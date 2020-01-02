For release immediately, with photo

January 2, 2020

GREGORY RECEIVES LIFE APPLICATIONS LEADER AWARD

Kandra Gregory of Jackson, a financial advisor with Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, was Life Application Leader in the Missouri East Region in December.

Gregory has been with Modern Woodmen since December 2016.

Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial is a fraternal life insurance society headquartered in Rock Island, IL. Modern Woodmen provides life insurance, annuity, and security products to almost 770,000 members nationwide.

For more information contact Kandra at 573-579-6940 or call the Regional Office at 573-701-0163.

