Prayer 1-27-20

Shooting inside Cape business leaves 5 injured, 1 in serious condition7Five people were injured early Sunday morning when one or more shooters opened fire inside The River, formerly known as River Valley Banquet Hall, in Cape Girardeau. One victim is in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen,...
Cape Central High School junior earns perfect 36 on ACTCape Girardeau Central High School junior Emma McDougal recently earned a perfect score on the ACT a major achievement, and all the more impressive because she hadnt taken specific ACT preparation classes. I think its one last thing to be...
Court documents show timeline of Jan. 18 Cape police chase, charges against suspectsCourt documents filed last week provide detailed accounts of the events surrounding the multiple felony crimes allegedly committed by two occupants of a green 1993 Ford F-150, which led officers on a pursuit Jan. 18 spanning more than 10 miles in...
Scott County assessment lists mailedPersonal property assessment lists are in the mail in Scott County, according to a news release from Scott County Assessor Teresa Houchin. Lists should be returned by March 2 to avoid penalty. Any owner of personal property who moves from county to...
Local News 1/26/20Reports: Former NBA star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crashMedia outlet TMZ reported Sunday afternoon former NBA star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in the Los Angeles metro area earlier in the day. As of 2 p.m., CNN is reporting a helicopter crash with five dead but has not named any victims.
Quality up and costs down: Saint Francis Healthcare System is moving healthcare in the right directionAccording to the Kaiser Family Foundation, in the last 20 years, healthcare costs have tripled in the United States, going from $1.2 to $3.6 billion for all types of services from all sources of funds. Because we are accustomed to price increases...
Growing with grief: Charity helps family after child's lossGrowing with grief: Family finds solace in charity after loss of toddler (Editor's note: If you or someone you know needs help navigating grief, visit griefresourcenetwork.com/crisis-center/hotlines/ to find a comprehensive list of hotlines and...
City announces work-arounds after cyber attack1In light of Cape Girardeau municipal government's ongoing information systems problems, city officials announced a work-around for some city services Friday evening. A text message sent on behalf of the city said residents may pay utility bills in...
State approves four medical marijuana dispensaries in Cape, one in Jackson1Four medical marijuana dispensary licenses in Cape Girardeau and one in Jackson have been approved by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The five licenses were among 192 on a list of approved dispensary licenses statewide...
UJRO sees success, growth, ahead for 2020Successes in 2019 and a forward-thinking membership model dominated discussion in the annual meeting for the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, or UJRO, Thursday night at the Whistle Stop Cafe in Jackson. In 2019, the organization hired its...
The German Cook: Serving European traditions, values to Missouri residentsWith bratwursts, stews and potato salad, Christian Voigt aims to share his German heritage with Southeast Missouri. More commonly known as The German Cook, Voigt made his first appearance cooking bratwursts in 2017 at Oktoberfest in Jackson. Voigt...
Boil water advisory lifted in JacksonA precautionary boil water advisory issued Tuesday has been lifted, Jackson city officials announced Friday. All addresses receiving water service from the city were affected, except a specific area that included subdivisions Cold Creek Estates,...
Cape County Commission approves placing a half-cent public-safety sales tax on April ballot27For only the fourth time since 1979, Cape Girardeau County voters will be asked later this year to approve a countywide sales tax. The Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday unanimously approved a motion to put a half-cent public-safety sales...
Cape municipal information systems hacked8Cape Girardeau officials announced Thursday evening the citys information systems had been victimized by a malicious cyber-attack. The announcement came after city officials acknowledged earlier in the week issues with various components of the...
Two armed robberies Wednesday in Cape, police investigatingCape Girardeau police officers are investigating two armed robberies that occurred within hours of one another Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. The first armed robbery occurred at about 4:30 p.m. near South Pacific Street and involved a group of...
Political activist Angela Davis to be keynote speaker at MLK dinner next week11Women in Action: Pursuing the Dream is this years theme for Southeast Missouri State Universitys annual event to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The keynote speaker will be Angela Davis, an American political activist, academic and author....
Full circle: Drums to horns and back againTuesday night will be a busy one at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. New York-based musician Steven Cohen will perform a recital of works for horn from his 2018 album, "Cruise Control," and a...
Jackson Aldermen express concerns about soccer-field lighting funding proposalThe Jackson Board of Aldermen on Wednesday tabled discussion related to a grant application for soccer-field lighting until city staff can recalculate funding for the matching grant. A resolution in support of the grant application to the Missouri...
Grammywatch 2020: Who wins? PredictionsNEW YORK -- The 2020 Grammy Awards will air Sunday, and no one knows how things will really play out when the awards are handed out live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Here are some good guesses from Associated Press music writers Mesfin...
Most read 1/22/20Jackson Walmart cutting hours; other stores not affected3People who prefer to shop in the middle of the night will no longer be able to do so at the Jackson Walmart as of Feb. 1 The store along East Jackson Boulevard between Jackson and Cape Girardeau is presently a 24-hour Walmart Supercenter, but...
Most read 1/22/20Chlorine in Jackson's water system prompts advisory6A boil-water advisory has been issued in much of Jackson after the city discovered low levels of chlorine in the water system, according to a city news release. Tuesday morning, city officials learned of a low level of chlorine within the water...
Shots fired at Cape Girardeau officers, patrol vehicle rammed during chase3Two men are in police custody after shooting at officers and ramming a patrol vehicle during a chase across state lines Saturday night, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann. Hann stated via text message Sunday all officers are safe and...
Red Letter acquires Element 74 after chance meeting3A web development and software solutions company in Cape Girardeau has joined forces with a full-service marketing and communications agency in a move both businesses say will benefit their clients as well as their employees. Red Letter...
Fonn-owned A Child's Journey set to close at end of week5Parents of nearly three dozen children are scrambling to find new child care providers after learning Monday the Cape Girardeau day care center their children were attending will close later this week. In desperate search of child care for a...
Most read 1/18/20Unclaimed property kiosks planned in CapeOn Thursday and Friday the Missouri State Treasurer's Office will be opening two kiosks in Cape Girardeau to assist residents with determining if they have unclaimed property. Thursday, the kiosk will be located at West Park Mall from 3 p.m. ...