit Statement even easier. The Benefit Statement, also known as the SSA-1099 or the SSA-1042S, is a tax form we mail each year in January to people who receive Social Security benefits. It shows the total amount of benefits you received from us in the previous year so you know how much Social Security income to report to the IRS on your tax return.
If you live in the United States and you need a replacement form SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S, simply go online and get an instant, printable replacement form using your personal my Social Security account at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount. A replacement SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S is available for the previous tax year after February 1.
If you already have a my Social Security account, you can log in to your account to view and print your SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S. If you dont have access to a printer, you can save the document to your computer or email it to yourself. If you dont have a my Social Security account, creating one is very easy to do and usually takes less than 10 minutes.
If youre a non-citizen who lives outside of the United States and you received or repaid Social Security benefits last year, we will send you form SSA-1042S in the mail. The forms SSA-1099 and SSA-1042S are not available for people who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits.
With a personal my Social Security account, you can do much of your business with us online. If you receive benefits or have Medicare, your personal my Social Security account is also the best way to:
Request a replacement Social Security number card (in most states and the District of Columbia).
Get your benefit verification letter.
Check your benefit and payment information.
Change your address and phone number.
Change your direct deposit information.
Request a replacement Medicare card.
Report your wages if you work and receive Social Security disability insurance or SSI benefits.
Visit www.socialsecurity.gov to find more about our online services.
