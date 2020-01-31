Prayer 1-31-20

More to explore
Chili's Grill & Bar coming to Cape7After months of rumors and speculation, it has been confirmed a new casual dining restaurant will be built at the intersection of William Street and Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau where another restaurant closed last year. We can confirm that...
Area facilities caught in middle of Saint Francis, United contract negotiations2Contract negotiations between Saint Francis Healthcare System and UnitedHealthcare have effects that will ripple throughout Southeast Missouri. United customers would see many Saint Francis facilities leave the insurers network March 5 unless the...
Suspect in warrant arrest flees, crashes into Cape Girardeau home4The driver of a gray 2019 Nissan Rogue was arrested Tuesday after leading police on a brief pursuit, which ended when the driver crashed into a home at 413 S. Benton St. A probable-cause statement written by Cape Girardeau officer Jonathan Brotz...
24th annual Michael Davis Lecture to feature 'trailblazer' SEMO alumnaTodays Southeast Missouri State University students didnt know the late Michael Davis, who was killed in 1994 in an on-campus hazing incident. But through the annual lecture hosted in his honor, they might just catch a glimpse of who Davis could...
2020's first First Friday coming up next weekThe Children's Art Festival will celebrate its 20th anniversary Friday, Feb. 7, at First Friday, Southeast Missouri Arts Council director Sara Steffens said. "Originally, it was just us partnering with public schools in Cape Girardeau, and it grew...
Dueling arts: Southeast students earn scholarship to study stage combatThe 2019 Dueling Arts International Scholarship was recently awarded to Southeast senior Alex Burke and junior Corie Williams, both members of the Bachelor of Fine Arts acting program at Southeast River Campus. Dueling Arts International is a...
'Shrek: The Musical' heading to Southeast River Campus stageSoutheast Missouri State University students will present a cast of magical fairy-tale creatures for "Shrek: The Musical" on Bedell Performance Hall's stage Feb. 19 through 23. Based on the original DreamWorks franchise, the musical takes center...
Victim identified in South Sprigg homicide, investigation continuesThe victim in a Tuesday night homicide in the 1100 block of South Sprigg Street has been positively identified as 19-year-old MarcAnthony V. Jones of Cape Girardeau, according to a Thursday news release from the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County...
Charges filed in Stoddard County Major Case Squad investigationInformation released Thursday afternoon by Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner identified the victim in an ongoing death investigation in Advance, Missouri, and listed charges filed against a suspect in custody. The release stated 61-year-old...
Cape Commission approves funding for sheriff, jail repairs, equipment1The Cape Girardeau County Commission unanimously approved an ordinance Thursday authorizing the county to enter into a lease-purchase transaction valued at just more than $4 million to fund facility repairs and equipment acquisitions at the...
Inmate death at Bonne Terre prisonAn inmate serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree attempted robbery in Pemiscot County died Wednesday night at a prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Terry Thornton, 50, was pronounced dead at 9:28 p.m. at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and...
Major case squad investigating Tuesday night homicide in Cape Girardeau4A homicide investigation is underway in Cape Girardeau after a Tuesday night shooting claimed the life of one victim and injured another. The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate the murder, which...
Political activist Angela Davis speaks about racism, criminal justice reform, among other topics during MLK Celebration Dinner6Many Americans today remember a sanitized version of Martin Luther King Jr., said Angela Davis, keynote speaker at the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner, held Wednesday night at the Show Me Center on the Southeast Missouri State University...
Proposed legislation seeks to enact statewide prescription drug monitoring program8Missouri is the only state in the country without a statewide prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP), an electronic database that tracks prescriptions for controlled substances. New legislation proposed in the Missouri House of...
Liquor license revocation notice sent to The River1A liquor license revocation notice from the City of Cape Girardeau has been sent to The River, also known as River Valley Banquet Center, where five people were shot early Sunday morning inside the business. City manager Scott Meyer revoked the...
Red and Black Affair to benefit Jackson schools foundationNow in its 11th year, the Red and Black Affair gala event to benefit the Jackson schools foundation is set for Saturday night at the Jackson Civic Center. Merideth Pobst, district communications director who also oversees the foundation, said...
Cape County health center reaccredited1The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center has received a five-year accreditation from the Missouri Institute for Community Health (MICH), an achievement matched by only a handful of county health departments in the state. Accreditation is an...
Cape man facing felony charges in Wednesday morning stabbingFelony charges have been filed against a Cape Girardeau man who allegedly stabbed a woman early Wednesday morning. Michael V. Straughn, 27, has been charged with two unclassified felony counts of armed criminal action, one class B felony count of...
Most read 1/29/20Saint Francis vs UnitedHealthcare comes at risk to local residents22The Saint Francis press conference on Monday alternated between tough rhetoric, blasting UnitedHealthcare for leveraging people and crisis for profits, and a stated desire to negotiate. In a news release, UnitedHealthcare fired back comparing Saint...
Death investigation in Advance causes multiple school districts to lockdown2ADVANCE, Mo. One suspect was taken into custody in a suspicious death investigation that caused multiple nearby school districts to go into lockdown. Caution tape surrounded a one-story home at 604 W. Duckett St. on Tuesday afternoon in Advance,...
Fudio offers intimate dining, cooking classes in downtown CapeFudio, a kitchen studio from chef and owner Lisa Essmyer, is up and running. Its a smallish room in the back corner of The Indie House at 605 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, wide windows, a redbrick wall, dark wood with bright teal paint and limited...
Lloyd Smith, Vivek Malik appointed to SEMO Board of Regents2Lloyd Smith of Sikeston, Missouri, and Vivek Malik of Wildwood, Missouri, were appointed earlier this week as the two newest members of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents. The appointments by Gov. Mike Parson come after...
Saint Francis: UnitedHealthcare terminated contract, in-network status in jeopardy24Officials with Saint Francis Healthcare System announced Monday morning UnitedHealthcare has terminated its contract with the entity as the two negotiate rates for services provided at Saint Francis facilities. The situation would put Saint...
UnitedHealthcare defends contract negotiations6In a statement released Monday evening, UnitedHealthcare said its negotiations with Saint Francis Healthcare System are efforts to reduce the cost of health care for Southeast Missouri residents. The cost of care at Saint Francis Medical Center is...
Trial over dicamba herbicide use begins; defense attorneys say other factors damaged peach cropAre the peach trees on Bill Baders farm in Dunklin County dying because of improper herbicide use or is it because of root rot and a variety of other causes? Thats the central question a federal jury in Cape Girardeau will be asked to decide in...
Most read 1/27/20Shooting inside Cape business leaves 5 injured, 1 in serious condition16Five people were injured early Sunday morning when one or more shooters opened fire inside The River, formerly known as River Valley Banquet Hall, in Cape Girardeau. One victim is in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen,...
Most read 1/27/20Court documents show timeline of Jan. 18 Cape police chase, charges against suspects2Court documents filed last week provide detailed accounts of the events surrounding the multiple felony crimes allegedly committed by two occupants of a green 1993 Ford F-150, which led officers on a pursuit Jan. 18 spanning more than 10 miles in...
Photo Gallery 1/27/20Tanker truck overturns near Buzzi Unicem cement plantA tanker truck carrying approximately 44,700 pounds of mixed waste fuel overturned and injured a passenger Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at about 7 a.m. near the Buzzi Unicem cement plant on South Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau. Nearby sections of roadway...
Most read 1/25/20State approves four medical marijuana dispensaries in Cape, one in Jackson1Four medical marijuana dispensary licenses in Cape Girardeau and one in Jackson have been approved by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The five licenses were among 192 on a list of approved dispensary licenses statewide...