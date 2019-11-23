SHOP LOCAL: Pet care and grooming made easy

House of Paws Grooming Salon is a full-service salon featuring a personalized, loving atmosphere for your dog. Whether its a full groom or just a bath, we love your furry family member as our own. Dogs are groomed to breed standard or customer request, using a wide range of products to meet your dogs specific needs. We understand grooming is important to a dogs overall wellbeing and strive to be a partner in your dogs care.

We also offer the services of House of Paws Pet Taxi Your Pet's Designated Driver! If finding transportation to your dog's grooming appointment, veterinarian or day at camp is an issue, let House of Paws Pet Taxi do the driving for you! One-way and round-trip options are available in the Cape Girardeau and Jackson areas.

Gift Certificates are available in any denomination.

Please visit houseofpawssalon.com or call/text (573) 335-PAWS (7297) to schedule an appointment.

House of Paws  Where Style Meets Fun Under One Roof!