John Guild Chapter, NSDAR recognizes KRCU Public Radio for Local Media and Entertainment

The John Guild Chapter, NSDAR met at Noon on November 20, 2019 at Dexter BBQ in Cape Girardeau. The chapter recognized KRCU Public Radio today for not only the National Public Radio programming that it provides, but for the local programming it provides that entertains and educates these communities. On health issues To Your Health. For preserving history through Almost Yesterday and Your Folk Connection. For education Focus on Southeast, SEMO Spotlight. As well as a variety of other programming like A Harte Appetite, Lunchtime Caffe Concerto, Going Public, Discover Nature and many more. A Certificate of Recognition for excellence in Local Media and Entertainment was presented by John Guild Chapter Regent Beth Biri to Dan Woods, General Manager of KRCU Public Radio.