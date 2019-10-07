Prayer 10-7-19

More to explore
Poodles, steins and popcorn: Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest closes with finale SaturdayWith hints of kettle popcorn wafting in the breeze, pooches of all breeds and their owners were lining up on High Street for the pet parade Saturday during the finale of this years Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest. Being part of the parade was a...
Whos hot: 5 Kiwanis Chili Cook-off entries ranked by taste2My tastebuds got quite a workout Saturday during the third annual Kiwanis Chili Cook-off at the Osage Centre. I wouldnt call myself a food expert, but I do know my way around the kitchen, buffets and festivals. I know what tastes good. Event...
Southeast Missouri Symphony season opens with violinist Cho-Liang Lin: What you need to knowSoutheast Missouri Symphonys gala season opening concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday will highlight the talents of visiting violinist Cho-Liang Lin and 60 Southeast Missouri State University students throughout the course of three main works:...
SEMO provides minor focus on Spanish for health care studentsSoutheast Missouri State University health care students now have an opportunity to earn a new minor in Spanish. The program prepares students to discuss health matters with Spanish-speaking patients, potentially assisting a population that has...
Counties in Southeast Missouri are Hotspots for CancerScott and Stoddard counties are among the counties in Missouri with the highest instances of cancer in the state. The Lower Mississippi Delta is also a hotspot within the country for the highest colorectal cancer death rates. Its what a 2015 study...
The beat goes on: High school bands come together for Jackson Marching Band FestAs her bandmates spread out across the bleachers, straightening uniforms and futzing with chinstraps, Meadow Heights High School color guard member Emily Dalton couldn't help but laugh. "Our feathers are so much taller than the ones they have at Oak...
FEMA denies federal aid for Illinois residents, businesses3Record flooding devastated the Illinois locales of East Cape Girardeau and McClure and closed the Bill Emerson Bridge for weeks earlier this year, but the Federal Emergency Management Agency has concluded the damage was not enough to warrant federal...
More than 50 organizations unite for Project Homeless Connect on Friday: 'people really need this'With a smile on her face and hands full of wintertime necessities, Keli Stoner had just visited Project Homeless Connect on Friday morning at the Osage Centre. Sifting through her findings of scarves, undergarments and long-sleeve shirts, Stoner --...
Defense attorneys seek dismisal of former Scott City mayor's defamation lawsuitBENTON, Mo. -- Attorneys for two of three defendants in a defamation lawsuit brought by former Scott City Mayor Ron Cummins told a judge Friday the case has no merit and should be dismissed. Attorneys for Scott City resident Cindi Davidson Brashear...
First Pentecostal Church marks 100th anniversary1With praise and song, members of First Pentecostal Church of Cape Girardeau marked the church's 100th anniversary Friday night. The occasion coincides with the Rev. Darrell E. Faire Sr.'s 20th year as pastor of the congregation. Several speakers --...
Most read 10/4/19Blunt believes House 'ready to move' on impeachment17ST. LOUIS -- Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt expects a "partisan exercise" as the House considers whether to impeach President Donald Trump but said his pivotal Senate committee is focused on "putting the facts together." Blunt is a member of the...
Ameren Missouri announces statewide solar project4Ameren Missouri is looking for sunny parking lots, rooftops and other open spaces across the state suitable locations for solar electric-generating equipment. The St. Louis-based utility company, which provides service in 64 Missouri counties and...
Social media posts play out in Scott County discrimination case4An attorney for Scott County government and Sheriff Wes Drury wants a judge to prevent a plaintiffs lawyer in a sex discrimination case from asking questions about sexist and vulgar Facebook posts shared by the countys presiding commissioner. In...
Home run: Couple weds at Capaha Field in honor of veteran CapahaBaseball fanatics Matt and Sarah Schellingerhout tied the knot Sept. 21, but it wasnt the typical venue some may imagine for a wedding. In honor of Sarahs late father, Ron Michel, Capaha Field in Cape Girardeau was chosen as the chapel. Michel...
Cape city receives federal grant to hire firefightersCape Girardeau has received a three-year, $330,775 federal grant to hire three more firefighters. In the future, the added manpower could lead to lower fire insurance costs for residents and businesses, fire chief Travis Hollis said Thursday. The...
Highway 25 in Cape County reduced for pavement workHighway 25 in Cape Girardeau County, from Jackson Trail to County Road 318, will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. The work will begin at 7:30 a.m. Monday...
Design-build teams submit proposals for Cape city hall project5Three design-build teams have submitted proposals to transform the Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex into a new Cape Girardeau city hall. The project, budgeted at $12 million, would renovate the two downtown historic structures and construct an...
Hacked social media account leads to Jackson school threatJackson police are investigating a Tuesday night incident in which a post on a social media account indicated a potential firearms threat at Jackson High School. According to Jackson schools public information officer Merideth Pobst, a post...
Downtown Cape tailgate flea market newbie? Here are 4 things you need to knowThe Cape Girardeau Downtown Tailgate Flea Market comes around only two Sundays a year in May and October but organizers said the almost 7-year-old event garners an insane number of attendees. Between two parking lots, more than 150 vendors...
'Drive-through' being constructed at Perry County Recycling CenterPERRYVILLE, Mo. Construction is underway on a new drive-through facility at the Perry County Recycling Center county officials say will not only be a convenience for the public, but will also help the county reduce the cost of its recycling...
Former prosecutor says Russell Bucklew's death was a 'stark contrast' to that of his victim3The State of Missouri executed Russell Bucklew on Tuesday, 23 years after violent episodes left a man dead. Bucklew was declared dead at 6:23 p.m. at Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre, after authorities...
Changing course: Advisory group sets sights on two pools in Cape8An advisory committee has changed course, setting its sights on two pool projects in Cape Girardeau instead of one. The ad hoc group Tuesday eyed a plan to construct an indoor leisure pool next to Jefferson Elementary School and renovate the...
Cape man arrested on drug chargesA Cape Girardeau man has been arrested and charged in connection with several controlled substances discovered inside his vehicle, including methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine. Jimmy Dewayne Reed Jr., 37, was arrested on three counts of delivery...
Most read 9/30/19Judge sentences Cape man to 9 years for stealing, killing dog6A Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after he stole a dog and stabbed it 11 times, killing the animal. Andrew Nipper pleaded guilty to the crime earlier this month after the case was transferred to Perry County Circuit...
Most read 9/30/19Business Notebook: McDonald's uses Alexa to recruit employees, Rally's Drive-In to open in Jackson3I received a couple of interesting notes last week related to McDonalds and specifically about McDonalds franchise operations in this area. McDonalds announced last week Amazons Alexa can now assist with the first step of a McDonalds...