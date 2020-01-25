Prayer 1-26-20

More to explore
Growing with grief: Charity helps family after child's lossGrowing with grief: Family finds solace in charity after loss of toddler (Editor's note: If you or someone you know needs help navigating grief, visit griefresourcenetwork.com/crisis-center/hotlines/ to find a comprehensive list of hotlines and...
City announces work-arounds after cyber attackIn light of Cape Girardeau municipal government's ongoing information systems problems, city officials announced a work-around for some city services Friday evening. A text message sent on behalf of the city said residents may pay utility bills in...
State approves four medical marijuana dispensaries in Cape, one in JacksonFour medical marijuana dispensary licenses in Cape Girardeau and one in Jackson have been approved by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The five licenses were among 192 on a list of approved dispensary licenses statewide...
UJRO sees success, growth, ahead for 2020Successes in 2019 and a forward-thinking membership model dominated discussion in the annual meeting for the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, or UJRO, Thursday night at the Whistle Stop Cafe in Jackson. In 2019, the organization hired its...
The German Cook: Serving European traditions, values to Missouri residentsWith bratwursts, stews and potato salad, Christian Voigt aims to share his German heritage with Southeast Missouri. More commonly known as The German Cook, Voigt made his first appearance cooking bratwursts in 2017 at Oktoberfest in Jackson. Voigt...
Quality up and costs down: Saint Francis Healthcare System is moving healthcare in the right directionAccording to the Kaiser Family Foundation, in the last 20 years, healthcare costs have tripled in the United States, going from $1.2 to $3.6 billion for all types of services from all sources of funds. Because we are accustomed to price increases...
Boil water advisory lifted in JacksonA precautionary boil water advisory issued Tuesday has been lifted, Jackson city officials announced Friday. All addresses receiving water service from the city were affected, except a specific area that included subdivisions Cold Creek Estates,...
Cape County Commission approves placing a half-cent public-safety sales tax on April ballot19For only the fourth time since 1979, Cape Girardeau County voters will be asked later this year to approve a countywide sales tax. The Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday unanimously approved a motion to put a half-cent public-safety sales...
Cape municipal information systems hacked8Cape Girardeau officials announced Thursday evening the citys information systems had been victimized by a malicious cyber-attack. The announcement came after city officials acknowledged earlier in the week issues with various components of the...
Two armed robberies Wednesday in Cape, police investigatingCape Girardeau police officers are investigating two armed robberies that occurred within hours of one another Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. The first armed robbery occurred at about 4:30 p.m. near South Pacific Street and involved a group of...
Political activist Angela Davis to be keynote speaker at MLK dinner next week9Women in Action: Pursuing the Dream is this years theme for Southeast Missouri State Universitys annual event to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The keynote speaker will be Angela Davis, an American political activist, academic and author....
Full circle: Drums to horns and back againTuesday night will be a busy one at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. New York-based musician Steven Cohen will perform a recital of works for horn from his 2018 album, "Cruise Control," and a...
Jackson Aldermen express concerns about soccer-field lighting funding proposalThe Jackson Board of Aldermen on Wednesday tabled discussion related to a grant application for soccer-field lighting until city staff can recalculate funding for the matching grant. A resolution in support of the grant application to the Missouri...
Grammywatch 2020: Who wins? PredictionsNEW YORK -- The 2020 Grammy Awards will air Sunday, and no one knows how things will really play out when the awards are handed out live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Here are some good guesses from Associated Press music writers Mesfin...
Jackson boil water advisory remains in placeA boil water advisory for portions of Jackson remains in place, officials said Thursday morning. According to a release: "This morning, officials took another round of water samples to check the chlorine level trends. The City has now received...
Southeast professor to discuss women in Eisenhower administrationFormer President Dwight Eisenhower is well known as a war hero and important political figure, but he has a lesser-known legacy: promoting and placing women in positions of authority in his administration, and thats the subject of an upcoming...
Unclaimed property kiosks canceledThe Missouri Treasurers Office has canceled planned unclaimed property kiosks in Cape Girardeau due to potential inclement weather, his office announced Wednesday. The events were scheduled for today at West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau and Friday...
Cape Girardeau city information systems inaccessible, cause unclear2Members of the City of Cape Girardeaus information technology division are investigating a malfunction in the citys information systems that has rendered the citys online systems inaccessible since early this week. Deputy city manager Molly...
Jackson mayor, superintendent: Growth presents opportunities, challenges3Growth and revenue were two themes the Jackson mayor and school superintendent say will impact the city and school district in 2020 and beyond. Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs and Jackson School District superintendent John Link talked about 2019...
Most read 1/22/20Jackson Walmart cutting hours; other stores not affected3People who prefer to shop in the middle of the night will no longer be able to do so at the Jackson Walmart as of Feb. 1 The store along East Jackson Boulevard between Jackson and Cape Girardeau is presently a 24-hour Walmart Supercenter, but...
Most read 1/22/20Chlorine in Jackson's water system prompts advisory6A boil-water advisory has been issued in much of Jackson after the city discovered low levels of chlorine in the water system, according to a city news release. Tuesday morning, city officials learned of a low level of chlorine within the water...
Shots fired at Cape Girardeau officers, patrol vehicle rammed during chase3Two men are in police custody after shooting at officers and ramming a patrol vehicle during a chase across state lines Saturday night, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann. Hann stated via text message Sunday all officers are safe and...
Red Letter acquires Element 74 after chance meeting3A web development and software solutions company in Cape Girardeau has joined forces with a full-service marketing and communications agency in a move both businesses say will benefit their clients as well as their employees. Red Letter...
Fonn-owned A Child's Journey set to close at end of week5Parents of nearly three dozen children are scrambling to find new child care providers after learning Monday the Cape Girardeau day care center their children were attending will close later this week. In desperate search of child care for a...
Most read 1/18/20Unclaimed property kiosks planned in CapeOn Thursday and Friday the Missouri State Treasurer's Office will be opening two kiosks in Cape Girardeau to assist residents with determining if they have unclaimed property. Thursday, the kiosk will be located at West Park Mall from 3 p.m. ...
Most read 1/18/20'Special Sunday:' Jackson hairstylist offers free haircuts to children with special needs2Jackson hairstylist Chrissie Roché saw a need in her community. After time spent giving haircuts to her now 7-year-old son, Takoda Shay, who is on the autism spectrum, Roché realized as a hairstylist and parent of a special-needs child she could...