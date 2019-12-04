SHOP LOCAL: Experience the magic of Christmas at First Midwest Banks Living Nativity

Celebrate the real reason for the season at First Midwest Banks 5th annual Living Nativity on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 3 to 6 p.m. at 1820 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

This free event is open to the public and will feature live actors and animals, plus coffee and hot cocoa to keep you warm on a cold December night. And we cant forget about the little ones! Theyll be able to share their Christmas wishes with Santa as he visits from 3 to 5 p.m.

Dont forget to bring your camera so you can share the excitement of the event for years to come.

Mark your calendars now for this inspirational, family-friendly event that is sure to get everyone in the family in the Christmas spirit!

The First Midwest family looks forward to meeting you and your family during this most magical time of year. Learn more about First Midwest at www.onemidwest.com.